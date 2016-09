Riders enjoyed a spin on the swings Monday at the 99th annual Cookport Fair along Route 240 in Green Township. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Riders enjoyed a spin on the swings Monday at the 99th annual Cookport Fair along Route 240 in Green Township, where the fun continues through Saturday. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

There will be contests, tractor pulls, live entertainment and more. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cookportfair.com.