Dush to speak at memorial service
HILLSDALE — State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, will be the keynote speaker at a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
HILLSDALE — State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, will be the keynote speaker at a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
White Township
State police reported that Gerrick Duncan, of Newcomb, N.M., was injured at 6:03 p.m. Sunday when he wrecked a motorcycle on a ramp leading to Route 119 North.
Duncan, 31, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to the report.
Investigators said Duncan’s Harley-Davidson Fatboy failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp