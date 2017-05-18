District officials honor former superintendent

on May 18, 2017 10:54 AM

From left are Julianne Laird, orchestra director and his daughter; Dale Kirsch, superintendent; Dr. David Laird; school board member Dr. John Uccellini; and Doug Steve, board president. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

Dr. David H. Laird was honored May 1 by the Indiana Area School District board at the Spring Orchestra Concert.

He was superintendent of schools from 1979 to 1997 and was recognized with a plaque for his dedication and service to performing arts education.

