Fair reports results of competition

The Indiana County Fair wrapped up Saturday with events that included a demolition derby. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

Floral Exhibits

Flowering House Plants

Single Blue African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second

Single Pink African Violet: Daunice Schrack, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Single White African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first; Elizabeth Bruner second

Single Any/Color African Violet: Daunice Schrack, first

Single Any Color Wax Begonia: Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Double Any Color Begonia: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Geraniums - Bedding Or Common: Linda Matthews, second; Daunice Schrack, third

Large Leaf Begonia: Katie Bertolino, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Small Leaf Begonia: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Collection Cacti 1 Pot: Daunice Schrack, first; Sybil Pistininzi, second

Cacti Gardens only 4 in a Dish: Sybil Pistininzi, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Cindy Watta, third

Coleus Any Leaf Color: Daunice Schrack, first; Cindy Watta, second; Cory Campbell, third

Boston Fern: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cindy Watta; second

Fern Any Other Variety: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Cory Campbell, third

Geranium Ivy Any Variety: Elizabeth Bruner, third

Geranium Scented Any Variety: Daunice Schrack, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Potted Ivy Any Other Variety: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Dish Garden Or Foliage Plants: Mary F. Douglas, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Spider Plant: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Oxalis Any color: Linda Matthews, first; Noah Elchia, second; Cory Campbell, third

Hanging Baskets: Cory Campbell, first; Daunice Schrack, second; Stephen Campbell, third

Most unusual plant: Stephen Campbell, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Specimen Flowers – Annuals

Ageratum: Mary Tranchine, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Asters: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Calendula: Matthew Stone, first; Cindy Watta; second; Faye Trimble, third

Celosia Crested: Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Celosia Plume: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Cosmos: Matthew Stone, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Ellen Buterbaugh, third

Dahlias Cactus: Mary J. Miller, first

Dahlias Decorative: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Mary J Miller, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Dahlias Pompom: Mary J. Miller, first

Dahlias Single: Mary J. Miller, first

Dahlia Dinner Plate: Julie Baker, first

Gaillardia, 3 Blooms: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Gladiolus – Large: Katie Wolfe, first; Mary J Miller, second; Devona Percic, third

Gladiolus - Small : Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Maddison Barnhart, third

Marigolds - African Lemon: Cindy Watta, first; Tony Bertolino, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Marigolds - African Orange: Bryan Hoover, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Devona Percic, third

Marigolds - French Single: Mary Tranchine, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Maddison Barnhart, third

Marigolds - French Double: Micah Nygren, first; Kayla Percic, second; Devona Percic, third

Nasturtiums – Single: Vickie Lesnett, first

Pansy - 3 Blooms: Cindy Watta, third

Petunias Single: Devona Percic, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Mary J Miller, third

Rudbeckia - Daisy 3 blooms: Mary J Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Tony Bertolino, third

Blue Salvia: Devona Percic, first; Vickie Lesnett, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Red Salvia: Cindy Watta, first; Julie Baker, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Scabiosa, 3 Blooms: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Daunice Schrack, second

Snapdragons, 3 Spikes: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Devona Percic, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Strawflowers, 3 Blooms: Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Mary Tranchine, third

Zinnias Giant, 3 Blooms: Tony Bertolino, first; Cindy Watta, second; Andy Bertolino, third

Zinnias Cactus,3 Blooms: Bryan Hoover, third

Zinnias Pompom, 3 Blooms: Chloe Kocinski, first

Zinnias Novelty, 3 blooms: Cindy Watta, first; Devona Percic, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third

Cleoma (Spider Flower 3 stems): Cindy Watta, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Cory Campbell, third

Dwarf Sunflowers 3 blooms: Katie Wolfe, first

Sedum: Daunice Schrack, first; Capri Stiles- Mikesell, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third

Perennials

Ageratum - 3 Stems: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Chrysanthemums Single Or Daisy: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Chrysanthemums Cushion: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Julie Baker, second; Cindy Watta, third

Delphinium: Elizabeth Bruner, third

Dianthus (Hardy Pinks): Julie Baker, first; Cindy Watta, second; Charlie Bertolino, third

Roses Pink 1 Hybrid Tea: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Roses Red 1 Hybrid Tea: Julie Baker, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Salmon Roses 1 Hybird Tea: Chloe Kocinski, first

Roses White: Julie Baker, first

Roses Yellow: Katie Wolfe, first

Roses Bi-Color: Julie Baker, first

Roses Floribunda 1 stem: Katie Wolfe, first

Blue Salvia: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Daunice Schrack, second

Red Salvia: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Pink: Mary Tranchine, first; Daunice Schrack, second

Scabiosa 3 blooms: Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Lavendar (3 blooms): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Butterfly Bush 1 bl/any color: Cindy Watta, first; Daunice Schrack, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Hydrangea - Any color: Cory Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second

Hydrangea – White: Katie Wolfe, first; Stephen Campbell, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third

Rudbeckia: Charlie Bertolino, first; Mary J. Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Sedum: Mary Tranchine, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Daunice Schrack, third

Artistic Arrangement

Wild Flowers Arrangement: Susan Heckman, first; Natasha Davis, second; Wanda D. Schmaus, third

Dried Arrangement: Donna H Halleran, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Pedestal Arrangement: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Kayla Wallace, second; Mary J. Miller, third

Candle Arrangement: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Mary J Miller, second; Daunice Schrack, third

All White Arrangement: Kayla Wallace, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Mary J. Miller, third

Arrangement in a Bottle: Ellen Buterbaugh, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Katie Wolfe, third

Mini small arrg not exceed 3”: Mary J Miller, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Kayla Wallace, third

Holiday Themes: Mary J Miller, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Cindy Watta, third

Needlecraft/Sewing

Clothing

Applique Apron: Sylvia Dunbar, first; Mary Tranchine, second

Cross Stitch Apron: Maggie Little, first; Mary Tranchine, second

Embroidered Apron: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary J Miller, second

Half Apron: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary Tranchine, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Mary J Miller, second; Donna Sleppy, third

Special Occ. Dress 2-6 Yrs: Mary J Miller, first; Valarie Perfetti, second

Girl’s Dress 7-12 Yrs: Cecile M Evansic, second; Rose Smeltzer, third

Child Costume: Mary J. Miller, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Tama Smith, third

Childs Robe: Pam Myers, second

Play Clothes For Children: Mary Tranchine, first; Rose Smeltzer, second

Boy’s Suit 2-6 Yrs: Tama Smith, first

Boy’s Shirt - Short Sleeve: Cecile M Evansic, first

Blend Fabric Jacket: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Cecile M Evansic, second

Cotton Jacket: Tama Smith, first; Cecile M Evansic, second

Wool Jacket: Ida M Evans, first

Casual Cotton Dress: Cecile M Evansic, first; Kallesta Nanni, second

Special Occasion Dress: Crystal Montgomery, first; Lisa Kopczyk, second

Knit Fabric Dress: Cecile M Evansic, first

Two Piece Pant Suit: Cecile M Evansic, second

Cotton Or Blend Fabric: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Cecile M Evansic, second

Man’s Shirt Long Sleeves: Sylvia Dunbar, first

Silk/Blend Blouse With Sleeves: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second

Lined Skirt: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Kallesta Nanni, third

Skirt (Unlined): Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second; Kallesta Nanni, third

Woman’s Slacks W/Zipper: Cecile M Evansic, first; Marilyn Cornish, second

Adult Costume: Tama Smith, first

Purses - Fabric Max 9x12: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second; Beverly Carnahan, third

Purses - Non-Fabric max 9x12: Ruth Smith, first; Kallesta Nanni, second; Natasha Davis, third

Totes (Maximum size 12x16): Helen Robinson, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third

Carry All (Max size 16x20): Tama Smith, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Marilyn Cornish, third

Needlework

Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Grace Shellenbarger, first; Beverly Carnahan, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Outline Embroid. Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Crocheted Solid Centerpiece: Beverly Carnahan, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Grace Shellenbarger, third

Applique Centerpiece: Mary J Miller, first

Outline Embroid. Centerpiece: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Knit Centerpiece: Nancy Baker, first; Joy Gorzalski, second

Quilted: Janice Fox, first

Crewel Work Cushion: Linda K. Marshall, first

Crochet Cushion: Melissa Kocinski, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second

Embroidered Cushion: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Knitted Cushion: Nancy Baker, first

Needlepoint Cushion/Pillow: Phyllis M. Stiles, first; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second

Quilted Cushion: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Tracy Gaston, second; Lucinda Bush, third

Woven Cushion: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first

Counted Cross Stitch Cushion: Linda K. Marshall, first; Rose P. Jones, second

Cheaters Quilted Cushion: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Outline Emb Luncheon Cloth: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Crocheted Placemats: Melissa Kocinski, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second

Cross Stitch Emb Placemats: Maggie Little, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second

Quilted Placemats: Janice Fox, first

Knitted Placemats: Nancy Baker, first

Crocheted Edge Pillowcase: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Applique Pillowcase: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second

Cross Stitch Embro. Pillowcase: Cathy Vernocy, first

Solid Embroidered Pillowcase: Maggie Little, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Outline Embroidered Pillowcase: Linda K. Marshall, first; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, second; Suzanne Stiffey, third

Crochet (Solid): Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Applique: Marilyn Zubalik, first

Cross Stitch Embroiderd: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Solid Embroiderd: Linda K Marshall, first

Quilted Table Scarf: Linda K Marshall, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third

Crochet (Solid) Tablecloth: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Counted Cross Stitch Towel: Michelle Fleming, first

Outline Embroidered Towel: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second

Solid Embroidered Towel: Linda K Marshall, first

Christmas Stocking (Crochet): Melissa Kocinski, first; Heidi Nicewonger, second

Christmas Stocking (Knitted): Carol Myers, first

Christmas Stocking Other/Kit: Linda Park, first; Yolande McCloskey, second; Holly Gibson, third

Other Tree Skirt: Mary Tranchine, third

Dishcloth: Cathy Vernocy, first; Cecile M. Evansic, second; Janice Fox, third

Knitted Pot Holders: Janice Fox, first

Crochet Pot Holders: Melissa Jones, first; Melissa Kocinski, second; Cecile M. Evansic, third

Fabric Pot Holders: Cathy Vernocy, first; Janice Fox, second; Maggie Little, third

Trivets, Hot Pads: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary J. Miller, second; Melissa Kocinski, third

Plastic Canvas-Picture: Linda Park, first; Devona Percic, third

Plastic Canvas-Household Item: Jean Garnes, first; Rose Pappal, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Plastic Canvas-Orgin.Design: Michelle Fleming, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Infant Changing Pad (Fabric): Mary J. Miller, first; Suzanne Stiffey, second

Doll Clothes Knit: Karen Salser, first

Doll Clothes Fabric: Mary Anne Stiles, first; Tama Smith, second; Lois Zagrodnichek, third

Doll Clothes Crochet: Tama Smith, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Rose P. Jones, third

Yarn Work, Wearing Apparel

Crocheted Hat: Melissa Kocinski, first; Tama Smith, second; Melissa Jones, third

Knitted Hat: Mary Nicewonger, first; Brenda Malek, second; Marty Yachisko, third

Crocheted Mittens - Adult’s: Melissa Kocinski, first; Sally Peightal, second

Knitted Mittens - Adult’s: Cheryl Miller, first; Janice Fox, second

Crocheted Mittens - Child’s: Sally Peightal, first

Knitted Mittens - Child’s: Mary Nicewonger, first; Dolores Mumau, second

Knitted Socks/Slippers Adults: Brenda Malek, first; Nancy Baker, second; Nancy Kline, third

Crocheted Socks/Slippers Child: Dolores Mumau, first

Knitted Socks/Slippers Childs: Nancy Baker, first; Maggie Little, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Booties/ Crocheted: Melissa Kocinski, first; Heidi Nicewonger, second

Booties/ Knitted: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Maggie Little, third

Knitted Stole/Shawl: Gretchen Feiling, first; Brenda Malek, second

Crocheted Stole/Shawl: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Mary Tranchine, second

Knitted Scarf: Nancy Baker, first; Marty Yachisko, second; Joy Gorzalski, third

Crocheted Scarf: Melissa Kocinski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Dolores Mumau, third

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Vest sleeveless: Olivia Grim, first

Crocheted Child’s Sweater Vest with sleeves: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first

Knitted Child’s Sweater Vest with sleeves: Joy Gorzalski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Card with sleeves: Joy Gorzalski, first; Janice Fox, second

Crocheted Child’s Sweater Card sleeveless: Tama Smith, first

Knitted Child’s Sweater Card sleeveless: Joy Gorzalski, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Janice Fox, third

Knitted Woman’s Sweater Pull sleeveless: Cheryl Miller, first

Crocheted Child’s Sweater Pull with sleeves: Dolores Mumau, first

Knitted Child’s Sweater Pull with sleeves: Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Crocheted Baby (3 piece): Dolores Mumau, first; Sandra Baker, second; Christy Learn, third

Knitted Baby Set (3 Piece): Joy Gorzalski, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Dolores Mumau, third

Crocheted Sweater Infant: Sandra Baker, first; Sally Peightal, second; Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, third

Knitted Sweater Infant: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, first; Mary Nicewonger, second

Crocheted Child’s Spec.Occ Dre special occ. dress child’s 2-6: Melissa Kocinski, first

Crocheted Infant Christening: Grace Shellenbarger, first

Applique T-Shirt: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Donna Sleppy, first

Creative Decoration T-Shirt: Olivia Grim, first

Afghans & Quilts

Crocheted Baby Afghan: Lisa Kopczyk, first; Dolores Mumau, second; Christy Learn, third

Knitted Baby Afghan: Donna H Halleran, first; Jackie Wiley, second; Lorretta Dalton, third

Crocheted Afghan: Tracy Gaston, first; Cecile M Evansic, second; Karen Johnson, third

Knitted Afghan: Gretchen Feiling, first; Cathy Vernocy, second

Lap Robes (Crochet): Dolores Mumau, first; Grace Shellenbarger, second; Melissa J Bair, third

Lap Robes (Fabric): Helen Robinson, first; Amy Marchitello, third

Applique Baby Quilt (Hand): Phyllis Endress, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second

Embroidered Baby Quilt (Hand): Beverly Tickle, second; Tara Oleksa, third

Pieced Baby Quilt (Hand): Lenore Dreisbach, first

Cheaters Baby Quilt (Hand): Elizabeth S. Buterbaugh, first

Applique Quilt (Hand): Shirley Brejda, first; Ramona G. Monoskey, second

Embroidered Quilt (Hand): Tara Oleksa, third

Pieced Quilt (Hand): Janice Fox, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second

Machine Baby Applique: Mary J. Miller, first; Sandra Baker, second

Machine Baby Embroidered: Marilyn Zubalik, first; Cathy Vernocy, second

Machine Baby Pieced: Patricia Berringer, first; Mary J. Miller, third

Applique: Valarie Perfetti, first; Cathy Vernocy, second; Mary J. Miller, third

Embroidered: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Marilyn Zubalik, second; Patricia Berringer, third

Pieced: Linda Bertres, first; Patricia Berringer, second; Lucinda Bush, third

Rag Quilt: Lois Zagrodnichek, second

Tee Shirt Quilt: Marilyn Cornish, second

Wall Hanging Max 24”x48”: Valerie Davis, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Phyllis Endress, third

Wall Hanging –Quitted: Helen Robinson, first; Shirley Brejda, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third

Rugs

Braided Rug: Rose Pappal, first

Latch Hook Rug: Cheryl Miller, first; Tammy Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third

Crochet Rug: Lenore Dreisbach, first; Rose Pappal, second

Woven Rug: Rose Pappal, first

Knitted Rug: Amanda Kanouff, first

Sewn Rug: Suzanne Stiffey, first

Arts & Crafts

Handcrafts

Table Decorations 24” Pinecone : Tammy Davis, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Natasha Davis, third

Wreaths 24”Wide Pine Cone: Tammy Davis, first; Catherine M. King, second

Ceramic/Bisque Doll creative & traditional dolls-height limit: Natasha Davis, third

Soft Sculpture Doll creative and traditional dolls-height limit: Moire Bridges, first

Crocheted/Knit Creative Doll: Rose Pappal, first; Susan Campbell, second; Rose P. Jones, third

Natural Materials CreativeDoll: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second

Fabric Doll Creative Doll: Cheryl Miller, first

Fabric Doll Animal: Barbra Culp, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heidi Nicewonger, third

Basketry Natural Materials 6”: Wendy Sturiale, first; Valerie Davis, second

Basketry Natural Materials 12”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

Decorative Basketry Max 18”: Valerie Davis, first; Wendy Sturiale, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

DecorativeBasketCombin 12”: Sally Peightal, first

Hand Thrown Finished Ceramic: Hannah Skamai, first; Susan Penezic, second

Cast Glazed Ceramic: Josh Killam, second

Cast Stained Ceramic: Cheryl Miller, first; Pam Myers, third

Large Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first

Small Articles Leather Work: Cody E. Glance, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second

Fabric covered photo albums: Natasha Davis, second

Macrame Wall Hanging 2x4: Ruth Smith, first

Fabric Wall Hanging 2x4: Lois Zagrodnichek, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Janet Walker, third

Chip-carved, Trivet or Medalli Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first

Hand Carved Wooden Under 6” Woodwork: Bud Barr, first

Hand Carved Wooden Over 6” Woodwork: Edward Cochran, first; Don E. Fulmer, second; Bud Barr, third

Shepherd’s Staff over 36 in.: Edward Cochran, second

Canes Hand Carved: Edward Cochran, first

Intarasia Wood under 36”: Fred DeVaughn, first

Embroidery Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Crystal Montgomery, first

Needlepoint Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Sharon Yurky, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second

Stamped Cross Stitch Picture Framed Ready To Hang: Mary Tranchine, first

3-D Paper Tole Framed Ready To Hang: Winnie Coughenour, third

Counted Cross 3”X5”-4”X6” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Mary Tranchine, first

Counted Cross 5”X7”-11”X18” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Elizabeth S Buterbaugh, second

Counted Cross 12”X12”-17”X25” Counted Cross Stitch Pictures: Tracy Gaston, first; Devona Percic, second

Pysanky Chicken: Michelle Fleming, first; Jackie Wiley, second

Pysanky Goose: Michelle Fleming, first

Paintings – Acrylics: Hannah Skamai, first; Sandy Learn, second

Paintings - Water Colors: Moire Bridges, first; Ashley E. Glance, second

Paintings - Oil Color: Abby Killam, third

Drawings - Pen & Ink: Ashley E. Glance, first

Drawings – Pencil: Tiffany Davis, first

Adult Coloring Page 8x10: Brianne Duffner, first; Natasha Davis, second; Sharon Yurky, third

Iris Folding Greeting Card: Sharon Yurky, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Stamped Greeting Card: Jodie Vasbinder, first; Helen Robinson, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Punch Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Elizabeth Weigner, second; Winnie Coughenour, third

Quill Greeting Card: Winnie Coughenour, first

Misc. Greeting Card: Helen Robinson, first; Gladys Trimble, second; Jodie Vasbinder, third

Origami Sculpture: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second

Small Article Under 8”: Tiffany Davis, first; Natasha Davis, second; Jolene Cribbs, third

Large Article Over 8”: Natasha Davis, first; Madison Long, third

Scrapbook Page 12x12: Helen Robinson, first; Ashley E Glance, second; Sharon Yurky, third

Scrapbook Page 8x8: Melissa Kocinski, first; Natasha Davis, second; Tiffany Davis, third

Refinished Furniture: Alyce Bracken, first; Ryan Shellenbarger, second; Yolande McCloskey, third

Photography

Black & White

Landscapes: Moire Bridges, first; Natasha Davis, second; Crystal Montgomery, third

People: Robert F. Weiss, first; Ashley E. Glance, second; Catherine M. King, third

Animals: Deidre Smith, first; Moire Bridges, second; Heather Barnhart, third

Still Life: Deidre Smith, first; Diana Smith, second; Natasha Davis, third

Indiana Fair: Heather Barnhart, first; Nancy Kwisnek, second; Kayla Wallace, third

Color

Landscapes: Scott E. Griffith, first; Moire Bridges, second; Patrick Robinson, third

People: Jennifer Helm, first; Stacey Jensen, second; Crystal Montgomery, third

Animals: Matt Griffith, first; Diana Smith, second; Tiffany Stewart, third

Still Life: Diana Smith, first; Kayla Wallace, second; Bobbie Avery, third

Indiana Fair: Nancy Kwisnek, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Kayla Wallace, third

Contests

Scarecrow Contest

Youth Old Time: Tyler Mellott, first; Isabella Davis, second; Hannah Stone, third

Adult Old Time: Jim Davis, first; Tammy Davis, second; Natasha Davis, third

Youth Creative: Rachel Cribbs, first

Adult Creative: Natasha Davis, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Tammy Davis, third

Food Safety Poster Contest

Age Group 8-11: Averie Gerhart, first; Caelie Jones, second; Loren Gaston, third; Tyler Mellott, fourth

Premium Book Cover Contest: Kallie Kocinski, first

Apiary

Honey

Light Comb Honey (one comb): Walt Slomski, first; Vickie Slomski, second

Light Extracted Honey 1-Quart: Walt Slomski, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Tristin Varney; second

Dark Amber Extract 1-Quart: Talaya Varney, first; Vickie Slomski, second; Walt Slomski, third

Maple Syrup, 1 qt. Container: Andy Kinter, first

Farm and Home

Farm Antique Tools/Equipment: Heather Barnhart, first

Domestic Antique Tool/Equipment: Christina Stone, first; Heather Barnhart, second; Tammy Davis, third; William Zagrodnichek, fourth; Daniel Sleppy, fifth; Natasha Davis, sixth