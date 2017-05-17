Dush to speak at memorial service

White Township

State police reported that Gerrick Duncan, of Newcomb, N.M., was injured at 6:03 p.m. Sunday when he wrecked a motorcycle on a ramp leading to Route 119 North.

Duncan, 31, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

Investigators said Duncan’s Harley-Davidson Fatboy failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp

