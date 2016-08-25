Exhibit displays glass from Indiana County

The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photos)

The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Indiana County, is showing many glass pieces manufactured by the company most commonly referred to as Indiana Glass.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.