Exporting seminar scheduled for March 14

A seminar on exporting will be held March 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and a hot breakfast will be available upon arrival.

Topics covered will range from why you should export, what is the ROI, export myth busting, how to become export ready, how to reach overseas markets, how to ecommerce export and export assistance.

Cost is $25, and free parking is available. Pay by check by Thursday to the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce at 1019 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701. For questions, call (724) 465-2511.