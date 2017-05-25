Excavation begins on White Township dog park

Construction has begun on a recreation area meant for dogs in the township.

Crews have begun excavating the site in Getty Heights Park for handicapped accessibility, marking the first work done since the concept was introduced in early 2015.

Township Manager Milt Lady said some areas are ready for paving and that the perimeter fence should be installed before mid-June.

The design for the 1-acre park shows separate areas for small and large dogs, play equipment for the dogs, benches, trash cans, a pet waste disposal area and a double-gate system where owners could unleash their pets.

Supervisor George Lenz suggested that the township should post the Getty Heights Park and the dog park as township-owned facilities. Some people are under the impression that it’s a county-owned facility, he said.

The dog park will cost about $60,000 to complete. Funding includes about $24,000 of private donations, a $30,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and about $6,000 worth of labor by township employees.

Lady said the township hopes to open the park before the end of the year.

In other business, the supervisors:

• Reported that the board would conduct a public hearing on a request by UMI Hibachi Steakhouse Inc. to transfer a liquor license to the township for a restaurant under construction at 1470 Indian Springs Road, across from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 office.

UMI Hibachi has arranged to use the license now held by the shuttered Stonybank Restaurant in Clymer. The hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. June 14.

• Authorized Lady to bid on the purchase of a portable bridge being offered for sale by Young Township. The 24-foot bridge has a 45-ton weight limit and would be kept as a backup for White Township bridges.

Lady said that if the township is the successful bidder, the bridge might be placed over McCarthy Run to provide a second access to the township office building along Indian Springs Road.

The board decided on the bid following a15-minute executive session and, for competitive reasons, did not disclose the amount that the township would offer.

• Renewed the township’s long-term disability and life insurance coverage with Sun Life for two years at no increase in premiums.

• Enacted an ordinance to prohibit parking on the south side of Maple Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

“We have had temporary signs there for about two months and the residents have signed a petition” to make it permanent, Lady said.

• Were told of a scheduled display of plans by PennDOT for replacement of bridges carrying Wayne Avenue over Marsh Run adjacent to Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and Carter Avenue over Marsh Run near the fairgrounds at J.S. Mack Community Center.

The plans will be opened for public review from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Indiana Borough municipal building. Officials from PennDOT, the borough and the township will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. to discuss the projects.

• Learned that the Indiana County Furbearers Association has asked to withdraw from a volunteer roadside cleanup project through the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program. The organization’s “adopt a highway” signs will be removed from Hilltop, McHenry and Rustic Lodge roads.