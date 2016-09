BLACK LICK — The Burrell Township Library will hold a “Downton Abbey” grand finale party at 2 p.m. Thursday at the library, Black Lick.

The grand finale season will be shown. There will be trivia games with prizes. Those attending are encouraged to wear period clothing and fancy hats. Beverages and cookies will be served.

If you enjoyed the spring “Downton Abbey” tea, please return and bring your friends. RSVP by Tuesday.