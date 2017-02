“Electriad” will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 to 25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center.

Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, it explores the consequences of war.

From left are Grant Hoogstraten, of Gibsonia; Basil Ferguson, of Darby; and Hannah Misera, of Altoona. All are seniors at IUP. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)