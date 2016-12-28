Download the IG Rewards app
The Indiana Gazette Online has launched a rewards program just for Gazette subscribers — the all-new IG Rewards app.
Readers Can download the app on iTunes and the Google Play store. It offers a variety of coupons and discounts for area businesses. Venturing out of town? As a subscriber, you’re able to access hundreds of rewards from other newspapers using the program in cities across the nation.
Learn more about the program in this story.
iPhone users — click here to download the IG Rewards app.
Ellen Matis is the digital media coordinator and a staff writer at The Indiana Gazette. She is the person behind the Gazette's social media. A 2012 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Ellen has a degree in journalism and public relations. Follow her on Twitter, @EllenMatis, or email her at ematis@indianagazette.net.
More articles by ELLEN MATIS →