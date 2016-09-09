Fair officials announce results of competition
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
4-H & FFA Goats
LaManchia
Kid Under 5 Months: Bayla Shindledecker, first
Doe, 3 Yrs. old & over: Bayla Shindledecker, first
Nubian
Yearling, 1 yr under 2: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second
Doe, 2 Yrs. & Under 3: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second
Doe, 3Yrs. old & over: Bayla Shindledecker, first
Wether, 1 Yr. & older: John Clark Bruner, first
Best Udder (by breed): Bayla Shindledecker, first
Dam & Daughter limit 1: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Best Doe bred by Exhibitor: Bayla Shindledecker, first; Morgan Knox, second
Pygmy
Wether, 1 yr & older: John Clark Bruner, first; Morgan Knox, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Logan Knox, fourth
Not Registered
Kid, 5 Months & Under 1: Morgan Knox, second
Boer (meat goat)
Kid, under 5 months: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; Elizabeth Buchanan, fourth; Elizabeth Buchanan, fifth; Emilia Bracken, sixth
Kid 5 months/under 1 yr: Chase Walker, first; Emilia Bracken, second
Yearling, 1 yr. under 2: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Doe, 2 years old & under 3: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Three year old & over: Elizabeth Buchanan, first
Best Udder (by breeds): Elizabeth Buchanan, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Dam & Daughter any age (limit 1): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second
Best Doe bred by Exhibitor: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Buchanan, third
Fiber
Kid, under 5 months: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second
Kid 5 months/under 1 yr: Logan Knox, first
Doe, 1 yr old /under 2: Morgan Knox, first
Best Udder (by breeds): Morgan Knox, first
Dam & Daughter, any age: Logan Knox, first
Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Morgan Knox, first
Dwarf
Kid 5 months/under 1: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second
Yearling 1 yr. under 2: Morgan Knox, first
Doe, 3 yrs old & over: Logan Knox, first
Best Udder (by breeds): Logan Knox, first
Dam & Daughter, any age: Logan Knox, first
Get of Sire 3 (limit 1): Morgan Knox, first
Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second
Commercial
Kid, under 5 months: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Yearling, 1 yr under 2: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Doe 1 yr old /under 2: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Dam & Daughter, any age: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Market Goat Quality Performance
Market Goat Performance: Rachel Bowman, first; Justin Alter, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Alaina Grondin, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth
Market Goat Show
Light Weight Market Goat: Rachel Bowman, first; Ivy Long, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Amber Long, fourth; Madison McGinnis, fifth; Kaycee Long, sixth; Amber Long, seventh
Medium Weight Market Goat: Ivy Long, first; Benjamin Pearce, second; Alaina Grondin, third; Alexandra Swauger, fourth; Alaina Grondin, fifth; Elizabeth Bruner, sixth
Medium Weight Market Goat: Justin Alter, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Michaela Lydic, third; Justin Alter, fourth; Brandon Ghiardi, fifth; Elizabeth Bruner, sixth; Chase Walker, seventh
Medium Weight Market Goat: Rachel Bowman, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth; Katelynn Ghiardi, fifth
Heavy Weight Market Goat: Jack Shearer, first; Jack Shearer, second; Taylor Shearer, third; Risecen McGinnis, fourth; Madison McGinnis, fifth; Allyson Ghiardi, sixth; Katelynn Ghiardi, seventh
Market Goat Showmanship
Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: John Clark Bruner, first; Kaycee Long, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third
Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Risecen McGinnis, first; Jack Shearer, second; Chase Walker, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth; Katelynn Ghiardi, fourth; Logan Knox, fifth; Amber Long, fifth; Alaina Grondin, sixth
Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Justin Alter, first; Ivy Long, second; Chase Walker, third; Rachel Bowman, fourth; Allyson Ghiardi, fifth; Abigail Bruner, sixth
Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Taylor Shearer, first; Bayla Shindledecker, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second; Michaela Lydic, second; Madison McGinnis, third; Morgan Knox, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth
4-H & FFA Rabbits
Netherland Dwarf
Senior Buck, over 6 months.: Matthew Edmiston, first; Morgan Knox, second; Matthew Edmiston, third; Jason Edmiston, fourth
Senior Doe, over 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first; Jason Edmiston, second
Junior Buck, under 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first
Junior Doe, under 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first; Jason Edmiston, second; Matthew Edmiston, third
Mini Lop
Senior Doe, over 6 months: Ashley Shaw, first
Junior Buck, under 6 months: Morgan Knox, first
Junior Doe, under 6
Arts & Crafts
Handcrafts
Table Decorations 24” Pinecone : Tammy Davis, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Natasha Davis, third
Wreaths 24”Wide Pine Cone: Tammy Davis, first; Catherine M. King, second
Ceramic/Bisque Doll creative & traditional dolls-height limit: Natasha Davis, third
Soft Sculpture Doll creative and traditional dolls-height limit: Moire Bridges, first
Crocheted/Knit Creative Doll: Rose Pappal, first; Susan Campbell, second; Rose P. Jones, third
Natural Materials Creative Doll: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second
Fabric Doll Creative Doll: Cheryl Miller, first
Fabric Doll Animal: Barbra Culp, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heidi Nicewonger, third
Basketry Natural Materials 6”: Wendy Sturiale, first; Valerie Davis, second
Basketry Natural Materials 12”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
Decorative Basketry Max 18”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
DecorativeBasketCombin 12”: Sally Peightal, first
Hand Thrown Finished Ceramic: Hannah Skamai, first; Susan Penezic, second
Cast Glazed Ceramic: Josh Killam, second
Cast Stained Ceramic: Cheryl Miller, first; Pam Myers, third
Large Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first
Small Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second
Fabric covered photo albums: Natasha Davis, second
Macrame Wall Hanging 2x4: Ruth Smith, first
Fabric Wall Hanging 2x4: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Janet Walker, third
Chip-carved, Trivet or Medalli Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first
Hand Carved Wooden Under 6” Woodwork: Bud Barr, first
Hand Carved Wooden Over 6” Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first; Don E. Fulmer, second; Bud Barr, third
Shepherd’s Staff over 36 in.: Edward Cochran, second
Canes Hand Carved: Edward Cochran, first
Intarasia Wood under 36”: Fred DeVaughn, first
Embroidery Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Crystal Montgomery, first
Needlepoint Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Sharon Yurky, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second
Stamped Cross Stitch Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Mary Tranchine, first
3-D Paper Tole Framed Ready To Hang: Winnie Coughenour, third
Counted Cross 3”X5”-4”X6” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Mary Tranchine, first
Counted Cross 5”X7”-11”X18” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second
Counted Cross 12”X12”-17”X25” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Tracy Gaston, first; Devona Percic, second
Pysanky Chicken: Michelle Fleming, first; Jackie Wiley, second
Pysanky Goose: Michelle Fleming, first
Paintings – Acrylics: Hannah Skamai, first; Sandy Learn, second
Paintings - Water Colors: Moire Bridges, first; Ashley E. Glance, second
Paintings - Oil Color: Abby Killam, third
Drawings - Pen & Ink: Ashley E. Glance, first
Drawings – Pencil: Tiffany Davis, first
Adult Coloring Page 8x10: Brianne Duffner, first; Natasha Davis, second; Sharon Yurky, third
Iris Folding Greeting Card: Sharon Yurky, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Stamped Greeting Card: Jodie Vasbinder, first; Helen Robinson, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Punch Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Quill Greeting Card: Winnie Coughenour, first
Misc. Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
Origami Sculpture: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second
Small Article Under 8”: Tiffany Davis, first; Natasha Davis, second; Jolene Cribbs, third
Large Article Over 8”: Natasha Davis, first; Madison Long, third
Scrapbook Page 12x12: Helen Robinson, first; Ashley E Glance, second; Sharon Yurky, third
Scrapbook Page 8x8: Melissa Kocinski, first; Natasha Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third
Refinished Furniture: Alyce Bracken, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Yolande McCloskey, third