Downtown Indiana bestows awards

The Downtown Indiana organization honored several people and businesses Monday at its annual meeting.

Jennifer Rairigh, second from right, received the Heart of Downtown Indiana Award for her work on the conception and execution of the six-week It’s a Wonderful Life Festival during the holiday season.

Ambassador Awards were given to Renda Broadcasting, accepted by Mark Hilliard, general sales manager, left; Anthony Frazier; and The Indiana Gazette and the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund, accepted by Hastie Kinter, Gazette secretary and assistant treasurer. Lucy Donnelly, mother of current publisher Mike Donnelly, was a longtime publisher. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)