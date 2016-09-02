Fair reports results of competition

on September 02, 2016 10:49 AM



IUP cheerleader Brooke Bonacci sailed high above her teammates — from left, Alexa Frenchak, Maggie Cassidy and Mackenzie Winebold — at Thursday night’s Cheerleading Expo at the fair. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

VEGETABLES

Flat Green Pods Snap, Bush Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Round Green Pods Snap,Bush: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Round Yellow wax pod: Andy Bertolino, first; Cheryl Miller, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Flat Gr.Pod Snap,Pole Type: Mary F Douglas, first

Round Gr.Pods Snap,Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first; Moire Bridges, second; John Sarnosky, third

Round Yel.Pods Snap,Pole Type: Bryan Hoover, first

Globe Shaped Beets: Bryan Hoover, first; Cheryl Miller, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Cylindrical Types: Bonnie Meyer, first

Broccoli: Bryan Hoover, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Cabbage Decorated 1 Head: Ryeley States, first

Danish Ballhead Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Wanda D Schmaus, third

Flat Type Cabbage: Bonnie Meyer, first

Red Types Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Savoy Type Cabbage: Bryan Hoover, first

Half Long Pointed Carrots: Julie Baker, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Long Carrots: James Kluchurosky, first

Green Type Celery: Bryan Hoover, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Bi-Color Sweet Corn: Ryeley States, first; James Kluchurosky, second

Pickles 3”-5” Cucumbers: James Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Donna Sleppy, third

Slicing Over 6” Cucumbers: Mark Lukcik, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Grace Nygren, third

Eggplant - Oval - 1 Specimen: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Eggplant - Teardrop 1Specimen: Ryeley States, first; Edward D Tersine, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Green Curled Endive: Bryan Hoover, second

Large Elephant Garlic: Donna Sleppy, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Small Garlic: John Roland, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Horseradish: Mark Lukcik, first; Susan Heckman, second; Donna Sleppy, third

Kale: Elizabeth Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; John Clark Bruner, third

Kohlrabi: Bryan Hoover, second

Large Muskmelons 6” Or More: Ryeley States, first; Samuel Lyons, second; Devona Percic, third

Red Globe Onions: James Kluchurosky, first; Rene Simms, second; Donna Sleppy, third

Sweet Spanish Onions: Ryeley States, first; Walter Campbell Jr., second; Capri Stiles-Mikesell, third

White Globe: Rene Simms, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Yellow Flat Onions: Matthew Stone, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Walter Campbell Jr., third

Yellow Globe Onions: Capri Stiles-Mikesell, first; Jacob Myers, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Green Bunch: Bryan Hoover, first

Curled Parsley: Daunice Schrack, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Plain Parsley: Mary Tranchine, first; Mary F Douglas, second

Long Peppers Hot 5 Specimens: Ryeley States, first; Grace Nygren, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Round Peppers Hot: David Neely, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third

Small Peppers Hot: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Nick Stewart, third

Jalapeno 5 Specimens: Megan Rudyk, first; Fred Reichert, second; Ryeley States, third

Green Peppers Pimento: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Red Peppers Pimento: Bryan Hoover, first

Green Peppers Sweet Thin 5spec: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Red Peppers Sweet Thin 5 Spec: James Kluchurosky, second

Yellow Peppers Sweet Thin 5Spe: Ryeley States, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Green Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): Ryeley States, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Colleen Ackerson, third

Red Peppers Sweet (Bell/Bullnose): Finley M Tersine, first

Yellow Peppers (Bell/Bullnose): John Sarnosky, second

Chippewa Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first

Katahdin Potatoes: Frank Harvey, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Maddison Barnhart, third

Kennebec Potatoes: Carolyn Pollock, first; Hannah Stone, second; Mary F Douglas, third

Superior Potatoes: Bryan Hoover, first

Red Potatoes: Mark Lukcik, first; Mary F Douglas, second; Hannah Stone, third

Field Pumpkin: Bryan Hoover, first; Chase Walker, second; Kaylee Walker, third

Small Sugar Pie Pumpkin: Bill Steele, first; Seth Steele, second; Charlie Hoover, third

Miniature or Decorative: Chase Walker, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Large Pumpkin Specify Wt: Mark Lukcik, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Tiffany Stewart, third

Yarnicks Giant Pumpkin: Mark Lukcik, first; Robin Lukcik, second; Amber Lukcik, third

Small Round Radishes: Bryan Hoover, first

Any Variety Rutabagas: Bryan Hoover, second

Rhubarb (remove leaves): Daunice Schrack, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; James Kluchurosky, third

Bush Scallop - Patty Pan: Charlie Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Cocozelle Or Zucchini: Mark Lukcik, first; John Michael Dunn, second; Daniel Sleppy, third

Crookneck: Dylan Gerhart, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; John Sarnosky, third

Straightneck: Cheryl Miller, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Spaghetti Squash (Summer): Elizabeth Bruner, first; Micah Nygren, second; Grace Nygren, third

Acorn Table Queen Squash: John Sarnosky, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Buttercup Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Zoey Hoover, second; Charlie Hoover, third

Butternut Squash: Cindy Watta, first; James Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Hubbard Squash: Bryan Hoover, first

Large Single Squash: Bryan Hoover, first; Frank Harvey, second

Swiss Chard Any Variety: Bryan Hoover, first

Italian Tomatoes: Mark Lukcik, first; Julie Baker, second; John Sarnosky, third

Mature Green Tomatoes Tops On: James Kluchurosky, first; John Sarnosky, second; Daniel Sleppy, third

Pink Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, second; Mark Lukcik, third

Red Tomatoes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Izzy Ackerson, third

Yellow Tomatoes: Susan Heckman, first; John Sarnosky, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Stuffing Tomatoes-Pepper Shape: John Sarnosky, first

Cherry Tomatoes: John Sarnosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Pear Shaped Tomatoes: Marilyn Cornish, first; Bryan Hoover, second; John Sarnosky, third

Grape Tomato: Walter Campbell Jr., first; James Kluchurosky, second; John Sarnosky, third

Watermelon (Round): Bonnie Meyer, first; Micah Nygren, second; Ryeley States, third

Home Garden 10 or More Kinds: Bryan Hoover, first; Donna Sleppy, second

Market Basket, 5 or More Kinds: Maddison Barnhart, first; Patrick Ackerson, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Gourds, collection 6 or More: John Sarnosky, first; Tammy Davis, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Sm Multi Flow. Sunflower Head: Seth Steele, first; David Neely, second

Sunflowers Large Head: Gerald Alexander, first; Maddison Barnhart, second; Hannah Stone, third

Sunflowers Small Head: Maddison Barnhart, first; Seth Steele, second; Jim Davis, third

Vegetable Freaks: Ryeley States, first; Kallie Kocinski, second; Mark Lukcik, third

Painted Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Isaac Nygren, first; Grace Nygren, second; Kaylee Walker, third

Painted Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second

Decorated Pumpkins Age 12 & under: Kaylee Walker, first

Decorated Pumpkins Age 13 & older: Natasha Davis, first; Tiffany Davis, second

Basic Mint (In Water): Bryan Hoover, first; Julia Fabin, second; Stella Rummel, third

Oregano ( In Water): Rosemarie Plavi, first; Beatrix Rummel, second; Mary Tranchine, third

FRUITS

Apples

Cortland: John Sarnosky, first

Red Delicious: Joseph F. Pellegrene, first

Golden Delicious: Joseph F. Pellegrene, first

Mcintosh Apples: Joseph F. Pellegrene, second

Northern Spy Apples: Bryan Hoover, first; John Sarnosky, second

Other named variety: Bryan Hoover, first

Bartlett Pears: Bryan Hoover, second

Kieffer Pears: Katie Bertolino, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bryan Hoover, third

Seckel Pears: Bryan Hoover, first

Plums All Variet. Competing: Bryan Hoover, first; Joseph F. Pellegrene, second

Blue Grapes: Bryan Hoover, first; James Kluchurosky, second

White Grapes: James Kluchurosky, first; Bryan Hoover, second

Edible Nuts

American Black Walnuts: Walter Campbell Jr. , first; Abigail Bruner, second; Daunice Schrack, third

Butternuts, Any Variety: John Clark Bruner, first; Elizabeth Bruner, second; Abigail Bruner, third

Hazelnuts: Bryan Hoover, first; Mark Lukcik, second

Native American/Chinese Chest: John Clark Bruner, first; Abigail Bruner, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third

Shellbark, Shagbark/Hickories: Jean E Bash, first; William Zagrodnichek, second; Bryan Hoover, third

HOME & DAIRY PRODUCTS

Baked Products

4 Baking Powder Biscuits: Bonnie Meyer, first; Holly Gibson, second; Charlie Bertolino, third

Corn Bread: Holly Gibson, first; Ida M Evans, second; Carolyn Pollock, third

4 Muffins: Linda K Marshall, first; Melina Pollock, second

Nut Bread: Megan McElheny, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Frank Harvey, third

Fruit Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Raisin Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first

Rye Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first

White Bread: Bonnie Meyer, first; Carolyn Pollock, second

Whole Wheat Bread: Tony Bertolino, first; Carolyn Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

White Bread Machine Bread: Kallesta Nanni, third

Variety Bread Machine Bread: Ida M Evans, first

Cinnamon Rolls/ Not Iced: Linda K Marshall, first; Brianne Duffner, second

White Rolls: Misha Sandeen, first; Carolyn Pollock, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Whole Wheat Rolls: Carolyn Pollock, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Basket Of Fancy Yeast Rolls: Bonnie Meyer, first

Chocolate Cake Contest: Janice Reichert, first; Kelly McCoy, second; Bernadette Harvey, third

Chocolate Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, first

White Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, first

Yellow Butter Cake: Cindy Watta, second

4 Cupcakes White Or Chocolate: Cindy Watta, first

Angel Food Contest: Donna Sleppy, first; Bernadette Harvey, second

Chiffon Egg Cake Not Iced: Linda K Marshall, first

Decorated Cake Any Variety: Kallesta Nanni, third

4 Decorated Cupcakes: Susan Penezic, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Jada Walls, third

1 Crust Pie Any Kind No Cream: Christine Antis, first; Lenore Dreisbach, second; Linda K Marshall, third

Apple Pie Contest: Bob Miller, first; Janice Reichert, second; Christine Antis, third

Berry Two Crust Pie: Charlie Bertolino, first

Cherry Two Crust Pie: Tony Bertolino, first

Peach Two Crust Pie: Jasen Bondi, first

Raisin Two Crust Pie: Andy Bertolino, first; Cindy Watta, second

Old Fashioned Choc Fudge Candy: Daniel Ray, first

Marshmallow Fudge Candy: Donna Sleppy, first; Andy Bertolino, second

Old Fashioned PNut Fudge: Billie Jo Mikeska, first; Heather Williams, second

Peanut Brittle Candy: Ida M Evans, first

Chocolate Cream: Katie Bertolino, first

Bar Cookies: Janet Campbell, first; Holly Gibson, second; Kallesta Nanni, third

Dropped Cookies: Shirley Peel, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Jasen Bondi, third

Filled Cookies: Shirley Peel, first; Donna Sleppy, second

Pressed Cookies: Donna Sleppy, first; Pam Laird, second; Cindy Watta, third

Rolled Cookies: Ida M. Evans, first; Donna Sleppy, second

Sliced Or Ice Box Cookies: Gladys Trimble, first; Donna Sleppy, second; Lenore Dreisbach, third

Sugar Free Cookies: Cindy Watta, second

Chocolate Cookie Contest: Henry Rummel, first; Melina Pollock, second; Tyler Mellott, third

Noodles (1 quart): Bonnie Meyer, first; Ida M Evans, second

Canned Or Dried Products

Apples: Roger Peiffer II, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Applesauce: Katie Bertolino, first; Andy Bertolino, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Blueberries Or Huckleberries: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Cherries Dark Pits: Dolores Mumau, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Peaches: Bonnie Meyer, first; Katie Wolfe, second; Roger Peiffer II, third

Pears: Tony Bertolino, first; Charlie Bertolino, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Plums: Bonnie Meyer, first

Raspberries Black: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Raspberries Red: Bonnie Meyer, first

Rhubarb: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Best Display Of Canned Fruit: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Beans Green: Carolyn Pollock, first; Amanda R. Rupert, second; Katie Bertolino, third

Beans Yellow: Carolyn Pollock, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Beets: Rita Sarnosky, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Carolyn Pollock, third

Carrots: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Corn: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Mixed Vegetables: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Peas: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second

Sauerkraut: Scott Lockard, first; Nancy Baker, second; Rita Sarnosky, third

Tomatoes: Cheryl Miller, first; Wanda D. Schmaus, second; Bonnie Meyer, third

Best Display Canned Vegetables: Cheryl Miller, first; Bonnie Meyer, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Vegetable Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first

Tomato Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Chicken Soup: Bonnie Meyer, first

Beef: Bonnie Meyer, first

Chicken: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Pork: Bonnie Meyer, first

Sausage: Bonnie Meyer, first

Vension: Rita Sarnosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Scott Douglas, third

Display of Canned Meats: Bonnie Meyer, first

Beets: Jim Babco, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Karen Johnson, third

Bread And Butter Cucumbers: Wanda D Schmaus, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Dill: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Mixed: Carolyn Pollock, first; Christi Streams, second

Sweet Pickles: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Pickled Peppers: Christi Streams, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Piccalilli: Frank Harvey, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Corn: Cheryl Miller, first

Pepper: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Pam Laird, third

Catsup: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Carolyn Pollock, third

Mustard: Christi Streams, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Spaghetti Sauce: Scott Lockard, first; Cheryl Miller, second; Roger Peiffer II, third

Tomatillo Sauce: Wanda D. Schmaus, first

Barbeque Sauce: Roger Peiffer II, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second

Tomato Salsa: Wanda D. Schmaus, first; Roger Peiffer II, second; Pam Laird, third

Tomatillo Salsa: Wanda D. Schmaus, first

Peaches Spiced: Katie Wolfe, first

Dried Apples: Cheryl Miller, first; Jean E Bash, second

Dried Corn: Cheryl Miller, first

Dried Bananas: Leslie Kluchurosky, first; Jean E Bash, second

Dried Herbs: Cheryl Miller, first; Wanda D Schmaus, second; Mary F Douglas, third

Dried Tomatoes: Jean E Bash, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Dried Friuts (Other): James Kluchurosky, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Grape Juice: Leslie Kluchurosky, first

Tomato Juice: Cheryl Miller, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Nancy Baker, third

Apple Juice: Cheryl Miller, first

Apple Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Roger Peiffer II, third

Peach Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Roger Peiffer II, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Blueberry Pie Filling: Bonnie Meyer, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Butters,Honey Spreads, Jams, Etc.

Apple Butter: Cheryl Miller, first; Linda Matthews, second; Frank Harvey, third

Peach Butter: Roger Peiffer II, first

Blackberry Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Ryan Fabin, second

Cherry Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Frank Harvey, second

Peach Jam: Bernadette Harvey, first; Pam Laird, second

Plum Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second

Red Raspberry Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Christi Streams, third

Rhubarb Jam: Cheryl Miller, first

Strawberry Jam: Micah Nygren, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Dolores Mumau, third

Apple Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Blackberry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Bob Miller, second

Blueberry Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Cherry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first

Elderberry Jelly: Moire Bridges, first; Cheryl Miller, second

Grape Jelly: Bob Miller, first

Huckleberry Jelly: Cheryl Miller, first

Peach Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first

Plum Jelly: Frank Harvey, first

Black Raspberry Jelly: Carolyn Pollock, first

Red Raspberry Jelly: Bernadette Harvey, first; Frank Harvey, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Display of Jelly 3 Varieties: Frank Harvey, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Cheryl Miller, third

Mixed Fruit Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Leslie Kluchurosky, second; Bernadette Harvey, third

Strawberry Jelly: Frank Harvey, first; Ryan Fabin, second; Leslie Kluchurosky, third

Strawberry Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first

Blueberry Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first; Cindy Watta, second

Peach Preserves: Bernadette Harvey, first; Phyllis M Stiles, second

Plum Preserves: Nancy Baker, first

Strawberry/Rhubarb Jam: Christine Antis, first

Mixed Fruit Jam: Frank Harvey, first; Bernadette Harvey, second