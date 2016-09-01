Fair reports results of competition

on September 01, 2016 10:49 PM

Saltsburg High School musicians performed on Band Night at the county fair. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

4-H & FFA Vegetables

Beans green (10): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth

Beans yellow (10): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Beets (3): John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Cabbage - Round or Ballhead (1): John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Cucumbers pickling (5): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Cucumbers slicing (3): Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Egg plant (1): John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Kohlrabi (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second

Watermelon (1): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Onions bulbs, topped (5): Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth

Peppers (3), small type: Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth

Peppers (3), large type: Logan Barnhart, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third; Abigail Bruner, fourth

Potatoes (5): Logan Barnhart, first

Pumpkin Field, 1 specimen: Logan Knox, first; Logan Barnhart, second

Miniature/Decoarative, 3 Specimens: Abigail Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, second

Painted Pumkins Ages 13 & over: Andrea Davis, first; Blake Davis, second

Decorated Pumpkins Ages 12 & Under: John Clark Bruner, first

Tomatoes, red (3): Elizabeth Bruner, second

Tomatoes, Italian (3): Logan Barnhart, first

Tomatoes small cherry/pear (10): John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Tomatoes, green (3) tops on: Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third; John Clark Bruner, fourth

Gourds (3): Logan Barnhart, first

Zucchini: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Logan Knox, fourth

Straight Neck Squash: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Crooked Neck Squash: Abigail Bruner and Elizabeth Bruner, second

Spaghetti Squash: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

4-H & FFA Floral Exhibit

Annuals

Asters (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Calendula (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Cosmos (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Dahlia (1): John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Gladiola (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Marigold - French (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Marigold - African (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Logan Barnhart, second

Petunia (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second

Snapdragons (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second

Sweet Peas (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Zinnia, Small (3): Logan Barnhart, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Zinnia, Large (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Perennials

Chrysanthemum (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Dianthus (3): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second

Roses (1): Elizabeth Bruner, first

Rudbecka: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Logan Barnhart, third

Sedum: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Foliage House Plants

Begonias: Elizabeth Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Cacti: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Coleus: Abigail Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Ferns: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Geranium: Elizabeth Bruner, second

Ivy: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Philodendron: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Arrangements & Miscellaneous

Fresh Flower Arrangement: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Dried Flower Arrangement: Abigail Bruner, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Corsage dried/fresh: Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Herbs (one w/story): Logan Barnhart, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

4-H & FFA Home & Dairy Products

Foods & Nutrition

3 small items (cookie/muffin): Lena Watson, first; Madelyn Lieb, second

Decorated Cake: Lena Watson, first

Four Decorated Cupcakes: Lena Watson, first; Madelyn Lieb, second

3 peanut butter cookies/ 3 oatmeal Cookies: Whitney Strong, first; Lena Watson, second; Madelyn Lieb, third

1 Poster Based on Topic: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Molly Sleppy, third

Snickerdoodles (4): Whitney Strong, first

Poster of Food Outside U.S.: Allison Goodlin, first; Ashley Goodlin, second

Clothing & Needlecraft

Apron w/ elastic or drawstring: Madelyn Lieb, first

Instant Top, Skirt or Dress: Molly Sleppy, first; Kamryn Snyder, second; Macey Sleppy, third

Other Simple Garment: John Clark Bruner, first

Travel, Bed, Sewing, Caddy, Towel: Madelyn Lieb, first

Potholders/Mitts: Kamryn Snyder, first; Grace Nygren, second; Macey Sleppy, third

Pillow/Quillo: Ashley Goodlin, first; Allison Goodlin, second; April Flowers, third; Molly Sleppy, fourth

Pajama Tote, Laundry, Gym Bag: Macey Sleppy, first; Allison Rhea, second

Other Item (Not A Garment): Macey Sleppy, first; Isaac Nygren, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Molly Sleppy, fourth

Hand Stitched Large Item: Grace Nygren, first

Knit-T-Shirt or Sweatshirt: April Flowers, first; Katelyn Kennedy, second; Lily Shilling, third; Micah Nygren, fourth

Knit Dress: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Kelsey Kennedy, second

Other Knit Outfit: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Kamryn Snyder, third

Sim. Top, Vest, Poncho & Skirt: Macey Sleppy, first; Molly Sleppy, second

Simple Dress (Shift): Abigail Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second

Garm. For Another Person/ Photo: April Flowers, first

Toy, Blanket, Kite /Other Item: Grace Nygren, first; Macey Sleppy, second; Molly Sleppy, third; Lily Shilling, fourth

Tailored Ensemble: April Flowers, first

Special Occasion Garment: Lauren Kennedy, first

2 Or More Pieces Nontailored: Katelyn Kennedy, first

Dress/2 Pc Dress More Advanced: Lily Shilling, first; Katelyn Kennedy, second

Coat or Jacket - Non-Tailored: April Flowers, first

Garment/Text./Woven Org. Design: April Flowers, first

Fashion Revue: Kelsey Kennedy, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third; Katelyn Kennedy, fourth

One Crocheted Garment/Large Art: Lauren Kennedy, first

2 Small Knitted Articles: Katelyn Kennedy, first

One Small Article for list: Ashley Goodlin, first

Arts & Handcrafts

Miscellaneous Creative Exp.: Kamryn Snyder, first

Tied quilt, any size /wall hanging: Lena Watson, first; Devin McCunn, second; Whitney Strong, third; Logan McCunn, fourth

Home Furnishings & Home Management

Curtains: April Flowers, first

Learn & Earn Poster: Ashley Goodlin, first; Allison Goodlin, second

4-H Group Exhibit

4-H Club Green Clover, first; MCHH Handy Helpers, second; Treasure Seekers, third; Great Egg-Spectations 4-H, fourth

4-H & FFA Exhibits

Summer 3 animal tracks: Andrea Davis, first

Fall poster of map: Andrea Davis, first

Woodworking for Wildlife: Andrea Davis, first

Fishing Poster: Blake Davis, first; Logan Barnhart, second

Wildlife Habitate Evaluation: Blake Davis, first

1st Year Rocketry Single Stage: Grace Nygren

2nd Year Rocketry Single Stage: Brayden A. Spencer, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Isaac Nygren, third

Multi-Stage Rocket: Micah Nygren, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second

Safety Poster: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second

Pet Project Poster: Natalie Pavlik, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Brayden A. Spencer, third

Dog Record Poster: John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

4H Day Camp Poster: Isabella Davis, first; John Clark Bruner, second; Andy Bertolino, third; Katie Bertolino, fourth

Blue Sky Below My Feet Poster: Morgan Knox, first

Shooting Sports – poster: Lauren Kennedy, first; Kelsey Kennedy, second; Katelyn Kennedy, third