Elks group conducts monthly business

President Kathy Cardellino called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. May 2. There were nine members present, including eight officers.



The minutes were read and motion was made, seconded and carried to accept the minutes as read.



The treasurer read the report for April and it was put on file for audit.



Prayers went out to our members and their families in times of sickness and distress.



It’s Janessa Fleming Golf outing time again. A motion was made by Marie Kenney (Par) seconded by Mary Ann Thomas (T) to sponsor a hole again this year. Motion carried.



The scholarship committee met and approved four winners. One was from Derry and three from Blairsville. The secretary will go to Derry awards night and plans on attending Blairsville’s graduation ceremony. The secretary will also send out invitations to the recipients to attend our June meeting for our luncheon.



A 50th celebration committee was formed Kathy Cardellino, Marie Kenney and Pam DeCarlo. Any members who may have ideas feel free to contact President Cardellino.



Advisory Board elections were held and the winners were: De Iezzi, Patti Ann Cribbs, Jean Shepherd, Carol Pike and Edna Torok. The secretary was to send out letter to Edna to let her know of her elected position. There was discussion on September’s meeting. We will not be having a covered dish dinner.



There were no May birthdays.



A motion was made, seconded and carried to draw and pay the bills.



Receipts will be deposited.



Luncheon hostesses were Patti Ann Cribbs and Kathy Cardellino. We were served a very light and refreshing plate along with coffee. June’s hostesses are Sharon Angelo and Nancy Shurina. The secretary will notify them when she gets responses from the scholarship winners of their intentions to attend our June meeting.



The president properly closed the meeting.