Fair reports results of competition
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
VEGETABLES
Flat Green Pods Snap, Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Round Green Pods Snap,Bush: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Round Yellow wax pod: Andy Bertolino, first; Cheryl Miller, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Flat Gr.Pod Snap,Pole Type: Mary F Douglas, first
Round Gr.Pods Snap,Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first; Moire Bridges, second; John Sarnosky, third
Round Yel.Pods Snap,Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first
Globe Shaped Beets: Bryan Hoover, first; Cheryl Miller, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Cylindrical Types: Bonnie Meyer, first
Broccoli: Bryan Hoover, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Cabbage Decorated 1 Head: Ryeley States, first
Danish Ballhead Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third
Flat Type Cabbage: Bonnie Meyer, first
Red Types Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Savoy Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first
Half Long Pointed Carrots: Julie Baker, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Long Carrots: James Kluchurosky, first
Green Type Celery: Bryan Hoover, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Bi-Color Sweet Corn: Ryeley States, first; James Kluchurosky, second
Pickles 3”-5” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Donna Sleppy, third
Slicing Over 6” Cucumbers: Mark Lukcik, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Grace Nygren, third
Eggplant - Oval - 1 Specimen: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Eggplant - Teardrop 1Specimen: Ryeley States, first; Edward D Tersine, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Green Curled Endive: Bryan Hoover, second
Large Elephant Garlic: Donna Sleppy, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Small Garlic: John Roland, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Horseradish: Mark Lukcik, first; Susan Heckman, second; Donna Sleppy, third
Kale: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third
Kohlrabi: Bryan Hoover, second
Large Muskmelons 6” Or More: Ryeley States, first; Samuel Lyons, second; Devona Percic, third
Red Globe Onions: James Kluchurosky, first; Rene Simms, second; Donna Sleppy, third
Sweet Spanish Onions: Ryeley States, first; Walter Campbell Jr., second; Capri Stiles-Mikesell, third
White Globe: Rene Simms, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Yellow Flat Onions: Matthew Stone, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Walter Campbell Jr., third
Yellow Globe Onions: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Jacob Myers, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Green Bunch: Bryan Hoover, first
Curled Parsley: Daunice Schrack, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Plain Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary F Douglas, second
Long Peppers Hot 5 Specimens: Ryeley States, first; Grace Nygren, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Round Peppers Hot: David Neely, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third
Small Peppers Hot: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Nick Stewart, third
Jalapeno 5 Specimens: Megan Rudyk, first; Fred Reichert, second; Ryeley States, third
Green Peppers Pimento: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Red Peppers Pimento: Bryan Hoover, first
Green Peppers Sweet Thin 5spec: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Red Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: James Kluchurosky, second
Yellow Peppers Sweet Thin 5Spe: Ryeley States, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Green Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Ryeley States, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Colleen Ackerson, third
Red Peppers Sweet (Bell/Bullnose): Finley M Tersine, first
Yellow Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): John Sarnosky, second
Chippewa Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first
Katahdin Potatoes: Frank Harvey, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Maddison Barnhart, third
Kennebec Potatoes: Carolyn Pollock, first; Hannah Stone, second; Mary F Douglas, third
Superior Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first
Red Potatoes: Mark Lukcik, first; Mary F Douglas, second; Hannah Stone, third
Field Pumpkin: Bryan Hoover, first; Chase Walker, second; Kaylee Walker, third
Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin: Bill Steele, first; Seth Steele, second; Charlie Hoover, third
Miniature or Decorative: Chase Walker, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Large Pumpkin Specify Wt: Mark Lukcik, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Tiffany Stewart, third
Yarnicks Giant Pumpkin: Mark Lukcik, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Amber Lukcik, third
Small Round Radishes: Bryan Hoover, first
Any Variety Rutabagas: Bryan Hoover, second
Rhubarb (remove leaves): Daunice Schrack, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; James Kluchurosky, third
Bush Scallop - Patty Pan: Charlie Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Cocozelle Or Zucchini: Mark Lukcik, first; John Michael Dunn, second; Daniel Sleppy, third
Crookneck: Dylan Gerhart, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; John Sarnosky, third
Straightneck: Cheryl Miller, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Spaghetti Squash (Summer): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Micah Nygren, second; Grace Nygren, third
Acorn Table Queen Squash: John Sarnosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Buttercup Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Charlie Hoover, third
Butternut Squash: Cindy Watta, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Hubbard Squash: Bryan Hoover, first
Large Single Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Frank Harvey, second
Swiss Chard Any Variety: Bryan Hoover, first
Italian Tomatoes: Mark Lukcik, first; Julie Baker, second; John Sarnosky, third
Mature Green Tomatoes Tops On: James Kluchurosky, first; John Sarnosky, second; Daniel Sleppy, third
Pink Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, second; Mark Lukcik, third
Red Tomatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Izzy Ackerson, third
Yellow Tomatoes: Susan Heckman, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Stuffing Tomatoes-Pepper Shape: John Sarnosky, first
Cherry Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Pear Shaped Tomatoes: Marilyn Cornish, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third
Grape Tomato: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; John Sarnosky, third
Watermelon (Round): Bonnie Meyer, first; Micah Nygren, second; Ryeley States, third
Home Garden 10 or More Kinds: Bryan Hoover, first; Donna Sleppy, second
Market Basket, 5 or More Kinds: Maddison Barnhart, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Gourds, collection 6 or More: John Sarnosky, first; Tammy Davis, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Sm Multi Flow. Sunflower Head: Seth Steele, first; David Neely, second
Sunflowers Large Head: Gerald Alexander, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Hannah Stone, third
Sunflowers Small Head: Maddison Barnhart, first; Seth Steele, second; Jim Davis, third
Vegetable Freaks: Ryeley States, first; Kallie Kocinski, second; Mark Lukcik, third
Painted Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Isaac Nygren, first; Grace Nygren, second; Kaylee Walker, third
Painted Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second
Decorated Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Kaylee Walker, first
Decorated Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second
Basic Mint (In Water): Bryan Hoover, first; Julia Fabin, second; Stella Rummel, third
Oregano ( In Water): Rosemarie Plavi, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Mary Tranchine, third
FRUITS
Apples
Cortland: John Sarnosky, first
Red Delicious: Joseph F. Pellegrene, first
Golden Delicious: Joseph F. Pellegrene, first
Mcintosh Apples: Joseph F. Pellegrene, second
Northern Spy Apples: Bryan Hoover, first; John Sarnosky, second
Other named variety: Bryan Hoover, first
Bartlett Pears: Bryan Hoover, second
Kieffer Pears: Katie Bertolino, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bryan Hoover, third
Seckel Pears: Bryan Hoover, first
Plums All Variet. Competing: Bryan Hoover, first; Joseph F. Pellegrene, second
Blue Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second
White Grapes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second
Edible Nuts
American Black Walnuts: Walter Campbell Jr. , first; Abigail Bruner, second; Daunice Schrack, third
Butternuts, Any Variety: John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third
Hazelnuts: Bryan Hoover, first; Mark Lukcik, second
Native American/Chinese Chest: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third
Shellbark, Shagbark/Hickories: Jean E Bash, first; William Zagrodnichek, second; Bryan Hoover, third
HOME & DAIRY PRODUCTS
Baked Products
4 Baking Powder Biscuits: Bonnie Meyer, first; Holly Gibson, second; Charlie Bertolino, third
Corn Bread: Holly Gibson, first; Ida M Evans, second; Carolyn Pollock, third
4 Muffins: Linda K Marshall, first; Melina Pollock, second
Nut Bread: Megan McElheny, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Frank Harvey, third
Fruit Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Raisin Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first
Rye Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first
White Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first; Carolyn Pollock, second
Whole Wheat Bread: Tony Bertolino, first; Carolyn Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
White Bread Machine Bread: Kallesta Nanni, third
Variety Bread Machine Bread: Ida M Evans, first
Cinnamon Rolls/ Not Iced: Linda K Marshall, first; Brianne Duffner, second
White Rolls: Misha Sandeen, first; Carolyn Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Whole Wheat Rolls: Carolyn Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Basket Of Fancy Yeast Rolls: Bonnie Meyer, first
Chocolate Cake Contest: Janice Reichert, first; Kelly McCoy, second; Bernadette Harvey, third
Chocolate Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, first
White Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, first
Yellow Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, second
4 Cupcakes White Or Chocolate: Cindy Watta, first
Angel Food Contest: Donna Sleppy, first; Bernadette Harvey, second
Chiffon Egg Cake Not Iced: Linda K Marshall, first
Decorated Cake Any Variety: Kallesta Nanni, third
4 Decorated Cupcakes: Susan Penezic, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Jada Walls, third
1 Crust Pie Any Kind No Cream: Christine Antis, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Linda K Marshall, third
Apple Pie Contest: Bob Miller, first; Janice Reichert, second; Christine Antis, third
Berry Two Crust Pie: Charlie Bertolino, first
Cherry Two Crust Pie: Tony Bertolino, first
Peach Two Crust Pie: Jasen Bondi, first
Raisin Two Crust Pie: Andy Bertolino, first; Cindy Watta, second
Old Fashioned Choc Fudge Candy: Daniel Ray, first
Marshmallow Fudge Candy: Donna Sleppy, first; Andy Bertolino, second
Old Fashioned PNut Fudge: Billie Jo Mikeska, first; Heather Williams, second
Peanut Brittle Candy: Ida M Evans, first
Chocolate Cream: Katie Bertolino, first
Bar Cookies: Janet Campbell, first; Holly Gibson, second; Kallesta Nanni, third
Dropped Cookies: Shirley Peel, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Jasen Bondi, third
Filled Cookies: Shirley Peel, first; Donna Sleppy, second
Pressed Cookies: Donna Sleppy, first; Pam Laird, second; Cindy Watta, third
Rolled Cookies: Ida M. Evans, first; Donna Sleppy, second
Sliced Or Ice Box Cookies: Gladys Trimble, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third
Sugar Free Cookies: Cindy Watta, second
Chocolate Cookie Contest: Henry Rummel, first; Melina Pollock, second; Tyler Mellott, third
Noodles (1 quart): Bonnie Meyer, first; Ida M Evans, second
Canned Or Dried Products
Apples: Roger Peiffer II, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Applesauce: Katie Bertolino, first; Andy Bertolino, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Blueberries Or Huckleberries: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Cherries Dark Pits: Dolores Mumau, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Peaches: Bonnie Meyer, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Roger Peiffer II, third
Pears: Tony Bertolino, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Plums: Bonnie Meyer, first
Raspberries Black: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Raspberries Red: Bonnie Meyer, first
Rhubarb: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Best Display Of Canned Fruit: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Beans Green: Carolyn Pollock, first; Amanda R. Rupert, second; Katie Bertolino, third
Beans Yellow: Carolyn Pollock, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Beets: Rita Sarnosky, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Carolyn Pollock, third
Carrots: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Corn: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Mixed Vegetables: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Peas: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second
Sauerkraut: Scott Lockard, first; Nancy Baker, second; Rita Sarnosky, third
Tomatoes: Cheryl Miller, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Bonnie Meyer, third
Best Display Canned Vegetables: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Vegetable Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first
Tomato Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Chicken Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first
Beef: Bonnie Meyer, first
Chicken: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Pork: Bonnie Meyer, first
Sausage: Bonnie Meyer, first
Vension: Rita Sarnosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Scott Douglas, third
Display of Canned Meats: Bonnie Meyer, first
Beets: Jim Babco, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Karen Johnson, third
Bread And Butter Cucumbers: Wanda D Schmaus, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Dill: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Mixed: Carolyn Pollock, first; Christi Streams, second
Sweet Pickles: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Pickled Peppers: Christi Streams, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Piccalilli: Frank Harvey, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Corn: Cheryl Miller, first
Pepper: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Pam Laird, third
Catsup: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Carolyn Pollock, third
Mustard: Christi Streams, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Spaghetti Sauce: Scott Lockard, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Roger Peiffer II, third
Tomatillo Sauce: Wanda D. Schmaus, first
Barbeque Sauce: Roger Peiffer II, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second
Tomato Salsa: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Roger Peiffer II, second; Pam Laird, third
Tomatillo Salsa: Wanda D. Schmaus, first
Peaches Spiced: Katie Wolfe, first
Dried Apples: Cheryl Miller, first; Jean E Bash, second
Dried Corn: Cheryl Miller, first
Dried Bananas: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Jean E Bash, second
Dried Herbs: Cheryl Miller, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Mary F Douglas, third
Dried Tomatoes: Jean E Bash, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Dried Friuts (Other): James Kluchurosky, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Grape Juice: Leslie Kluchurosky, first
Tomato Juice: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Nancy Baker, third
Apple Juice: Cheryl Miller, first
Apple Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Roger Peiffer II, third
Peach Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Roger Peiffer II, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Blueberry Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Butters,Honey Spreads, Jams, Etc.
Apple Butter: Cheryl Miller, first; Linda Matthews, second; Frank Harvey, third
Peach Butter: Roger Peiffer II, first
Blackberry Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Ryan Fabin, second
Cherry Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Frank Harvey, second
Peach Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Pam Laird, second
Plum Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second
Red Raspberry Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Christi Streams, third
Rhubarb Jam: Cheryl Miller, first
Strawberry Jam: Micah Nygren, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Dolores Mumau, third
Apple Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Blackberry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Bob Miller, second
Blueberry Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Cherry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first
Elderberry Jelly: Moire Bridges, first; Cheryl Miller, second
Grape Jelly: Bob Miller, first
Huckleberry Jelly: Cheryl Miller, first
Peach Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first
Plum Jelly: Frank Harvey, first
Black Raspberry Jelly: Carolyn Pollock, first
Red Raspberry Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first; Frank Harvey, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Display of Jelly 3 Varieties: Frank Harvey, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third
Mixed Fruit Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bernadette Harvey, third
Strawberry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Ryan Fabin, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third
Strawberry Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first
Blueberry Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cindy Watta, second
Peach Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second
Plum Preserves: Nancy Baker, first
Strawberry/Rhubarb Jam: Christine Antis, first
Mixed Fruit Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second