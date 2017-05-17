Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Dush to speak at memorial service

on May 17, 2017 10:44 AM
HILLSDALE — State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, will be the keynote speaker at a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.

