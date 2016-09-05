Fair reports results of competition
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
Floral Exhibits
Flowering House Plants
Single Blue African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second
Single Pink African Violet: Daunice Schrack, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Single White African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first; Elizabeth Bruner second
Single Any/Color African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first
Single Any Color Wax Begonia: Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Double Any Color Begonia: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Geraniums - Bedding Or Common: Linda Matthews, second; Daunice Schrack, third
Large Leaf Begonia: Katie Bertolino, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Small Leaf Begonia: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Collection Cacti 1 Pot: Daunice Schrack, first; Sybil Pistininzi, second
Cacti Gardens only 4 in a Dish: Sybil Pistininzi, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Cindy Watta, third
Coleus Any Leaf Color: Daunice Schrack, first; Cindy Watta, second; Cory Campbell, third
Boston Fern: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cindy Watta; second
Fern Any Other Variety: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Cory Campbell, third
Geranium Ivy Any Variety: Elizabeth Bruner, third
Geranium Scented Any Variety: Daunice Schrack, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Potted Ivy Any Other Variety: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Dish Garden Or Foliage Plants: Mary F. Douglas, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Spider Plant: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Oxalis Any color: Linda Matthews, first; Noah Elchia, second; Cory Campbell, third
Hanging Baskets: Cory Campbell, first; Daunice Schrack, second; Stephen Campbell, third
Most unusual plant: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Specimen Flowers – Annuals
Ageratum: Mary Tranchine, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Asters: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Calendula: Matthew Stone, first; Cindy Watta; second; Faye Trimble, third
Celosia Crested: Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Celosia Plume: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Cosmos: Matthew Stone, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Ellen Buterbaugh, third
Dahlias Cactus: Mary J. Miller, first
Dahlias Decorative: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Mary J Miller, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Dahlias Pompom: Mary J. Miller, first
Dahlias Single: Mary J. Miller, first
Dahlia Dinner Plate: Julie Baker, first
Gaillardia, 3 Blooms: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Gladiolus – Large: Katie Wolfe, first; Mary J Miller, second; Devona Percic, third
Gladiolus - Small : Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Maddison Barnhart, third
Marigolds - African Lemon: Cindy Watta, first; Tony Bertolino, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Marigolds - African Orange: Bryan Hoover, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Devona Percic, third
Marigolds - French Single: Mary Tranchine, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Maddison Barnhart, third
Marigolds - French Double: Micah Nygren, first; Kayla Percic, second; Devona Percic, third
Nasturtiums – Single: Vickie Lesnett, first
Pansy - 3 Blooms: Cindy Watta, third
Petunias Single: Devona Percic, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Mary J Miller, third
Rudbeckia - Daisy 3 blooms: Mary J Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Tony Bertolino, third
Blue Salvia: Devona Percic, first; Vickie Lesnett, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Red Salvia: Cindy Watta, first; Julie Baker, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Scabiosa, 3 Blooms: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Daunice Schrack, second
Snapdragons, 3 Spikes: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Devona Percic, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Strawflowers, 3 Blooms: Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Mary Tranchine, third
Zinnias Giant, 3 Blooms: Tony Bertolino, first; Cindy Watta, second; Andy Bertolino, third
Zinnias Cactus,3 Blooms: Bryan Hoover, third
Zinnias Pompom, 3 Blooms: Chloe Kocinski, first
Zinnias Novelty, 3 blooms: Cindy Watta, first; Devona Percic, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third
Cleoma (Spider Flower 3 stems): Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Cory Campbell, third
Dwarf Sunflowers 3 blooms: Katie Wolfe, first
Sedum: Daunice Schrack, first; Capri Stiles- Mikesell, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third
Perennials
Ageratum - 3 Stems: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Chrysanthemums Single Or Daisy: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Chrysanthemums Cushion: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Julie Baker, second; Cindy Watta, third
Delphinium: Elizabeth Bruner, third
Dianthus (Hardy Pinks): Julie Baker, first; Cindy Watta, second; Charlie Bertolino, third
Roses Pink 1 Hybrid Tea: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Roses Red 1 Hybrid Tea: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Salmon Roses 1 Hybird Tea: Chloe Kocinski, first
Roses White: Julie Baker, first
Roses Yellow: Katie Wolfe, first
Roses Bi-Color: Julie Baker, first
Roses Floribunda 1 stem: Katie Wolfe, first
Blue Salvia: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Daunice Schrack, second
Red Salvia: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Pink: Mary Tranchine, first; Daunice Schrack, second
Scabiosa 3 blooms: Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Lavendar (3 blooms): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Butterfly Bush 1 bl/any color: Cindy Watta, first; Daunice Schrack, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Hydrangea - Any color: Cory Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second
Hydrangea – White: Katie Wolfe, first; Stephen Campbell, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third
Rudbeckia: Charlie Bertolino, first; Mary J. Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Sedum: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Daunice Schrack, third
Artistic Arrangement
Wild Flowers Arrangement: Susan Heckman, first; Natasha Davis, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third
Dried Arrangement: Donna H Halleran, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Pedestal Arrangement: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Kayla Wallace, second; Mary J. Miller, third
Candle Arrangement: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Mary J Miller, second; Daunice Schrack, third
All White Arrangement: Kayla Wallace, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Mary J. Miller, third
Arrangement in a Bottle: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Katie Wolfe, third
Mini small arrg not exceed 3”: Mary J Miller, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Kayla Wallace, third
Holiday Themes: Mary J Miller, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Cindy Watta, third
Needlecraft/Sewing
Clothing
Applique Apron: Sylvia Dunbar, first; Mary Tranchine, second
Cross Stitch Apron: Maggie Little, first; Mary Tranchine, second
Embroidered Apron: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary J Miller, second
Half Apron: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Mary J Miller, second; Donna Sleppy, third
Special Occ. Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary J Miller, first; Valarie Perfetti, second
Girl’s Dress 7-12 Yrs: Cecile M Evansic, second; Rose Smeltzer, third
Child Costume: Mary J. Miller, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Tama Smith, third
Childs Robe: Pam Myers, second
Play Clothes For Children: Mary Tranchine, first; Rose Smeltzer, second
Boy’s Suit 2-6 Yrs: Tama Smith, first
Boy’s Shirt - Short Sleeve: Cecile M Evansic, first
Blend Fabric Jacket: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Cecile M Evansic, second
Cotton Jacket: Tama Smith, first; Cecile M Evansic, second
Wool Jacket: Ida M Evans, first
Casual Cotton Dress: Cecile M Evansic, first; Kallesta Nanni, second
Special Occasion Dress: Crystal Montgomery, first; Lisa Kopczyk, second
Knit Fabric Dress: Cecile M Evansic, first
Two Piece Pant Suit: Cecile M Evansic, second
Cotton Or Blend Fabric: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Cecile M Evansic, second
Man’s Shirt Long Sleeves: Sylvia Dunbar, first
Silk/Blend Blouse With Sleeves: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second
Lined Skirt: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Kallesta Nanni, third
Skirt (Unlined): Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second; Kallesta Nanni, third
Woman’s Slacks W/Zipper: Cecile M Evansic, first; Marilyn Cornish, second
Adult Costume: Tama Smith, first
Purses - Fabric Max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second; Beverly Carnahan, third
Purses - Non-Fabric max 9x12: Ruth Smith, first; Kallesta Nanni, second; Natasha Davis, third
Totes (Maximum size 12x16): Helen Robinson, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third
Carry All (Max size 16x20): Tama Smith, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Marilyn Cornish, third
Needlework
Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Grace Shellenbarger, first; Beverly Carnahan, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Outline Embroid. Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Beverly Carnahan, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third
Applique Centerpiece: Mary J Miller, first
Outline Embroid. Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Knit Centerpiece: Nancy Baker, first; Joy Gorzalski, second
Quilted: Janice Fox, first
Crewel Work Cushion: Linda K. Marshall, first
Crochet Cushion: Melissa Kocinski, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second
Embroidered Cushion: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Knitted Cushion: Nancy Baker, first
Needlepoint Cushion/Pillow: Phyllis M. Stiles, first; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second
Quilted Cushion: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Tracy Gaston, second; Lucinda Bush, third
Woven Cushion: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first
Counted Cross Stitch Cushion: Linda K. Marshall, first; Rose P. Jones, second
Cheaters Quilted Cushion: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Outline Emb Luncheon Cloth: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Crocheted Placemats: Melissa Kocinski, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second
Cross Stitch Emb Placemats: Maggie Little, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second
Quilted Placemats: Janice Fox, first
Knitted Placemats: Nancy Baker, first
Crocheted Edge Pillowcase: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Applique Pillowcase: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second
Cross Stitch Embro. Pillowcase: Cathy Vernocy, first
Solid Embroidered Pillowcase: Maggie Little, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Outline Embroidered Pillowcase: Linda K. Marshall, first; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third
Crochet (Solid): Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Applique: Marilyn Zubalik, first
Cross Stitch Embroiderd: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Solid Embroiderd: Linda K Marshall, first
Quilted Table Scarf: Linda K Marshall, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third
Crochet (Solid) Tablecloth: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Counted Cross Stitch Towel: Michelle Fleming, first
Outline Embroidered Towel: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second
Solid Embroidered Towel: Linda K Marshall, first
Christmas Stocking (Crochet): Melissa Kocinski, first; Heidi Nicewonger, second
Christmas Stocking (Knitted): Carol Myers, first
Christmas Stocking Other/Kit: Linda Park, first; Yolande McCloskey, second; Holly Gibson, third
Other Tree Skirt: Mary Tranchine, third
Dishcloth: Cathy Vernocy, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Janice Fox, third
Knitted Pot Holders: Janice Fox, first
Crochet Pot Holders: Melissa Jones, first; Melissa Kocinski, second; Cecile M. Evansic, third
Fabric Pot Holders: Cathy Vernocy, first; Janice Fox, second; Maggie Little, third
Trivets, Hot Pads: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary J. Miller, second; Melissa Kocinski, third
Plastic Canvas-Picture: Linda Park, first; Devona Percic, third
Plastic Canvas-Household Item: Jean Garnes, first; Rose Pappal, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Plastic Canvas-Orgin.Design: Michelle Fleming, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Infant Changing Pad (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second
Doll Clothes Knit: Karen Salser, first
Doll Clothes Fabric: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Tama Smith, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third
Doll Clothes Crochet: Tama Smith, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Rose P. Jones, third
Yarn Work, Wearing Apparel
Crocheted Hat: Melissa Kocinski, first; Tama Smith, second; Melissa Jones, third
Knitted Hat: Mary Nicewonger, first; Brenda Malek, second; Marty Yachisko, third
Crocheted Mittens - Adult’s: Melissa Kocinski, first; Sally Peightal, second
Knitted Mittens - Adult’s: Cheryl Miller, first; Janice Fox, second
Crocheted Mittens - Child’s: Sally Peightal, first
Knitted Mittens - Child’s: Mary Nicewonger, first; Dolores Mumau, second
Knitted Socks/Slippers Adults: Brenda Malek, first; Nancy Baker, second; Nancy Kline, third
Crocheted Socks/Slippers Child: Dolores Mumau, first
Knitted Socks/Slippers Childs: Nancy Baker, first; Maggie Little, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Booties/ Crocheted: Melissa Kocinski, first; Heidi Nicewonger, second
Booties/ Knitted: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Maggie Little, third
Knitted Stole/Shawl: Gretchen Feiling, first; Brenda Malek, second
Crocheted Stole/Shawl: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Mary Tranchine, second
Knitted Scarf: Nancy Baker, first; Marty Yachisko, second; Joy Gorzalski, third
Crocheted Scarf: Melissa Kocinski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Dolores Mumau, third
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Vest sleeveless: Olivia Grim, first
Crocheted Child’s Sweater Vest with sleeves: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first
Knitted Child’s Sweater Vest with sleeves: Joy Gorzalski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Card with sleeves: Joy Gorzalski, first; Janice Fox, second
Crocheted Child’s Sweater Card sleeveless: Tama Smith, first
Knitted Child’s Sweater Card sleeveless: Joy Gorzalski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Janice Fox, third
Knitted Woman’s Sweater Pull sleeveless: Cheryl Miller, first
Crocheted Child’s Sweater Pull with sleeves: Dolores Mumau, first
Knitted Child’s Sweater Pull with sleeves: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Crocheted Baby (3 piece): Dolores Mumau, first; Sandra Baker, second; Christy Learn, third
Knitted Baby Set (3 Piece): Joy Gorzalski, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Dolores Mumau, third
Crocheted Sweater Infant: Sandra Baker, first; Sally Peightal, second; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, third
Knitted Sweater Infant: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary Nicewonger, second
Crocheted Child’s Spec.Occ Dre special occ. dress child’s 2-6: Melissa Kocinski, first
Crocheted Infant Christening: Grace Shellenbarger, first
Applique T-Shirt: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Donna Sleppy, first
Creative Decoration T-Shirt: Olivia Grim, first
Afghans & Quilts
Crocheted Baby Afghan: Lisa Kopczyk, first; Dolores Mumau, second; Christy Learn, third
Knitted Baby Afghan: Donna H Halleran, first; Jackie Wiley, second; Lorretta Dalton, third
Crocheted Afghan: Tracy Gaston, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Karen Johnson, third
Knitted Afghan: Gretchen Feiling, first; Cathy Vernocy, second
Lap Robes (Crochet): Dolores Mumau, first; Grace Shellenbarger, second; Melissa J Bair, third
Lap Robes (Fabric): Helen Robinson, first; Amy Marchitello, third
Applique Baby Quilt (Hand): Phyllis Endress, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second
Embroidered Baby Quilt (Hand): Beverly Tickle, second; Tara Oleksa, third
Pieced Baby Quilt (Hand): Lenore Dreisbach, first
Cheaters Baby Quilt (Hand): Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first
Applique Quilt (Hand): Shirley Brejda, first; Ramona G. Monoskey, second
Embroidered Quilt (Hand): Tara Oleksa, third
Pieced Quilt (Hand): Janice Fox, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second
Machine Baby Applique: Mary J. Miller, first; Sandra Baker, second
Machine Baby Embroidered: Marilyn Zubalik, first; Cathy Vernocy, second
Machine Baby Pieced: Patricia Berringer, first; Mary J. Miller, third
Applique: Valarie Perfetti, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Mary J. Miller, third
Embroidered: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Marilyn Zubalik, second; Patricia Berringer, third
Pieced: Linda Bertres, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Lucinda Bush, third
Rag Quilt: Lois Zagrodnichek, second
Tee Shirt Quilt: Marilyn Cornish, second
Wall Hanging Max 24”x48”: Valerie Davis, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Phyllis Endress, third
Wall Hanging –Quitted: Helen Robinson, first; Shirley Brejda, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third
Rugs
Braided Rug: Rose Pappal, first
Latch Hook Rug: Cheryl Miller, first; Tammy Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third
Crochet Rug: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Rose Pappal, second
Woven Rug: Rose Pappal, first
Knitted Rug: Amanda Kanouff, first
Sewn Rug: Suzanne Stiffey, first
Arts & Crafts
Handcrafts
Table Decorations 24” Pinecone : Tammy Davis, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Natasha Davis, third
Wreaths 24”Wide Pine Cone: Tammy Davis, first; Catherine M. King, second
Ceramic/Bisque Doll creative & traditional dolls-height limit: Natasha Davis, third
Soft Sculpture Doll creative and traditional dolls-height limit: Moire Bridges, first
Crocheted/Knit Creative Doll: Rose Pappal, first; Susan Campbell, second; Rose P. Jones, third
Natural Materials CreativeDoll: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second
Fabric Doll Creative Doll: Cheryl Miller, first
Fabric Doll Animal: Barbra Culp, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heidi Nicewonger, third
Basketry Natural Materials 6”: Wendy Sturiale, first; Valerie Davis, second
Basketry Natural Materials 12”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
Decorative Basketry Max 18”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
DecorativeBasketCombin 12”: Sally Peightal, first
Hand Thrown Finished Ceramic: Hannah Skamai, first; Susan Penezic, second
Cast Glazed Ceramic: Josh Killam, second
Cast Stained Ceramic: Cheryl Miller, first; Pam Myers, third
Large Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first
Small Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second
Fabric covered photo albums: Natasha Davis, second
Macrame Wall Hanging 2x4: Ruth Smith, first
Fabric Wall Hanging 2x4: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Janet Walker, third
Chip-carved, Trivet or Medalli Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first
Hand Carved Wooden Under 6” Woodwork: Bud Barr, first
Hand Carved Wooden Over 6” Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first; Don E. Fulmer, second; Bud Barr, third
Shepherd’s Staff over 36 in.: Edward Cochran, second
Canes Hand Carved: Edward Cochran, first
Intarasia Wood under 36”: Fred DeVaughn, first
Embroidery Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Crystal Montgomery, first
Needlepoint Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Sharon Yurky, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second
Stamped Cross Stitch Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Mary Tranchine, first
3-D Paper Tole Framed Ready To Hang: Winnie Coughenour, third
Counted Cross 3”X5”-4”X6” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Mary Tranchine, first
Counted Cross 5”X7”-11”X18” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second
Counted Cross 12”X12”-17”X25” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Tracy Gaston, first; Devona Percic, second
Pysanky Chicken: Michelle Fleming, first; Jackie Wiley, second
Pysanky Goose: Michelle Fleming, first
Paintings – Acrylics: Hannah Skamai, first; Sandy Learn, second
Paintings - Water Colors: Moire Bridges, first; Ashley E. Glance, second
Paintings - Oil Color: Abby Killam, third
Drawings - Pen & Ink: Ashley E. Glance, first
Drawings – Pencil: Tiffany Davis, first
Adult Coloring Page 8x10: Brianne Duffner, first; Natasha Davis, second; Sharon Yurky, third
Iris Folding Greeting Card: Sharon Yurky, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Stamped Greeting Card: Jodie Vasbinder, first; Helen Robinson, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Punch Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third
Quill Greeting Card: Winnie Coughenour, first
Misc. Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third
Origami Sculpture: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second
Small Article Under 8”: Tiffany Davis, first; Natasha Davis, second; Jolene Cribbs, third
Large Article Over 8”: Natasha Davis, first; Madison Long, third
Scrapbook Page 12x12: Helen Robinson, first; Ashley E Glance, second; Sharon Yurky, third
Scrapbook Page 8x8: Melissa Kocinski, first; Natasha Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third
Refinished Furniture: Alyce Bracken, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Yolande McCloskey, third
Photography
Black & White
Landscapes: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second; Crystal Montgomery, third
People: Robert F. Weiss, first; Ashley E. Glance, second; Catherine M. King, third
Animals: Deidre Smith, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heather Barnhart, third
Still Life: Deidre Smith, first; Diana Smith, second; Natasha Davis, third
Indiana Fair: Heather Barnhart, first; Nancy Kwisnek, second; Kayla Wallace, third
Color
Landscapes: Scott E. Griffith, first; Moire Bridges, second; Patrick Robinson, third
People: Jennifer Helm, first; Stacey Jensen, second; Crystal Montgomery, third
Animals: Matt Griffith, first; Diana Smith, second; Tiffany Stewart, third
Still Life: Diana Smith, first; Kayla Wallace, second; Bobbie Avery, third
Indiana Fair: Nancy Kwisnek, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Kayla Wallace, third
Contests
Scarecrow Contest
Youth Old Time: Tyler Mellott, first; Isabella Davis, second; Hannah Stone, third
Adult Old Time: Jim Davis, first; Tammy Davis, second; Natasha Davis, third
Youth Creative: Rachel Cribbs, first
Adult Creative: Natasha Davis, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Tammy Davis, third
Food Safety Poster Contest
Age Group 8-11: Averie Gerhart, first; Caelie Jones, second; Loren Gaston, third; Tyler Mellott, fourth
Premium Book Cover Contest: Kallie Kocinski, first
Apiary
Honey
Light Comb Honey (one comb): Walt Slomski, first; Vickie Slomski, second
Light Extracted Honey 1-Quart: Walt Slomski, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Tristin Varney; second
Dark Amber Extract 1-Quart: Talaya Varney, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Walt Slomski, third
Maple Syrup, 1 qt. Container: Andy Kinter, first
Farm and Home
Farm Antique Tools/Equipment: Heather Barnhart, first
Domestic Antique Tool/Equipment: Christina Stone, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Tammy Davis, third; William Zagrodnichek, fourth; Daniel Sleppy, fifth; Natasha Davis, sixth