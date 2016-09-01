Fair reports results of competition
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
4-H & FFA Vegetables
Beans green (10): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth
Beans yellow (10): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Beets (3): John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Cabbage - Round or Ballhead (1): John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Cucumbers pickling (5): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Cucumbers slicing (3): Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Egg plant (1): John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Kohlrabi (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Watermelon (1): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Onions bulbs, topped (5): Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth
Peppers (3), small type: Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth
Peppers (3), large type: Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth
Potatoes (5): Logan Barnhart, first
Pumpkin Field, 1 specimen: Logan Knox, first; Logan Barnhart, second
Miniature/Decoarative, 3 Specimens: Abigail Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, second
Painted Pumkins Ages 13 & over: Andrea Davis, first; Blake Davis, second
Decorated Pumpkins Ages 12 & Under: John Clark Bruner, first
Tomatoes, red (3): Elizabeth Bruner, second
Tomatoes, Italian (3): Logan Barnhart, first
Tomatoes small cherry/pear (10): John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Tomatoes, green (3) tops on: Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth
Gourds (3): Logan Barnhart, first
Zucchini: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Logan Knox, fourth
Straight Neck Squash: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Crooked Neck Squash: Abigail Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, second
Spaghetti Squash: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
4-H & FFA Floral Exhibit
Annuals
Asters (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Calendula (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Cosmos (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Dahlia (1): John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Gladiola (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Marigold - French (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Marigold - African (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Logan Barnhart, second
Petunia (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Snapdragons (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second
Sweet Peas (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Zinnia, Small (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Zinnia, Large (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Perennials
Chrysanthemum (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Dianthus (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second
Roses (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first
Rudbecka: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Logan Barnhart, third
Sedum: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Foliage House Plants
Begonias: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Cacti: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Coleus: Abigail Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Ferns: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Geranium: Elizabeth Bruner, second
Ivy: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Philodendron: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Arrangements & Miscellaneous
Fresh Flower Arrangement: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Dried Flower Arrangement: Abigail Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Corsage dried/fresh: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Herbs (one w/story): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
4-H & FFA Home & Dairy Products
Foods & Nutrition
3 small items (cookie/muffin): Lena Watson, first; Madelyn Lieb, second
Decorated Cake: Lena Watson, first
Four Decorated Cupcakes: Lena Watson, first; Madelyn Lieb, second
3 peanut butter cookies/ 3 oatmeal Cookies: Whitney Strong, first; Lena Watson, second; Madelyn Lieb, third
1 Poster Based on Topic: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Molly Sleppy, third
Snickerdoodles (4): Whitney Strong, first
Poster of Food Outside U.S.: Allison Goodlin, first; Ashley Goodlin, second
Clothing & Needlecraft
Apron w/ elastic or drawstring: Madelyn Lieb, first
Instant Top, Skirt or Dress: Molly Sleppy, first; Kamryn Snyder, second; Macey Sleppy, third
Other Simple Garment: John Clark Bruner, first
Travel, Bed, Sewing, Caddy, Towel: Madelyn Lieb, first
Potholders/Mitts: Kamryn Snyder, first; Grace Nygren, second; Macey Sleppy, third
Pillow/Quillo: Ashley Goodlin, first; Allison Goodlin, second; April Flowers, third; Molly Sleppy, fourth
Pajama Tote, Laundry, Gym Bag: Macey Sleppy, first; Allison Rhea, second
Other Item (Not A Garment): Macey Sleppy, first; Isaac Nygren, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Molly Sleppy, fourth
Hand Stitched Large Item: Grace Nygren, first
Knit-T-Shirt or Sweatshirt: April Flowers, first; Katelyn Kennedy, second; Lily Shilling, third; Micah Nygren, fourth
Knit Dress: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Kelsey Kennedy, second
Other Knit Outfit: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Kamryn Snyder, third
Sim. Top, Vest, Poncho & Skirt: Macey Sleppy, first; Molly Sleppy, second
Simple Dress (Shift): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second
Garm. For Another Person/ Photo: April Flowers, first
Toy, Blanket, Kite /Other Item: Grace Nygren, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Molly Sleppy, third; Lily Shilling, fourth
Tailored Ensemble: April Flowers, first
Special Occasion Garment: Lauren Kennedy, first
2 Or More Pieces Nontailored: Katelyn Kennedy, first
Dress/2 Pc Dress More Advanced: Lily Shilling, first; Katelyn Kennedy, second
Coat or Jacket - Non-Tailored: April Flowers, first
Garment/Text./Woven Org. Design: April Flowers, first
Fashion Revue: Kelsey Kennedy, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Katelyn Kennedy, fourth
One Crocheted Garment/Large Art: Lauren Kennedy, first
2 Small Knitted Articles: Katelyn Kennedy, first
One Small Article for list: Ashley Goodlin, first
Arts & Handcrafts
Miscellaneous Creative Exp.: Kamryn Snyder, first
Tied quilt, any size /wall hanging: Lena Watson, first; Devin McCunn, second; Whitney Strong, third; Logan McCunn, fourth
Home Furnishings & Home Management
Curtains: April Flowers, first
Learn & Earn Poster: Ashley Goodlin, first; Allison Goodlin, second
4-H Group Exhibit
4-H Club Green Clover, first; MCHH Handy Helpers, second; Treasure Seekers, third; Great Egg-Spectations 4-H, fourth
4-H & FFA Exhibits
Summer 3 animal tracks: Andrea Davis, first
Fall poster of map: Andrea Davis, first
Woodworking for Wildlife: Andrea Davis, first
Fishing Poster: Blake Davis, first; Logan Barnhart, second
Wildlife Habitate Evaluation: Blake Davis, first
1st Year Rocketry Single Stage: Grace Nygren
2nd Year Rocketry Single Stage: Brayden A. Spencer, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Isaac Nygren, third
Multi-Stage Rocket: Micah Nygren, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second
Safety Poster: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second
Pet Project Poster: Natalie Pavlik, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Brayden A. Spencer, third
Dog Record Poster: John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
4H Day Camp Poster: Isabella Davis, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Andy Bertolino, third; Katie Bertolino, fourth
Blue Sky Below My Feet Poster: Morgan Knox, first
Shooting Sports – poster: Lauren Kennedy, first; Kelsey Kennedy, second; Katelyn Kennedy, third