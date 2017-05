on May 27, 2017 10:50 AM

by TOM PEEL/Gazette on May 27, 2017 10:50 AM

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Cherry Tree Borough Police Department to purchase ballistic body armor for four police officers.

The money comes from funds that have been forfeited as a result of illegal drug activity in Indiana County.

Pictured are Michael Rummel, Cherry Tree police chief, and DA Patrick Dougherty.