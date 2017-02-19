Drug awareness program offered

on February 19, 2017 12:44 AM

on February 19, 2017 12:44 AM Armagh, Pa.

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — A community drug awareness program will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at United High School, 10780 Route 56.

Featured speakers include Patrick Dougherty, Indiana County district attorney; David Rostis, Indiana County Drug Task Force; Justin Henning, first responder; Jerry Overman, Indiana County coroner; Mike Krafick, certified recovery specialist; Dr. Ralph May, chief clinical officer, Community Guidance Center; Karen McMillian and Kim Houston, parent testimonies; and Teen Scene (D&A Commission)/Student Brainstorming.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (814) 446-5615.