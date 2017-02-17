Elementary building project meeting set

The public is invited to attend an informational meeting about the Indiana Area School District elementary realignment building project from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club, 603 Sportsman Club Road.

The event is being organized by a group of concerned Armstrong Township residents.

Organizers said information will be presented regarding the project, and several guest speakers and a question-and-answer session will be featured.

For more information, call (724) 599-7497.