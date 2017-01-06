Downtown Indiana to hold annual meeting

Downtown Indiana will hold its annual meeting on Monday at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the general public at a cost of $35 per person. The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Downtown Indiana will recognize Jennifer Rairigh with the Heart of Downtown Award for her volunteer work and commitment to the organization as a board member and volunteer as well as her commitment to the downtown through the conception and execution of a six-week Christmas festival.

Along with Rairigh, three organizations and one individual will receive Downtown Ambassador Awards: Renda Broadcasting, The Indiana Gazette, The Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund and Anthony Frazier.

“Each recipient embodies the true spirit of the organization’s mission to promote what the downtown offers to Indiana and beyond,” David Janusek, Downtown Indiana’s executive director, said in a release.

Downtown Indiana will also use the event to present and welcome new board members: Samantha Muir, assistant manager, The Artists Hand Gallery; Pamela Holsinger, owner, Holsinger Travel; Tony Kallsen, senior credit officer-SVP, First Commonwealth Bank; Lori Marshall, marketing analyst, First Commonwealth Bank; Edward Newell, associate pastor, Amplify Church; and Joyce Sharman, community volunteer. Incorporated in 1972, DI is a nonprofit that promotes the commercial activity of the community’s business owners and supports the presence of its property owners through the Business Improvement District.