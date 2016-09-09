Fair officials announce results of competition

on September 09, 2016 10:53 AM

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

Horses

Belgians

Stallion Foal: Duane Sheasley, first

Mare 4 Yrs. & Older: Duane Sheasley, first; Duane Sheasley, second

Mare & Foal: Duane Sheasley, first

Get Of Sire: Duane Sheasley, first

Stallion & Two Mares: Duane Sheasley, first

Teams

Men’s Hitch: Don Beers, first; Pam Beers, second; Jennifer Bourdess, third

Ladies’ Single Hitch: Bethany Fleming, first; Pam Beers, second; Jennifer Bourdess, third

Youth Driving, 17 Yrs Under: Don Beers, first; Pam Beers, second

Single Tandum Hitch: Bethany Fleming, first; Don Beers, second

Best Matched Team: Don Beers, first; Clair Powell, first; Bethany Fleming, second; David Johnston, second; Pam Beers, third

Men Hitched To Wagon/Cart: Don Beers, first; Clair Powell, first; David Johnston, second

Ladies’ Team Hitch: Pam Beers, first; David Johnston, first; Clair Powell, second

Youth Driving, 17 yrs under: Pam Beers, first; Clair Powell, first; David Johnston, second

Unicorn Hitch: Don Beers, first

Four Horse Team Hitch: Bethany Fleming, first

Up To 34”

Stallion, 4 year & older: Jessica Kespelher, first

Stallion, 2 yrs & under 3: Hadley Shimko, first; Jessica Uptegraph, second

Colts, current year: Jessica Kespelher, first; Jessica Kespelher, second

Mares, 4yrs and older: Hadley Shimko, first; Olivia Shimko, second; Katelynn Ghiardi, third; Andrew Adams, fourth

Mares, 2 yrs and under 3: Jessica Kespelher, first

Fillies, 1yr.: Jessica Kespelher, first; Molly Sleppy, first; Jessica Kespelher, second; Kathy Shimko, second; Jessica Kespelher, third; Jessica Kespelher, fourth

Geldings, 4yrs and older: Breanna Fowler, first; Jessica Kespelher, second; Ethan Bracken, third; Jessica Uptegraph, fourth

Geldings, 1yr.: Katelynn Ghiardi, first

Mare and Foal: Jessica Kespelher, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Jessica Kespelher, third; Jessica Kespelher, fourth

Single Hitch wagon/cart: Andrew Adams, first; Ethan Bracken, second; Danielle Adams, third

Jumper Height, 18-32 inches: Jessica Kespelher, first; Breanna Fowler, second; Katelynn Ghiardi, third

Halflinger

Gelding, 4 Yrs & older: Pam Beers, first; Pam Beers, second; Bethany Fleming, third; Bethany Fleming, fourth

Mare, 4 Yrs & Older: Don Beers, first; Jennifer Bourdess, second

Produce Of Dam: Pam Beers, first; Bethany Fleming, second; Don Beers, third

Get Of Sire: Don Beers, first; Pam Beers, second; Bethany Fleming, third

Over 14.2 Hands

Mare Halter, 4 years & over: Montanna McCloskey, first; Danielle Adams, second; Angela Adams, third; Sarah Shimko, fourth

Halter Gelding, 4 yrs & over: Emily Coy, first; Cloe Barnhart, second; Rachel G. Fox, third; Mckenzie Baird, fourth

English Equitation Horse: Sarah Shimko, first; Leslie Blystone, second; Capri Stiles-Mikesell, third; Alissa Reber, fourth

English Pleasure Horse: Makayla Musser, first; Sarah Shimko, second; Leslie Blystone, third; Montanna McCloskey, fourth

All Day Pleasure Horse: Montanna McCloskey, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Andrew Adams, third; Sarah Shimko, fourth

Western Horsemanship Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Cloe Barnhart, second; Capri Stiles-Mikesell, third; Andrew Adams, fourth

Western Pleasure Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Leslie Blystone, second; Cloe Barnhart, third; Andrew Adams, fourth

Over The Hill Pleasure: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Bradley Bourdess, second

Costume Class: Kaylee Henderson, first; Andrew Adams, second; Montanna McCloskey, third; Jaden Phillips, fourth

Barrels, Horse: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Leslie Blystone, third; Sarah Shimko, fourth

Pole Bending Horse: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Alissa Reber, third; Sarah Shimko, fourth

Keyhole Horse: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Sarah Shimko, third; Alissa Reber, fourth

Egg and Spoon Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Andrew Adams, second; Rachel G. Fox, third; Leslie Blystone, fourth

Dollar Bareback Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Sarah Shimko, second; Montanna McCloskey, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth

Pony 14.2 Hands & Under

Pony Halter Mare, 4 yrs & over: Annalee McCloskey, first; Olivia Shimko, second; Kirsten Parys, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth

Pony Halt Gelding, 4 Yr & over: Heather Barnhart, first; Megan Strotman, second; Kaylee Henderson, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth

English Equitation Pony: Krystal Breisch, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Olivia Shimko, fourth

English Pleasure Pony: Olivia Shimko, first; Krystal Breisch, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Kaylee Henderson, fourth

All Day Pleasure Pony: Kirsten Parys, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Olivia Shimko, third; Hailee Monoskey, fourth

Beginners Horsemanship: Kirsten Parys, first; Danielle Adams, second; Emily Coy, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth

Beginners Pleasure: Kirsten Parys, first; Hailee Monoskey, second; Emily Coy, third; Danielle Adams, fourth

Western Horsemanship Pony: Megan Strotman, first; Delaney Baird, second; Jennifer Bourdess, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth

Western Pleasure Pony: Jennifer Bourdess, first; Megan Strotman, second; Delaney Baird, third; Jessica Fedder, fourth

Costume Class: Annalee McCloskey, first; Olivia Shimko, second; Hadley Shimko, third; Addison Olliver, fourth

Barrels, Pony: Krystal Breisch, first; Megan Strotman, second; Jennifer Bourdess, third; Mckenzie Baird, fourth

Pole Bending Pony: Krystal Breisch, first; Jennifer Bourdess, second; Megan Strotman, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth

Keyhole Pony: Krystal Breisch, first; Megan Strotman, second; Jennifer Bourdess, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth

Egg and Spoon Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Delaney Baird, second; Kaylee Henderson, third; Megan Strotman, fourth

Dollar Bareback Pony: Krystal Breisch, first; Katlyn White, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Kaylee Henderson, fourth

34” To 38”

Mares, 4 yrs and older: Annalee McCloskey, first; Breanna Fowler, second; Jessica Kespelher, third; Jessica Kespelher, fourth

Mares, 3 yrs and under 4: Jessica Kespelher, first

Geldings, 4yrs and older: Addison Olliver, first; Breanna Fowler, second; Abigail Olliver, third; Ava Wissinger, fourth

Mare and Foal: Jessica Kespelher, first; Jessica Kespelher, second; Jessica Kespelher, third

Pair hitch wagon/cart: Breanna Fowler, first

Single Hitch wagon/cart: Breanna Fowler, first; Jessica Kespelher, second; Leslie Blystone, third

Jumper Height, 18-32 inches: Annalee McCloskey, first; Jessica Kespelher, second; Olivia Shimko, third

All Registered Others

Mare, 4 yrs & older: Clair Powell, first; Clair Powell, second

Grade Others

Mare, 4 yrs & older: David Johnston, first; David Johnston, second

Dairy Cattle

Ayrshire

Spring Junior Calf: Averie Gerhart, first

Winter Intermediate Calf: Justin Livingston, first

Brown Swiss

Spring Junior Calf: Jacob Snyder, first; Alexis Coleman, second; Curt Yaple, third

Winter Intermediate Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first

Fall Senior Calf: Kamryn Snyder, first

Summer Yearling: Tim LaVan, first

Fall Senior Yearling: Curt Yaple, first

Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Curt Yaple, first

Get Of Sire (limit1): Curt Yaple, first

Guernsey

Spring Junior Calf: Dylan Gerhart, first

Winter Intermediate Calf: Ashton Stiles, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Ashton Stiles, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Ashton Stiles, first

Best Udder: Ashton Stiles, first

Holstein

Spring Junior Calf: Alexis Coleman, first; Madison Cattau, second

Winter Intermediate Calf: Alexis Coleman, first; Olivia Stiles, second

Fall Senior Calf: Tim LaVan, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Olivia Stiles, first

Senior 2 Yr. Old: Madison Cattau, first; Olivia Stiles, second

Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Madison Cattau, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Alexis Coleman, first

Five Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Alexis Coleman, first; Madison Cattau, second; Ashton Stiles, third

Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Alexis Coleman, first

Best Udder: Madison Cattau, first; Alexis Coleman, second; Madison Cattau, third; Ashton Stiles, fourth

Best 3 Females (limit 1): Alexis Coleman, first

Jersey

Spring Junior Calf: Robert Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second

Winter Intermediate Calf: Alexis Coleman, first

Fall Senior Calf: Justin Coleman, first

Summer Yearling: Debra LaVan, first; Max Ackerson, second

Spring Junior Yearling: Jonathon Coleman, first; Sierra Nehrig, second; Max Ackerson, third

Winter Int. Yearling: Alexis Coleman, first

Fall Senior Yearling: Billie Jo LaVan, first

Junior 2 Yr. Old: Justin Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second

Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Michaela Lydic, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Jonathon Coleman, first; Alexis Coleman, second

Five Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Justin Coleman, first; Alexis Coleman, second

Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Alexis Coleman, first

Best Udder: Jonathon Coleman, first; Justin Coleman, second; Alexis Coleman, third; Justin Livingston, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth

Best 3 Females (limit 1): Alexis Coleman, first; Sierra Nehrig, second

Milking Shorthorn

Summer Yearling: Carter Lydic, first

Fall Senior Yearling: Tim LaVan, first

Dry Cow Senior, 2yrs & over: Brett Abrams, first

Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Carter Lydic, first

Five Yr. Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Brett Abrams, first; Carter Lydic, second

Best Udder: Brett Abrams, first; Brett Abrams, second; Brett Abrams, third; Brett Abrams, fourth; Carter Lydic, fifth

Red & White

Spring Junior Calf: Alexis Coleman, first; Aidan Cattau, second

Fall Senior Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first

Summer Yearling: Alex Stiles, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Aidan Cattau, first

Dry Cow Senior, 2yrs & Over: Jonathon Coleman, first

Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first

Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Alex Stiles, first; Jonathon Coleman, second

Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Aidan Cattau, first

Best Udder: Alex Stiles, first; Alex Stiles, second; Justin Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth

Best 3 Females (limit 1): Alex Stiles, first

Beef Cattle

Angus

Junior Bull Calf: Preston Brubaker, first

Junior Heifer Calf: Preston Brubaker, first

Summer Yearling Heifer: Amber Coleman, first

Aged Cow: Justin Coleman, first

Indiana County Club Calf: Preston Brubaker, first

Charolais

Junior Yearling Heifer: Ariana Coleman, first

Two-three Yr. Old Cow: Ariana Coleman, first

Hereford (Horned Or Polled)

Junior Heifer Calf: Tonya Beilchick, first

Junior Yearling Heifer: Ivy Long, first

Indiana County Club Calf: Tonya Beilchick, first

Shorthorn (Horned Or Polled)

Junior Bull Calf: Katie Wright, first

Summer Yearling Heifer: Ian Walker, first; Kaycee Long, second; Michael Coleman Jr., third

Junior Yearling Heifer: Katie Wright, first; Justin Coleman, second

Two-three Yr. Old Cow: Katie Wright, first; Amber Coleman, second

Junior Get Of Sire (limit 1): Katie Wright, first

Cow/Calf Pair: Katie Wright, first

Simmental

Junior Heifer Calf: Tonya Beilchick, first

Summer Yearling Heifer: Mariah Edgell, first

Junior Yearling Heifer: Olivia Long, first

Two-three Yr. Old Cow: Tonya Beilchick, first

Cow/Calf Pair: Tonya Beilchick, first

Indiana County Club Calf: Tonya Beilchick, first

Maine Anijou

Junior Bull Calf: Annalee McCloskey, first

Junior Heifer Calf: Montana McCloskey, first

Cross Breed

Junior Bull Calf: Emily Coy, first; Issac Stewart, second

Junior Heifer Calf: Taylor Shearer, first; Emily Coy, second; Annalee McCloskey, third; Issac Stewart, fourth; Ariana Coleman, fifth

Summer Yearling Heifer: Michael Coleman Jr., first; Michael Coleman Jr., second

Junior Yearling Heifer: Amber Coleman, first; Amber Long, second; Tiffany Davis, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth

Two Yr. Old Heifer: Zachery Edwards, first

Two-three Yr. Old Cow: Gary Jackson, first; Ariana Coleman, second; Jonathon Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth

Four-five Yr. Old Cow: Ariana Coleman, first; Tyler Heinle, second

Aged Cow: Amber Coleman, first; Justin Coleman, second

Junior Get Of Sire (limit1): Ariana Coleman, first

Cow/Calf Pair: Gary Jackson, first; Ariana Coleman, second; Jonathon Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth

Indiana County Club Calf: Jack Shearer, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Gary Jackson, third; Ariana Coleman, fourth; Jonathon Coleman, fifth

Open Junior Beef Show

Junior Bull Calf: Emily Coy, first; Katie Wright, second; Annalee McCloskey, third; Preston Brubaker, fourth; Issac Stewart, fifth

Junior Female Calves: Taylor Shearer, first; Montanna McCloskey, second; Emily Coy, third; Annalee McCloskey, fourth; Tonya Beilchick, fifth

Summer Yearling Heifer: Ian Walker, first; Kaycee Long, second; Mariah Edgell, third

Junior Yearling Female: Olivia Long, first; Amber Long, second; Ivy Long, third; Katie Wright, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth

Senior Yearling Female: Zachery Edwards, first

Cow/Calf Pair: Katie Wright, first; Tonya Beilchick, second; Jonathon Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth

Indiana County Club Calf: Jack Shearer, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Kierra Jackson, third; Justin Coleman, fourth; Tonya Beilchick, fifth

Scottish Highlander

Junior Heifer Calf: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Sheep

Dorset

Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second

Two Ram Lambs: Stephen Campbell, first

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second

Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first

Open Market Lamb Wethers: Stephen Campbell, first

Hampshire

Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second

Two Ram Lambs: Cory Campbell, first

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Cory Campbell, first

Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second

Two Ewe Lambs: Cory Campbell, first

Pen Of Lambs: Cory Campbell, first

Breeder’s Young Flock: Cory Campbell, first

Open Market Lamb Wethers: Amanda Brubaker, first; Logan Short, second

Shropshire

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Amber Coleman, first

Suffolk

Any Age Ewe: Amber Coleman, first; Amber Coleman, second

Open Market Lamb Wethers: Kirsten Parys, first; Kirsten Parys, second

Cross

Ram, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Michael Coleman Jr., first

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Amber Coleman, first; Amber Coleman, second; John Coleman, third

Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Ariana Coleman, first; Ariana Coleman, second

Get Of Sire: Amber Coleman, first

Any Age Ewe: Amber Coleman, first; Amber Coleman, second; Amber Coleman, third; Amber Coleman, fourth

Any Age Ram: Michael Coleman Jr., first

Open Market Lamb Wethers: Preston Brubaker, first; Cory Campbell, second; Molly Zona, third; Zachary Short, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth; Tyler Heinle, sixth

Cross Breed

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Nancy Kline, first

Natural Colored

Ewe, 1 Yr & Under 2: Nancy Kline, first; Nancy Kline, second

Wool

One-Fourth Blood: Harriet Knox, first; Liam Dicken, second

Three-Eights Blood: Morgan Knox, first; Nancy Kline, second; Logan Knox, third; Gladys Trimble, fourth

Fine Wool: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second

Low Quarter: Harriet Knox, first; Liam Dicken, second

Other Natural Color: Gladys Trimble, first; Nancy Kline, second

Poultry

Games Bantams

Modern Games-B.B.Red-Cock: Jeremy Tickle, first; Summer Tickle, second; Summer Tickle, third

Modern Games-B.B Red-Hen: Jeremy Tickle, first; Summer Tickle, second; Summer Tickle, third

Modern Games-B B Red-Ckrl: Jeremy Tickle, first; Summer Tickle, second; Summer Tickle, third

Modern Games-B B Red-Pullet: Jeremy Tickle, first; Summer Tickle, second; Summer Tickle, third

Oe Games-Barred-Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Birchen-Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Birchen-Ckrl: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Black-Cock: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Black-Hen: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second; Adam Hile, third

Oe Games-Black-Ckrl: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Black-Pullet: Adam Hile, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Blue Wheaten-Hen: Tereasa Tickle, first

Oe Games-Blue Wheaten-Pullet: Tereasa Tickle, first

Oe Games-Brassy Back- Cock: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Brassy Back-Hen: Adam Hile, first; Kim Yobst, second

Oe Games-Brassy Back-Pullet: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Brown Red-Cock: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Brown Red-Hen: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Brown Red-Ckrl: Kim Yobst, first

Oe Games-Brown Red-Pullet: Kim Yobst, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Ginger Red-Cock: Adam Hile, first; Deanna Tickle, second

Oe Games-Ginger Red-Hen: Deanna Tickle, first

Oe Games-Ginger Red-Ckrl: Jeremy Tickle, first

Oe Games-Lemon Blue- Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Red Pyle-Hen: Jeremy Tickle, first

Oe Games-Red Pyle-Ckrl: Jeremy Tickle, first

Oe Games-Red Pyle-Pullet: Jeremy Tickle, first

Oe Games-Self Blue-Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Self Blue-Hen: Adam Hile, first; Adam Hile, second

Oe Games-Self Blue-Ckrl: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Self Blue-Pullet: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Silver Duckwing-Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Splash-Cock: Kim Yobst, first

Oe Games-Splash-Hen: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-Wheaten-Ckrl: Jeremy Tickle, first

Oe Games-White-Cock: Adam Hile, first

Oe Games-White-Hen: Adam Hile, first; Adam Hile, second; Jeremy Tickle, third

Oe Games-White-Ckrl: Adam Hile, first; Adam Hile, second; Jeremy Tickle, third; Jeremy Tickle, fourth

Oe Games-White-Pullet: Adam Hile, first; Adam Hile, second; Jeremy Tickle, third

Single Comb Clean-Legged Banta

Dorking - Silver Gray – Cock: Deanna Tickle, first; Deanna Tickle, second

Dorking - Silver Gray – Hen: Deanna Tickle, first; Deanna Tickle, second

Dorking - Silver Gray – Ckrl: Deanna Tickle, first; Deanna Tickle, second

Dorking - Silver Gray – Pullet: Deanna Tickle, first; Deanna Tickle, second

Frizzle - White – Cock: Adam Hile, first

Frizzle - White – Hen: Adam Hile, first

Japanese - Black – Hen: Kim Yobst, first

Japanese - Black – Pullet: Kim Yobst, first

Japanese- Mottled – Pullet: Rowan Steele, first

Japanese- White – Cock: Kim Yobst, first; Kim Yobst, second

Japanese- White – Hen: Kim Yobst, first; Kim Yobst, second

Japanese- White – Ckrl: Kim Yobst, first; Kim Yobst, second

Japanese- White – Pullet: Kim Yobst, first; Kim Yobst, second

Jungle Fowl - Red – Cock: Adam Hile, first

Jungle Fowl - Red – Hen: Adam Hile, first

Jungle Fowl - Red – Ckrl: Adam Hile, first

Jungle Fowl - Red – Pullet: Adam Hile, first

Leghorn - Light Brown – Cock: Deanna Tickle, first; Adam Hile, second

Leghorn - Light Brown – Hen: Deanna Tickle, first; Adam Hile, second

Leghorn - Light Brown – Ckrl: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - Light Brown – Pullet: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - Red Pyle – Pullet: Brian Hile, first

Leghorn - Silver – Cock: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - Silver – Hen: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - Silver – Ckrl: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - Silver – Pullet: Deanna Tickle, first

Leghorn - White – Cock: Adam Hile, first

Leghorn - White – Ckrl: Brian Hile, first

Minorca - White – Hen: Tereasa Tickle, first

Minorca - White – Pullet: Tereasa Tickle, first

Orpington - Blue – Hen: Kim Yobst, first

Phoenix - Golden – Cock: Deanna Tickle, first

Phoenix - Golden – Hen: Deanna Tickle, first

Phoenix - Golden – Ckrl: Deanna Tickle, first

Phoenix - Golden – Pullet: Deanna Tickle, first

Plymouth Rock-Barred – Cock: Kim Yobst, first; Deanna Tickle, second; Brian Hile, third; Deanna Tickle, fourth

Plymouth Rock-Barred – Hen: Brian Hile, first; Kim Yobst, second; Deanna Tickle, third; Deanna Tickle, fourth; Brian Hile, fifth.