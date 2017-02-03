Extensive pipeline replacement underway in Clymer

Natural gas customers in Clymer Borough will soon benefit from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s $2 million infrastructure replacement project, which began in late January.

To ensure the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient natural gas, more than 7,100 feet of underground pipe will be replaced, affecting customers along Walcott Street, First Street, Hancock Street, Peach Avenue, Morris Street, Oak Avenue, Second Street and Fourth Street, according to information provided by the company. Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lane closures may be possible during work hours. The project is expected to last through late spring, weather permitting, officials said.

Approximately 154 customers will experience a temporary service interruption. Columbia Gas will contact these customers to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises and their service lines replaced as well. This work will be done at no cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call (888) 460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

From 2007 to 2016, the company invested nearly $1.35 billion in the modernization and expansion of its distribution system in Pennsylvania. Of that amount, about $1 billion was dedicated to replacing 826 miles of pipeline. This year, Columbia Gas will invest approximately $260 million in Pennsylvania, with more than $200 million being invested to upgrade aging underground infrastructure, according to the company.