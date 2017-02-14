'Electriad' explores perspectives of war

“ELECTRIAD” will be presented by Theater-by-the Grove at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 to 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Waller Hall Mainstage Theater at IUP. HEATHER GIAVEDONI/Submitted photo

Theater-by-the-Grove at IUP will present “Electriad,” co-created by Carrie J. Cole and members of the ensemble and community.

The production will run Feb. 21-25 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Performances will be presented by Theater-by-the-Grove in the Waller Hall Mainstage Theater.

“Electriad” uses the story of how siblings Electra and Orestes come to terms with their situation at the end of the Trojan War as a means of creating a conversation about how individuals and cultures experience war across history. The story focuses on the three perspectives of the Homefront, the Warrior and the Displaced.

Cole, an assistant professor focusing on integrative theater studies, leads the ensemble of actors, designers and artisans who have come together as part of this performance.

According to Cole, “I initially conceived of this piece over a year ago, concerned not just with escalating worldwide violence and the global and local effects, but also concerned with the lack of dialogue — of true communication across and among points of view — that was gripping our nation.

“Devising ‘Electriad’ became a way of exploring a contemporary issue on stage by looking to the past — and a way to continue the courageous conversations we’ve been having with our audiences around important and often polarizing issues.”

“Electriad” makes no attempt to privilege one experience of war over another, but offers a collage of experiences — some based in Greek mythology, some based in the ensemble’s experience, and some garnered from the community. Each performance will vary as the audience is invited to share their experience and contribute to the script each night.

The play includes language not recommended for audiences under the age of 17.

Tickets for “Electriad” are available online at iuptickets.com or iup.edu/livelyarts. They can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building on Pratt Drive of the IUP campus, or by calling (724) 357-1313. Seating is by general admission and any tickets remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour before each performance.

For more information, contact the Lively Arts at (724) 357-2547 or email lively-arts@iup.edu.

Theater-by-the-Grove is produced by the Department of Theater and Dance and the College of Fine Arts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It is funded, in part, by the IUP Student Cooperative Association.