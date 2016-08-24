Enrollment spikes at Indiana school district

Year after year, Indiana remains a mystery to those who try to predict the ebb and flow of the local population.

Take the Indiana Area School District administration, for example.

They can look at housing construction and sales, industrial trends, and employment figures. They can study enrollment at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and even check the chamber of commerce for economic barometers.

Then they can crumple all the reports and use them to light the barbecue.

With only days remaining before classes begin, student registration figures are nearing or exceeding the district’s elementary class size guidelines in nine classes in the four schools, the school board learned Monday.

This wasn’t on anyone’s radar.

“Historically they’ve gone up, they’ve gone down, and they’ve stayed the same,” said District Superintendent Dale Kirsch. “We looked at years of historical data and no pattern existed for us to predict with any accuracy the enrollment for the next school year.

Kirsch told the school board Monday that the district had reserved funds in the budget to hire three teachers, if needed.

“This continues to evolve,” Kirsch said. “Based on the latest information we are looking at nine areas where we could potentially exceed the guidelines. But that is extremely unlikely to occur in all nine.”

The district has an informal limit of 20 students per kindergarten class, 21 students in first through third grades and 25 students per class in fourth and fifth grades.

But the district allows for a small cushion before actually hiring an additional teacher to reduce class sizes.

For example, Ben Franklin School is five students under the guideline, with 115 students registered for six kindergarten classes. Five more students would push the average to 20 per class, but 11 more would increase the average to 21 and then the district would consider hiring another teacher.

The eight other areas at risk of meeting or going over the guidelines are, according to Kirsch’s report:

• Second grade at Ben Franklin, now two students under the guideline.

• Third grade at Ben Franklin, five students under.

• Fifth grade at Eisenhower School, four over.

• Kindergarten at East Pike School, five under.

• First grade at East Pike, three under.

• Second grade at East Pike, two over.

• Third grade at East Pike, three under.

• Fifth grade at Horace Mann School, five under.

In Indiana, students in the western half of the district attend Ben Franklin and Eisenhower schools and students in the eastern half are assigned to East Pike and Horace Mann schools.

Parents have the option to enroll their children in the school outside their attendance area for a variety of reasons — for example, to take advantage of a smaller class size.

But school board president Doug Steve said the district won’t recommend enrollment changes or ask parents to move their kids to balance the class sizes. Parents must file the request, the superintendent must grant approval, and parents would be responsible for transportation, Steve said.

Whether the district will need to hire any new teachers is a matter of wait and see.

Kirsch said enrollment numbers are liable to change after the school year begins on Tuesday.

“We have two classes that are already over and another seven that we are monitoring,” Kirsch said. “Our plan is to revisit this the day after Labor Day. We don’t want to make a decision during the first week of school.

“We want to make sure, and if we’re over on the day after Labor Day and need more than three (new teachers), we’ll have to choose where they’ll be.”

In other business Monday, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of business manager secretary Colleen Hite, who will retire Dec. 2 after 22 years with the district.

• Accepted resignations of paraprofessionals Karen Graham and Debra Barber for personal reasons, effective this week, and authorized the administration to advertise the positions.

• Hired Grace Louther as a long-term substitute reading specialist at Indiana Area Junior High School for the first semester of the school year at a per diem rate of $238.26 a day.

• Authorized district architects McKissick & Associates to take bids on renovations to Room 120 in Indiana Area Senior High School to create students and office space for the Digital Media Production program, at an estimated cost of $59,800.

• Directed the administration to obtain proposals for core testing and other evaluation of the parking lots at East Pike Elementary and Indiana Area Senior High School, then directed McKissick & Associates to take bids for driveway and parking lot paving at East Pike, depending on results of pavement testing.

• Approved a change order for HVAC and plumbing work in the senior high and Horace Mann Elementary School at an additional cost of $26,445.57.

• Directed the superintendent to sign a mutual aid memorandum, an annual arrangement among the member districts and vocational schools within Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit 28, to assist in addressing needs of students and employees in the event of a disaster or other extraordinary event.

• Approved several steps to compact the management information systems office at the district. The MIS Supervisor position being vacated in January with the retirement of Andy Shubra will be eliminated; Wesley Matthews will be promoted to MIS Manager at a salary of $71,342 in January; Matthews’ current position, MIS Specialist, will be eliminated in January; and the salary for Technology Coordinator Randy O’Neal will be increased $5,000 in January.

• Approved new courses of study for Introduction to Computational Thinking and Introduction to Digital Literacy and Citizenship, as presented for review earlier this month.

• Agreed to host a Science Cyber Quest Workshop, “Infusing Instructional Technology into Science Lessons,” by California University San Marcos, for teachers throughout the region at no cost to the district.

• Authorized administrators to implement a Positive Behavior Interventions and Support program at Ben Franklin Elementary School.

• Approved 10 new or updated policies concerning a local taxpayer Bill of Rights, taxable fringe benefits, availability of naloxone, public participation in board meetings, records management and flag displays at school events, and several other topics.

• Endorsed the election of Michael Faccinetto, a member of the Bethlehem Area school board, as president of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association; David Hutchinson, of the State College Area school board, for vice president of PSBA; and William LaCoff, Kathy Swope, Mark Miller, Marianne Neel and Faccinetto as trustees of the PSBA Insurance Trust Board.