Fair display highlights butterfly loss

The Penn State Master Gardeners set up this exhibit on monarch butterflies that is on display at the fair. Kayla Grube/Gazette

Generations of monarch butterflies will die on their migrations each year, and yet their progeny’s instinct will still lead them north to their summer habitats then back south again. This is the normal cycle.

What is not normal is their waning population. A combination of environmental and human factors is making their survival tougher.

Enter the Master Gardeners from the Penn State Extension. In years past at the Indiana County Fair, they’ve brought attention to the spiraling bee population (which is bouncing back) and bats (which haven’t bounced back) that have been infected with white nose fungus.

This year they’re concerned about the monarch butterfly, whose population has dipped from a peak of about 909.5 million in 1997 to 56 million last year, based on estimates. In Mexico, they measure the area of land the monarchs take over because they overwinter huddled so close together. In 1997 they covered 51.6 acres compared to just 1.66 acres in 2014, according to the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.

The Master Gardners are asking that people stop by the agriculture building at the county fair this week to learn more about monarch butterflies and what can be done to help their population rebound.

Monarchs recently made international news when word came out on the effects of bad March storms on their Mexican habitats. About 133 acres of pine and fir trees were lost west of Mexico City. Another 16 acres were lost to drought. Logging there also threatens their natural habitat.

Other climate issues affecting the monarch are fast temperature fluctuations and droughts. Some monarchs winter in Southern California, parts of which have been plagued by droughts for years.

Insecticides meant for other pests are also killing monarchs, as well as herbicides that can unintentionally kill their food sources in conjunction with close-cut landscaping. If they don’t eat, they don’t have energy and will die prematurely on their journeys north or south. One of the Master Gardeners’ hopes is that municipalities will let some of the milkweed grow in places like grassy medians on highways and along roads near fields in more rural places in the county.

Helen Mehus is a Master Gardener and takes care of the pollinator garden at Blue Spruce Park. She said people should plant milkweed and let it grow where it already is.

“They lay their eggs on milkweed and that’s what caterpillars eat,” she said. “So if we don’t have milkweed, we don’t have butterflies.”

Mehus helped to coordinate the monarch exhibit at this year’s fair.

Carol Morandi Delimpo, one of the Master Gardener coordinators, said it can be our automatic reaction to squish caterpillars or spray them away. She said one of the aims of this year’s exhibit is to show people which caterpillars are monarchs so people know to leave them alone as well as educate the public on the monarch’s four life stages.

The most eye-catching part of the exhibit will be a giant-sized robotic monarch butterfly, constructed by Ed Baker and Baker Technical Services of Blairsville. His wife, Julie, is a Master Gardener.

Those interested in learning more about the Master Gardeners’ efforts or becoming a Master Gardener should stop by the Penn State Extension at 827 Water St. in Indiana.