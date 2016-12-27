Employee graduates from management school

An S&T Bank employee recently graduated from the Ohio Bankers League Bank Management School.

Matt Shanty, an enterprise and credit risk business analyst who joined S&T in 2013, was also honored with the coveted GSB Scholarship Award, granting him a partial three-year scholarship to the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We take great pride in the efforts of our team members to further their professional education and personal growth,” Todd Brice, president and CEO of S&T, said in a release.

The OBL Bank Management School program provides bankers and regulators from across the region the opportunity to enhance their skills in all areas of bank operations and management.

Shanty was one of 30 students who completed the intensive one-week program this year.