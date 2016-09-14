Early S&T headquarters was in heart of downtown

This postcard features Philadelphia Street in Indiana, looking west from the Farmer’s Bank next to the old courthouse. (Submitted photo)

A few doors down the street was the Savings and Trust Bank, with a flag flying over it.

By the way, the corner pillar of the Farmer’s Bank was removed and used as the pillar upon which the doughboy statue in Memorial Park was situated.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer. (Submitted photo)