Elderton firefighter honored for service

Don Rupert, left, was honored Monday by the Elderton fire company for 65 years as an active member. He stood with Ron Kepple, fire chief, and was presented with a clock for his service. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Don Rupert will be there if something catches fire.

Even in the middle of the night, he will be at the fire station with the rest of the crews getting ready to roll out. He’s been doing it since he first chartered the Elderton fire department in 1951.

Save for the years he served during the Korean War as a military police officer, Rupert has been helping to keep Elderton and the surrounding communities safe for 65 years.

On Monday night, the fire department honored him for his years of service. That’s 65 years of active service — not just affiliation or support, but active years.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said Monday when the department surprised him with a gift of an engraved clock and a cake. “I’m speechless.”

The 86-year-old still sometimes drives the pumper truck and operates it during working fires, said Matt Williamson, Elderton fire department president.

Rupert’s memory and wit are still razor sharp. Whether it’s the name of a fire victim or a piece of history, he can recall the details.

For example, he talked about how the Townsend drug store burned in Elderton in 1951, claiming four people, and there was no organized local fire company to take care of it. It was initially believed the family was out of town at the time, but a search of the building’s remains produced their bodies, he said.

According to the June 9, 1951, edition of The Indiana Evening Gazette, the first alarm was sounded at 2:30 a.m. after defective wiring started the blaze in the residence. The fire claimed George and Betty Bothel and their children, Raymond and Susan, who were living in one of the homes above the drugstore. Indiana, Kittanning, Dayton, Saltsburg and Applewold firefighters were the closest companies. But by the time they arrived, they could only focus on saving the surrounding buildings.

The loss of life and property prompted upwards of 100 people to eventually sign their names to an Elderton charter and donate for a pumper truck.

After that first open-cab pumper truck, Elderton firefighters acquired a tanker since there were no fire hydrants to be found in the community, he said.

Rupert has made his living as a barber for most of his life, and the fire company’s scrapbooks contain photos of fellow company members from decades ago having their ears lowered in his chair. One old photo even shows a pet groundhog sitting on the lap of a patron waiting for a trim. He still has a shop at 139 N. Main St. and for many years cut hair at the intersection of Main and Saltwork streets.

He’s been married to his wife, Nancy, for 62 years. They have two children, Melinda (Lamade) and Mark, who blessed him with grandchildren.

In addition to being a barber and firefighter, he served as an EMT for Citizens’ Ambulance for 28 years.

It’s apparent that it’s in Rupert’s nature to help others, but it didn’t come without some hard memories. Being that it’s a small town, it was his job at times to tell people he knew personally that someone they loved had died. He’s been to fatal vehicle accidents and come to the scenes of raging fires where the owner of the home said their family was still inside.

There’s a lighter side to Rupert and his service. Williamson and other firefighters teased him about his directions. He might tell you to turn right at the big oak tree where there used to be a barn that burned down 14 years ago, Williamson said with a laugh.

Rupert is also ready to quiz you on history, describe a rare map he owns, or recite the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Lt. Col. John McCrae about World War I soldiers.

It doesn’t seem like Rupert will be putting away the boots and helmet any time soon. He’s still secretary for the fire company, a post he’s held since 1955. He’s still mobile, still fighting fires in his community, and still carrying on a tradition of emergency service that’s touched the lives of thousands of people.

“I don’t expect anything like that,” he said concerning the recognition from fellow firefighters. “All I’ve tried to do is help somebody out and serve the community.”

