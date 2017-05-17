Downtown Decathlon set

Promoting the event, from left, are Jamey Snyder, Coney; Dave Janusek, executive director of Downtown Indiana Inc.; Jennifer Williams, The Indiana Gazette; and Hastie Kinter, representing the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)

The eighth annual Downtown Decathlon, to benefit the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund, is set for 5 to 9 p.m. June 9 at various downtown establishments.

The event is open to teams of four to eight people ages 21 or older. Teams earn points based on performance in games such as Giant Jenga, Name That Tune, darts, quarters and more.

The fund benefits installation and maintenance of the lights that outline downtown buildings over the holiday season. For more information or to register as a participant or sponsor, email JWilliams@indianagazette.net or call (724) 422-4468.