Fair reports results of competition
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
YOUTH ART & HANDCRAFTS
Open Class Youth Age Under 12
Oil Colors Painting: Edith Fortushniak, first; Abby Killam, second; Simon Fortushniak, third; Henry Rummel, fourth
Watercolor Painting: Delia Salser, first; Julia Fabin, second; Caleb McKelvy, third; Isabella Davis, fourth
Acrylic Painting: Alaina Fabin, first; Micah Nygren, second; Beatrix Rummel, third; Noah Weigner, fourth
Pen & Ink Drawing: Delia Salser, first; Dylan Gerhart, second; Kate McKelvy, third; Brianna Earley, fourth
Charcoal Drawing: Emily McKelvy, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Beatrix Rummel, third; Kate McKelvy, fourth
Pastel Chalk Drawing: Edith Fortushniak, first; Annalee McCloskey, second; Macey Sleppy, third; Stella Rummel, fourth
Pencil Drawing: Alaina Fabin, first; Delia Salser, second; Macey Sleppy, third; Edith Fortushniak, fourth
Original Poem: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, third; Henry Rummel, fourth
Glazed Ceramic: Alaina Fabin, first; Madison Jablunovsky, second; Macey Sleppy, third
Painted: Abby Killam, first; Stella Rummel, second; Henry Rummel, third; Loren Gaston, fourth
Applehead Doll: Julia Fabin, first; Henry Rummel, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Rag Doll: Brianna Earley, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Kate McKelvy, third
Clothespin Doll: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Caelie Jones, fourth
Cornhusk Doll: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Creative Doll: Edith Fortushniak, first; Bergen M. Spencer, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Animals Any Kind: Annalee McCloskey, first; Klara Kwisnek, second; Delia Salser and Julia Fabin, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth
Puppet (Any kind): Bergen M. Spencer, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Julia Fabin, third
Jewelry (Handmade): Ava McKelvy, first; Brenna E. Spencer, second; Breanna Cribbs, third; Bergen M. Spencer, fourth
Small Article Leather Work: Blake Davis, first; Micah Weigner, fourth
Duct Tape, small articles: Kate McKelvy, first; Abel Mundorff, second; Henry Rummel, third; Jacob Killam, fourth
Duct Tape, large articles: Ava McKelvy, first; Emily McKelvy, second; Henry Rummel, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Clay Sculpture: Ava McKelvy, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Julia Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth
Creative Sculpture: Caleb McKelvy, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Marcy Mellott, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth
Legos, no kits: Joshua Canose, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Stella Rummel, third; Jared Donelson, fourth
Functional Piece Woodcraft: Noah Weigner, first; Micah Weigner, second
Creative Woodcraft: Julia Fabin, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth
Photo Black & White-Under 4X6”: Loren Gaston, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Alaina Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth
Photo Black & White-5”X7” or Larger: Ryan Fabin, first; Kate McKelvy, second; Stella Rummel, third; Caleb McKelvy, fourth
Photo Color-Under 4X6”: Henry Rummel, first; Ava McKelvy, second; Brianna Earley, third; Aedyn Montgomery, fourth
Photo Color- Over 5”X7”: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kate McKelvy, second; Julia Fabin, third; Emily McKelvy, fourth
Hand Embroidered T-Shirt: Alaina Fabin, third
Liquid Embrodered T-Shirt: Alaina Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second
Applique T-Shirt: Ava McKelvy, first
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Henry Rummel, first; Tyler Mellott, second; Evelyn Stewart, third
Hand Embroidered Sweatshirt: Julia Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second
Liquid Embroidered Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, third
Applique Sweatshirt: Alaina Fabin, third; Julia Fabin, fourth
Painted or Stenciled Sweatshirt: Elizabeth Bruner, first
Pieced-Machine Quilt: Beatrix Rummel, third
Cheaters-Machine Quilt: Arianna Knight, first
Scrap Book Page 12x12: Alaina Fabin, second; Julia Fabin, third
Scrap Book Page 8x8: Julia Fabin, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Pants, Shorts, Skirts: Breanna Cribbs, first
Apron w/Elastic/Drawstring: Lauren McCombs, second; Alivia Lieb, third
Shirt, Top, Blouse, Simple: Alexa Rhea, first
Instant Top, Skirt or Dress: Stella Rummel, first
Other Simple Garment: Alaina Fabin, first; Stella Rummel, second; Beatrix Rummel, third
Travel, Bed, Sewing, Caddy, Towel: Alivia Lieb, first; Lauren McCombs, second
Draft Dodger: Julia Fabin, first
Pillow/Quillow: Stella Rummel, first; Caelie Jones, second; Delia Salser, third; Abel Mundorff, fourth
Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Henry Rummel, first; Lauren McCombs, second
Pillow Case: Kamryn Snyder, first
Wall Hangings: Ava Wenzel, first; Stella Rummel, second; Julia Fabin, third
Wall Hangings: Julia Fabin, third
Greeting Cards 5x7 or Smaller: Bergen M. Spencer, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Henry Rummel, third; Stella Rummel, fourth
Decorated Eggs: Charlie Bertolino, first; Noah Weigner, second; Clara Weigner, third; Katie Bertolino, fourth
Purses, Fabric: Bergen M. Spencer, second
Nonfabric Purses: Alaina Fabin, first; Delia Salser, second; Henry Rummel, third
YOUTH
Open Class Age 13 & Over
Oil Colors Painting: Josh Killam, first
Water Color Painting: Kallie Kocinski, first; Crystal Bartlebaugh, second; Mandy McElheny, third; Cassia Earley, fourth
Acrylic Painting: Eliza Ray, first; Bayla Shindledecker, second; Andrea Davis, third; Kallie Kocinski, fourth
Pen & Ink Drawing: April Flowers, first
Pastel Drawing: Gracie Mundorff, first
Pencil Drawing: Kallie Kocinski, first; Robert Livingston, second; Cassia Earley, third; Gracie Mundorff, fourth
Original Poem: Chloe Kocinski, first; Eliza Ray, second; Gracie Mundorff, third
Glazed Ceramic: Kallie Kocinski, first; Eliza Ray, second; Chloe Kocinski, third
Rag Doll: Cassia Earley, second
Jewelry (Handmade): Kallie Kocinski, first; Kallesta Nanni, third
Duct tape small article: Andrea Davis, first; Martin Earley, third; Blake Davis, fourth
Clay Sculpture: Bayla Shindledecker, first
Creative Sculpture: Eliza Ray, first
Legos, No Kits: Andrew Adams, third
Creative Woodcraft: Dragon Powell, first
Photo Black & White-Under4”X6”: Eliza Ray, first; Chloe Kocinski, second; Bayla Shindledecker, third; Daniel Ray, fourth
Photo Black & White-5”X7”Or Lg: Eliza Ray, first; April Flowers, second; Morgan Knox, third; Bayla Shindledecker, fourth
Photo Color-Under 4”X6”: Bayla Shindledecker, first; Daniel Ray, second; Eliza Ray, third; Abby Walker, fourth
Photo Color- Over 5”X7”: Abby Walker, first; April Flowers, second; Eliza Ray, third; Daniel Ray, fourth
Painted or Stenciled T-Shirt: Kallie Kocinski, second
One Small Knitted Article: Kallesta Nanni, first
Intermediate Knitting 1 Knitted Garment: Kallesta Nanni, first
Pants,Shorts,Skirts: Kallesta Nanni, first; Abby Walker, second
Costume,Night Clothes,Dress: Kallesta Nanni, first
Instant Top,Skirt or Dress: Abby Walker, first
Other Simple Garment: April Flowers, first
Pillow/Quillow: Kallie Kocinski, first
Pajama Tote, Laud, Gym Bag: Chloe Kocinski, first
Pillow Case: Whitney Strong, first
Decorated Eggs: Blake Davis, second; Andy Bertolino, third; Tony Bertolino, fourth
Nonfabric Purses: Kallesta Nanni, first
HAY & GRAIN
Grain & Seed Crops
Hybrid/Field Corn: Anthony Miller, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third
Popcorn: Mary Tranchine, first
Large Indian Corn: Kaylee Walker, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Field Corn, 3 Stocks Tied: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Field Corn Shelled: Ryan Fabin, first; Julia Fabin, second; Alaina Fabin, third
Tallest Corn Stalk, no roots: Robert Mock, first; Colleen Ackerson, second; Patrick Ackerson, third
Oats: Bryan Hoover, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third
Wheat: Ryan Fabin, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Dylan Gerhart, third
Barley: Bryan Hoover, first
Red Clover Medium Red: Bryan Hoover, first
Rye (Any Variety): Ryan Fabin, first; Anthony Miller, second
Timothy: Bryan Hoover, first
Soybeans: Bryan Hoover, first; Alaina Fabin, second; Ryan Fabin, third
Forage Crops Show
Hay - Alfalfa, 1st Cutting: Izzy Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Colleen Ackerson, third
Hay - Alfalfa 2nd/3rd Cutting: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third
Hay - Alfalfa Grass Mixture: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third
Hay, Clover Mixture - 2nd Cutting: Wyatt Ackerson, first
Hay - Clover - Grass Mixture: Logan Barnhart, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Patrick Ackerson, third
Hay - Timothy Mixture: Izzy Ackerson, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Anthony Miller, third
Hay & Grain – Silage
Perennial Crops Silage: Carolyn Pollock, first
Corn Silage: Wyatt Ackerson, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Carolyn Pollock, third
CHRISTMAS TREES
Scotch Pine: James M. Reed, first
Fraser Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Tom Gill, second; Chris Ballas, third; Chuck Flinn, fourth
White Pine: Preston Fleming, first
Colorado Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Ron Mancabelli, second; James M. Reed, third; Gregg Van Horn, fourth
Concolor & Other Fir: Ron Mancabelli, first; James M. Reed, second; Musser Forests Inc., third
Norway Spruce: Preston Fleming, first; Ron Mancabelli, second; Musser Forests Inc., third
White Spruce: Ed Chapman, first
Balsam & Canaan Fir: Musser Forests Inc., first; Chuck Flinn, second; Ron Mancabelli, third
Evergreen Wreaths, Undecorated: Mary Tranchine, first; Tammy Davis, second
Wreaths, Decorated: Mary Tranchine, first; Tammy Davis, second
Decorating, Traditional: Natasha Davis, first; Helen Robinson, second; Cheryl Randal, third
Decorating, Non- Christmas: Elaine Maudie, first; Cheryl McKee, second; Cheryl Randal, third