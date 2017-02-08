Dush releases firefighter grants

BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, announced Tuesday that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout Indiana and Jefferson counties have qualified to receive $266,505 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“I believe it is absolutely critical, not only from a financial perspective, but for the safety of all Pennsylvanians, that we take tangible actions to support these volunteers and irreplaceable community organizations,” Dush said in a press release.

All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not general fund tax revenue, Dush said. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training or reduction of existing debt.

In addition to supporting this grant program in the Legislature, Dush has also reintroduced House Bill 183, his legislation to allow local fire companies to recoup real and reasonable costs associated with their emergency responses.

Following is a list of Indiana County fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards:

• Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company, $12,101

• Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $11,844

• Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $11,844

• Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $13,130

• Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $12,101