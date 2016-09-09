Fair officials announce results of competition

on September 09, 2016 10:53 AM

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

4-H & FFA Goats

LaManchia

Kid Under 5 Months: Bayla Shindledecker, first

Doe, 3 Yrs. old & over: Bayla Shindledecker, first

Nubian

Yearling, 1 yr under 2: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second

Doe, 2 Yrs. & Under 3: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second

Doe, 3Yrs. old & over: Bayla Shindledecker, first

Wether, 1 Yr. & older: John Clark Bruner, first

Best Udder (by breed): Bayla Shindledecker, first

Dam & Daughter limit 1: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Best Doe bred by Exhibitor: Bayla Shindledecker, first; Morgan Knox, second

Pygmy

Wether, 1 yr & older: John Clark Bruner, first; Morgan Knox, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Logan Knox, fourth

Not Registered

Kid, 5 Months & Under 1: Morgan Knox, second

Boer (meat goat)

Kid, under 5 months: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; Elizabeth Buchanan, fourth; Elizabeth Buchanan, fifth; Emilia Bracken, sixth

Kid 5 months/under 1 yr: Chase Walker, first; Emilia Bracken, second

Yearling, 1 yr. under 2: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Doe, 2 years old & under 3: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second

Three year old & over: Elizabeth Buchanan, first

Best Udder (by breeds): Elizabeth Buchanan, first; Abigail Bruner, second

Dam & Daughter any age (limit 1): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second

Best Doe bred by Exhibitor: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Buchanan, third

Fiber

Kid, under 5 months: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second

Kid 5 months/under 1 yr: Logan Knox, first

Doe, 1 yr old /under 2: Morgan Knox, first

Best Udder (by breeds): Morgan Knox, first

Dam & Daughter, any age: Logan Knox, first

Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Morgan Knox, first

Dwarf

Kid 5 months/under 1: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second

Yearling 1 yr. under 2: Morgan Knox, first

Doe, 3 yrs old & over: Logan Knox, first

Best Udder (by breeds): Logan Knox, first

Dam & Daughter, any age: Logan Knox, first

Get of Sire 3 (limit 1): Morgan Knox, first

Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Morgan Knox, first; Logan Knox, second

Commercial

Kid, under 5 months: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Yearling, 1 yr under 2: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Doe 1 yr old /under 2: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Dam & Daughter, any age: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Best Doe Bred by Exhibitor: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Market Goat Quality Performance

Market Goat Performance: Rachel Bowman, first; Justin Alter, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Alaina Grondin, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth

Market Goat Show

Light Weight Market Goat: Rachel Bowman, first; Ivy Long, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Amber Long, fourth; Madison McGinnis, fifth; Kaycee Long, sixth; Amber Long, seventh

Medium Weight Market Goat: Ivy Long, first; Benjamin Pearce, second; Alaina Grondin, third; Alexandra Swauger, fourth; Alaina Grondin, fifth; Elizabeth Bruner, sixth

Medium Weight Market Goat: Justin Alter, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Michaela Lydic, third; Justin Alter, fourth; Brandon Ghiardi, fifth; Elizabeth Bruner, sixth; Chase Walker, seventh

Medium Weight Market Goat: Rachel Bowman, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth; Katelynn Ghiardi, fifth

Heavy Weight Market Goat: Jack Shearer, first; Jack Shearer, second; Taylor Shearer, third; Risecen McGinnis, fourth; Madison McGinnis, fifth; Allyson Ghiardi, sixth; Katelynn Ghiardi, seventh

Market Goat Showmanship

Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: John Clark Bruner, first; Kaycee Long, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third

Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Risecen McGinnis, first; Jack Shearer, second; Chase Walker, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth; Katelynn Ghiardi, fourth; Logan Knox, fifth; Amber Long, fifth; Alaina Grondin, sixth

Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Justin Alter, first; Ivy Long, second; Chase Walker, third; Rachel Bowman, fourth; Allyson Ghiardi, fifth; Abigail Bruner, sixth

Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Taylor Shearer, first; Bayla Shindledecker, first; Elizabeth Buchanan, second; Michaela Lydic, second; Madison McGinnis, third; Morgan Knox, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth

4-H & FFA Rabbits

Netherland Dwarf

Senior Buck, over 6 months.: Matthew Edmiston, first; Morgan Knox, second; Matthew Edmiston, third; Jason Edmiston, fourth

Senior Doe, over 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first; Jason Edmiston, second

Junior Buck, under 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first

Junior Doe, under 6 months: Jason Edmiston, first; Jason Edmiston, second; Matthew Edmiston, third

Mini Lop

Senior Doe, over 6 months: Ashley Shaw, first

Junior Buck, under 6 months: Morgan Knox, first

Junior Doe, under 6

Arts & Crafts

Handcrafts

Table Decorations 24” Pinecone : Tammy Davis, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Natasha Davis, third

Wreaths 24”Wide Pine Cone: Tammy Davis, first; Catherine M. King, second

Ceramic/Bisque Doll creative & traditional dolls-height limit: Natasha Davis, third

Soft Sculpture Doll creative and traditional dolls-height limit: Moire Bridges, first

Crocheted/Knit Creative Doll: Rose Pappal, first; Susan Campbell, second; Rose P. Jones, third

Natural Materials Creative Doll: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second

Fabric Doll Creative Doll: Cheryl Miller, first

Fabric Doll Animal: Barbra Culp, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heidi Nicewonger, third

Basketry Natural Materials 6”: Wendy Sturiale, first; Valerie Davis, second

Basketry Natural Materials 12”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

Decorative Basketry Max 18”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

DecorativeBasketCombin 12”: Sally Peightal, first

Hand Thrown Finished Ceramic: Hannah Skamai, first; Susan Penezic, second

Cast Glazed Ceramic: Josh Killam, second

Cast Stained Ceramic: Cheryl Miller, first; Pam Myers, third

Large Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first

Small Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second

Fabric covered photo albums: Natasha Davis, second

Macrame Wall Hanging 2x4: Ruth Smith, first

Fabric Wall Hanging 2x4: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Janet Walker, third

Chip-carved, Trivet or Medalli Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first

Hand Carved Wooden Under 6” Woodwork: Bud Barr, first

Hand Carved Wooden Over 6” Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first; Don E. Fulmer, second; Bud Barr, third

Shepherd’s Staff over 36 in.: Edward Cochran, second

Canes Hand Carved: Edward Cochran, first

Intarasia Wood under 36”: Fred DeVaughn, first

Embroidery Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Crystal Montgomery, first

Needlepoint Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Sharon Yurky, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second

Stamped Cross Stitch Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Mary Tranchine, first

3-D Paper Tole Framed Ready To Hang: Winnie Coughenour, third

Counted Cross 3”X5”-4”X6” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Mary Tranchine, first

Counted Cross 5”X7”-11”X18” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second

Counted Cross 12”X12”-17”X25” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Tracy Gaston, first; Devona Percic, second

Pysanky Chicken: Michelle Fleming, first; Jackie Wiley, second

Pysanky Goose: Michelle Fleming, first

Paintings – Acrylics: Hannah Skamai, first; Sandy Learn, second

Paintings - Water Colors: Moire Bridges, first; Ashley E. Glance, second

Paintings - Oil Color: Abby Killam, third

Drawings - Pen & Ink: Ashley E. Glance, first

Drawings – Pencil: Tiffany Davis, first

Adult Coloring Page 8x10: Brianne Duffner, first; Natasha Davis, second; Sharon Yurky, third

Iris Folding Greeting Card: Sharon Yurky, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Stamped Greeting Card: Jodie Vasbinder, first; Helen Robinson, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Punch Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Quill Greeting Card: Winnie Coughenour, first

Misc. Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

Origami Sculpture: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second

Small Article Under 8”: Tiffany Davis, first; Natasha Davis, second; Jolene Cribbs, third

Large Article Over 8”: Natasha Davis, first; Madison Long, third

Scrapbook Page 12x12: Helen Robinson, first; Ashley E Glance, second; Sharon Yurky, third

Scrapbook Page 8x8: Melissa Kocinski, first; Natasha Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third

Refinished Furniture: Alyce Bracken, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Yolande McCloskey, third