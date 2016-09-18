Education presentation to be held

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County and the Indiana County American Association of University Women are co-hosting a presentation, "Best Practices for Funding Education in Rural Pennsylvania," at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew's Village following the 11:30 a.m. luncheon.

Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, will be the guest speaker. The event is free and open to the public.

PHOTO: Pictured are ICAAUW president Susan Wheatley, left, and LWVIC president Vicki Stelma. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)