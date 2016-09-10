Driver killed in wreck on South Sixth Street

by The Indiana Gazette on September 10, 2016 10:30 AM Indiana, PA

Some large rocks were displaced by the force of the impact. (Kayla Grube/Gazette)

One motorist was fatally injured in the collision of a car and a truck at 3:38 a.m. today at South Sixth and Washington streets in Indiana, at the rear of the former National Guard Armory.

Indiana Borough police at midmorning said their investigation was ongoing with Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.

The identity of the victim and others details were not released.

Large rocks could be seen scattered on the sidewalk of South Sixth Street early this morning, apparently a result of the accident.

Borough police were assisted at the crash scene by Indiana University of Pennsylvania police, Indiana volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics. The Clymer Volunteer Fire Department was also called to help.

This is the 14th fatal accident this year on Indiana County roadways, according to records kept by the Gazette.

