Enter to Win: Two-night Maryland stay with activities
This month, we're giving away a two-night trip in Howard County, Maryland, that includes a bunch of fun activities!
This prize, based in Howard County, Maryland, includes a two-night stay at The SHeraton Columbia Town Center on Lake Kittamaqundi, a tour and tasting for two at Jailbreak Brewing Company, dinner for two at The Alehouse Columbia, 2 tickets to a show at Red Branch Theatre Company, 2 passes to Robinson Nature Center and 2 $20 gift certificates and glassware from Push American Brewing Company.
Click here to fill out the form and enter to win.
Recreation News is the largest monthly travel magazine in the Mid-Atlantic, published by Indiana Printing & Publishing. Read more on RecreationNews.com.
More articles by Recreation News →