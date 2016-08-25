Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Friday, August 26, 2016

Exhibit displays glass from Indiana County

on August 25, 2016 10:53 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery
The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

The exhibit Works of Art in Indiana Glass is on display at the Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photos)

The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Indiana County, is showing many glass pieces manufactured by the company most commonly referred to as Indiana Glass.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

 

Next Article
Earnhardt out at least two more races
August 25, 2016 10:49 AM
Earnhardt out at least two more races
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.