ELECTION ROUNDUP: McCullough earns Republican nomination for county treasurer

Kimberly McCullough easily outpaced Richard Markel to win the Republican nomination for Indiana County treasurer.

McCullough picked up 4,434 votes (64.5 percent) to Markel’s 2,342 votes (34.8 percent).

She will face Democrat Denise Jennings-Doyle, who ran unopposed. She garnered 4,153 votes.

Sandra Kirkland, who first assumed the office in 1990, is retiring at the end of the year after seven terms.

o o o

In the race for Indiana Borough mayor, James E. Rickard defeated Erick Lauber for the Republican nomination and will square off against longtime mayor George Hood, a Democrat.

Rickard collected 360 votes to Lauber’s 317. Hood, seeking a sixth four-year term, received 528.

In another mayoral race, Harold F. Harsh beat Franklin B. Eckenroad Jr., 171 to 55, to earn the Republican nomination in Blairsville Borough and will face no opposition in the general election.

o o o

A host of candidates moved on to the general election in November after they were unopposed on the ballot.

• Republican Patricia Streams Warman logged 6,674 votes in her bid to win a seventh four-year term as the county’s register and recorder. Her opponent in the fall will be Democrat James P. Smith, who received 4,470 votes.

• Republican Jerry Overman Jr. got 6,703 votes and will face no opposition on the ballot in the fall for re-election as Indiana County coroner.

• Guy Haberl, who cross-filed on both ballots, tallied 891 votes from Democrats and 1,175 from Republicans on his way to retaining the magisterial district judgeship in Indiana. There will be no one else on the ballot in the fall.

o o o

Voter turnout was considerably higher among Republicans than Democrats on Tuesday. Of the more than 13,200 votes cast Tuesday, about 58 percent were Republicans (7,725) and almost 42 percent were Democrats (5,558). There are almost 52,000 people registered to vote in the county’s 69 precincts, but 6,400 of them are independents. Overall turnout was roughly 29 percent, compared with 23.5 percent during the same election cycle four years ago.

Those registered as independent or as a third party are not eligible to vote in the primary. In all, Indiana County has more than 6,400 who are not affiliated with the two main parties.

Read Indiana County primary election vote totals here.