Director to pitch new schools plan

The Indiana Area School District could upgrade the elementary schools to meet immediate, basic structural needs at one-fifth the cost of the renovation and construction project now under consideration, according to a proposal to be considered by the school board this evening.

School board member Walter Schroth has asked the board to consider an alternate proposal to the $32.2 million plan to construct a new school for 900 students at the Ben Franklin School site, to renovate East Pike Elementary to house 450 students, and to shutter Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools.

With a goal of keeping the existing schools at the “warm, safe and dry” standard for up to 15 years, Schroth said his proposal relies on existing evaluations such as past feasibility studies, a recent report by the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee, and documents from the project architect, McKissick Associates.

Schroth drafted a five-page summary of his proposal. For about $5 million to $7 million of work, Schroth said, the district could maintain class sizes according to current policy, provide space for enrollment fluctuations, take care of roofing, electrical and plumbing needs, and address security concerns.

The proposal would capitalize on work done in 2012-13 in an energy-efficiency improvement program commonly called the “ESCO” project.

Schroth said some of the work could be done within the annual budget. It doesn’t directly mention the use of about $10 million that the district has already borrowed to build a new Ben Franklin school. According to his proposal, the district would be on track to save more than $30 million, including interest on bonds that the district could avoid, and meet its needs for as little as 16 to 20 percent of the current estimates.

The proposal is Schroth’s latest effort to halt the building project, which has drawn public outcry since the school board voted in September to realign the elementary schools from four to two buildings. It appears on the agenda for the board’s regular 7:30 p.m. business meeting, which will be moved from the board room to the multipurpose room at East Pike Elementary School in anticipation of a large public turnout.

A related meeting of the White Township planning commission, which will consider the site plan for the proposed new Ben Franklin School, has been rescheduled. The panel will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rustic Lodge banquet hall along Oakland Avenue, also in expectation of public turnout that would exceed capacity of the township meeting room.