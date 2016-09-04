Fair reports results of competition

on September 04, 2016 1:47 AM

on September 04, 2016 1:47 AM

Russell Redding, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, toured the Indiana County Fair on Friday. From left are Michael Smith, executive deputy secretary; Ray Martin, of the Indiana County Fair board; Taylor Shearer, fair queen; Michaela Lydic, alternate fair queen; and Redding. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

YOUTH ART & HANDCRAFTS

Open Class Youth Age Under 12

Oil Colors Painting: Edith Fortushniak, first; Abby Killam, second; Simon Fortushniak, third; Henry Rummel, fourth

Watercolor Painting: Delia Salser, first; Julia Fabin, second; Caleb McKelvy, third; Isabella Davis, fourth

Acrylic Painting: Alaina Fabin, first; Micah Nygren, second; Beatrix Rummel, third; Noah Weigner, fourth

Pen & Ink Drawing: Delia Salser, first; Dylan Gerhart, second; Kate McKelvy, third; Brianna Earley, fourth

Charcoal Drawing: Emily McKelvy, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Beatrix Rummel, third; Kate McKelvy, fourth

Pastel Chalk Drawing: Edith Fortushniak, first; Annalee McCloskey, second; Macey Sleppy, third; Stella Rummel, fourth

Pencil Drawing: Alaina Fabin, first; Delia Salser, second; Macey Sleppy, third; Edith Fortushniak, fourth

Original Poem: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, third; Henry Rummel, fourth

Glazed Ceramic: Alaina Fabin, first; Madison Jablunovsky, second; Macey Sleppy, third

Painted: Abby Killam, first; Stella Rummel, second; Henry Rummel, third; Loren Gaston, fourth

Applehead Doll: Julia Fabin, first; Henry Rummel, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Rag Doll: Brianna Earley, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Kate McKelvy, third

Clothespin Doll: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Caelie Jones, fourth

Cornhusk Doll: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Creative Doll: Edith Fortushniak, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Julia Fabin, fourth

Animals Any Kind: Annalee McCloskey, first; Klara Kwisnek, second; Delia Salser and Julia Fabin, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth

Puppet (Any kind): Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Julia Fabin, third

Jewelry (Handmade): Ava McKelvy, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Bergen M. Spencer, fourth

Small Article Leather Work: Blake Davis, first; Micah Weigner, fourth

Duct Tape, small articles: Kate McKelvy, first; Abel Mundorff, second; Henry Rummel, third; Jacob Killam, fourth

Duct Tape, large articles: Ava McKelvy, first; Emily McKelvy, second; Henry Rummel, third; Julia Fabin, fourth

Clay Sculpture: Ava McKelvy, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Julia Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth

Creative Sculpture: Caleb McKelvy, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Marcy Mellott, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth

Legos, no kits: Joshua Canose, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Stella Rummel, third; Jared Donelson, fourth

Functional Piece Woodcraft: Noah Weigner, first; Micah Weigner, second

Creative Woodcraft: Julia Fabin, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth

Photo Black & White-Under 4X6”: Loren Gaston, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth

Photo Black & White-5”X7” or Larger: Ryan Fabin, first; Kate McKelvy, second; Stella Rummel, third; Caleb McKelvy, fourth

Photo Color-Under 4X6”: Henry Rummel, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Brianna Earley, third; Aedyn Montgomery, fourth

Photo Color- Over 5”X7”: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kate McKelvy, second; Julia Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth

Hand Embroidered T-Shirt: Alaina Fabin, third

Liquid Embrodered T-Shirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second

Applique T-Shirt: Ava McKelvy, first

Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Henry Rummel, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Evelyn Stewart, third

Hand Embroidered Sweatshirt: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second

Liquid Embroidered Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, third

Applique Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, third; Julia Fabin, fourth

Painted or Stenciled Sweatshirt: Elizabeth Bruner, first

Pieced-Machine Quilt: Beatrix Rummel, third

Cheaters-Machine Quilt: Arianna Knight, first

Scrap Book Page 12x12: Alaina Fabin, second; Julia Fabin, third

Scrap Book Page 8x8: Julia Fabin, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Pants, Shorts, Skirts: Breanna Cribbs, first

Apron w/Elastic/Drawstring: Lauren McCombs, second; Alivia Lieb, third

Shirt, Top, Blouse, Simple: Alexa Rhea, first

Instant Top, Skirt or Dress: Stella Rummel, first

Other Simple Garment: Alaina Fabin, first; Stella Rummel, second; Beatrix Rummel, third

Travel, Bed, Sewing, Caddy, Towel: Alivia Lieb, first; Lauren McCombs, second

Draft Dodger: Julia Fabin, first

Pillow/Quillow: Stella Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Delia Salser, third; Abel Mundorff, fourth

Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Henry Rummel, first; Lauren McCombs, second

Pillow Case: Kamryn Snyder, first

Wall Hangings: Ava Wenzel, first; Stella Rummel, second; Julia Fabin, third

Wall Hangings: Julia Fabin, third

Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Henry Rummel, third; Stella Rummel, fourth

Decorated Eggs: Charlie Bertolino, first; Noah Weigner, second; Clara Weigner, third; Katie Bertolino, fourth

Purses, Fabric: Bergen M. Spencer, second

Nonfabric Purses: Alaina Fabin, first; Delia Salser, second; Henry Rummel, third

YOUTH

Open Class Age 13 & Over

Oil Colors Painting: Josh Killam, first

Water Color Painting: Kallie Kocinski, first; Crystal Bartlebaugh, second; Mandy McElheny, third; Cassia Earley, fourth

Acrylic Painting: Eliza Ray, first; Bayla Shindledecker, second; Andrea Davis, third; Kallie Kocinski, fourth

Pen & Ink Drawing: April Flowers, first

Pastel Drawing: Gracie Mundorff, first

Pencil Drawing: Kallie Kocinski, first; Robert Livingston, second; Cassia Earley, third; Gracie Mundorff, fourth

Original Poem: Chloe Kocinski, first; Eliza Ray, second; Gracie Mundorff, third

Glazed Ceramic: Kallie Kocinski, first; Eliza Ray, second; Chloe Kocinski, third

Rag Doll: Cassia Earley, second

Jewelry (Handmade): Kallie Kocinski, first; Kallesta Nanni, third

Duct tape small article: Andrea Davis, first; Martin Earley, third; Blake Davis, fourth

Clay Sculpture: Bayla Shindledecker, first

Creative Sculpture: Eliza Ray, first

Legos, No Kits: Andrew Adams, third

Creative Woodcraft: Dragon Powell, first

Photo Black & White-Under4”X6”: Eliza Ray, first; Chloe Kocinski, second; Bayla Shindledecker, third; Daniel Ray, fourth

Photo Black & White-5”X7”Or Lg: Eliza Ray, first; April Flowers, second; Morgan Knox, third; Bayla Shindledecker, fourth

Photo Color-Under 4”X6”: Bayla Shindledecker, first; Daniel Ray, second; Eliza Ray, third; Abby Walker, fourth

Photo Color- Over 5”X7”: Abby Walker, first; April Flowers, second; Eliza Ray, third; Daniel Ray, fourth

Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Kallie Kocinski, second

One Small Knitted Article: Kallesta Nanni, first

Intermediate Knitting 1 Knitted Garment: Kallesta Nanni, first

Pants,Shorts,Skirts: Kallesta Nanni, first; Abby Walker, second

Costume,Night Clothes,Dress: Kallesta Nanni, first

Instant Top,Skirt or Dress: Abby Walker, first

Other Simple Garment: April Flowers, first

Pillow/Quillow: Kallie Kocinski, first

Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Chloe Kocinski, first

Pillow Case: Whitney Strong, first

Decorated Eggs: Blake Davis, second; Andy Bertolino, third; Tony Bertolino, fourth

Nonfabric Purses: Kallesta Nanni, first

HAY & GRAIN

Grain & Seed Crops

Hybrid/Field Corn: Anthony Miller, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third

Popcorn: Mary Tranchine, first

Large Indian Corn: Kaylee Walker, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Field Corn, 3 Stocks Tied: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Field Corn Shelled: Ryan Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second; Alaina Fabin, third

Tallest Corn Stalk, no roots: Robert Mock, first; Colleen Ackerson, second; Patrick Ackerson, third

Oats: Bryan Hoover, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third

Wheat: Ryan Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Dylan Gerhart, third

Barley: Bryan Hoover, first

Red Clover Medium Red: Bryan Hoover, first

Rye (Any Variety): Ryan Fabin, first; Anthony Miller, second

Timothy: Bryan Hoover, first

Soybeans: Bryan Hoover, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third

Forage Crops Show

Hay - Alfalfa, 1st Cutting: Izzy Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Colleen Ackerson, third

Hay - Alfalfa 2nd/3rd Cutting: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third

Hay - Alfalfa Grass Mixture: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third

Hay, Clover Mixture - 2nd Cutting: Wyatt Ackerson, first

Hay - Clover - Grass Mixture: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third

Hay - Timothy Mixture: Izzy Ackerson, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Anthony Miller, third

Hay & Grain – Silage

Perennial Crops Silage: Carolyn Pollock, first

Corn Silage: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Carolyn Pollock, third

CHRISTMAS TREES

Scotch Pine: James M. Reed, first

Fraser Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Tom Gill, second; Chris Ballas, third; Chuck Flinn, fourth

White Pine: Preston Fleming, first

Colorado Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Ron Mancabelli, second; James M. Reed, third; Gregg Van Horn, fourth

Concolor & Other Fir: Ron Mancabelli, first; James M. Reed, second; Musser Forests Inc., third

Norway Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Ron Mancabelli, second; Musser Forests Inc., third

White Spruce: Ed Chapman, first

Balsam & Canaan Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Chuck Flinn, second; Ron Mancabelli, third

Evergreen Wreaths, Undecorated: Mary Tranchine, first; Tammy Davis, second

Wreaths, Decorated: Mary Tranchine, first; Tammy Davis, second

Decorating, Traditional: Natasha Davis, first; Helen Robinson, second; Cheryl Randal, third

Decorating, Non- Christmas: Elaine Maudie, first; Cheryl McKee, second; Cheryl Randal, third