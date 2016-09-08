European journalist visits Indiana for taste of political climate

America’s most engaging presidential campaign in years has dominated the news in the U.S. for well over a year now, and the Trump-Clinton race has captured media attention around the world in a big way.

Here in the States, newspapers and broadcast outlets have put reporters on the campaign trail full time, and the world’s top outlets are sending journalists to the U.S. to get a feel for the how Americans will make the big decision in November.

How does a foreign affairs reporter for a top European newspaper decide where to take America’s political pulse?

For Steven De Foer, a writer for the Dutch-language daily newspaper De Standaard, of Brussels, it meant looking for a balance of conservative and liberal population in a “small, but not too small” town with a blend of city and country living. And guided in no small part by his affection for film star Jimmy Stewart, De Foer was led to Indiana County to find the perfect cross-section of American population for his reports.

Four years ago, De Foer said, he found institutional funding to send him to the U.S. to cover the Obama-Romney campaign.

“I basically did a tour of 17 different states from Florida to Michigan to Nevada,” De Foer said. “I wanted to do a story from all of the swing states. That was very interesting to do but it was incredibly busy.

“This time, I said … for our feature stories for the next couple of months, why don’t I go to one place that would be a microcosm of the entire U.S.? We would look for ‘Averageville, United States,’ and I would go there for a week and try to grasp as much as possible about what is going on there economically, sociologically and culturally, and see what effect that has on how people are going to vote.

“That turned out to be Indiana,” De Foer said, “I wanted to be in or on the outskirts of the Rust Belt because with Donald Trump’s success, it would be good to know about mainly a white population, lower-middle class, blue-collar. Eight years ago, you would have gone to a black community because of Obama, and now in this case we have come here.”

De Foer had a one-week assignment in the U.S. He arrived Aug. 31 and planned to wrap up his work Wednesday.

Appropriately, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau helped direct De Foer around the county. The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the county board of commissioners made sure he saw the traditional highlights of life in Indiana USA: “a small town, but not too small, because I need different stories,” De Foer said. “I don’t want to do just one very large piece on the mentality of Indiana.

“With those parameters, there were quite a few towns. But as a film buff, Jimmy Stewart tipped the balance to come here.”

Appropriately, too, De Foer struck out on his own to collect diverse views. Tuesday, he headed out to Strongstown at the invitation of an Amish farmer he met at the county fair.

“To my surprise he was willing to talk to me, to invite me to his community, and we could even take a photographer,” De Foer said. The Amish man, De Foer said, appeared to be in a more lenient sect of the church because he uses certain tools as a construction worker.

“But what was interesting is … he said, ‘There are some who are more lenient because they are going to vote and I don’t vote.’ And he said he would introduce me to some in his community who planned to vote.”

The timing for De Foer’s trip to the States couldn’t have been better.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania opened for the fall semester with its influx of young people.

He arrived at the height of the Indiana County Fair, the annual convergence of nearly every sector of local population at the J.S. Mack Community Center.

De Foer interviewed county residents and IUP students about what they consider the top issues in the presidential campaign. Immigrants and guns were the common interests; the pro-life issue didn’t rise to the top as it has in past elections, and De Foer said he didn’t expect that.

Finding variety in the faith community wasn’t difficult, but De Foer said it was hard to get residents to talk about their religion. He struggled to find connections between the churches and politics.

He said he found economic diversity, too.

“You basically have two groups living here,” De Foer said. “If you go to the outskirts” there’s evidence of blight. “Here, Philadelphia Street is wonderful and an exception to the rule. I’ve been traveling all through the United States and I don’t see anything but main streets that have lost so much of their old glory, with vacant shops.

“Here, you have a little bit of that. You can see the movie theater isn’t there anymore. It’s not really like it used to be, but it still stands its ground here like I haven’t seen in too many small towns.”

And he compared it to Bedford Falls, from Stewart’s classic film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

In contrast, De Foer said, he found pockets of crisis.

“The mixture of disadvantaged poor people and the ones who have clearly made a transition from blue collar work to the university and banks for white collar jobs — it’s a good mixture, and it explains the political situation.”

De Foer said his local travels and conversations also led him to the conclusion that the presidential vote in Indiana County won’t easily be predicted using past measures.

“Turnout … is going to decide which way it’s going to tilt,” De Foer said. “I meet a lot of people with very staunch ideas, most of them pro-Trump, some of them pro-Clinton. But a lot of those people who are very much decided say ‘I never vote’ or ‘I might vote for the very first time.’”

De Foer’s reports on the American presidential campaign in Indiana County will appear in De Standaard, a paper that’s considered among the European equivalents of The New York Times. The newspaper is online at http://www.standaard.be.