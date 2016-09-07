Fair reports results of competition
Indiana, PA
Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:
4-H & FFA Junior Horse Show
English Gr. & Showmanship Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first
English Gr. & Showmanship Jr.: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Annalee McCloskey, third; Hailee Monoskey, fourth; Kaylee Henderson, fifth; Katlyn White, sixth
Western Gr. & Showmanship Sr.: Emily Coy, first
Western Gr. & Showmanship Jr.: Danielle Adams, first; Andrew Adams, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Ethan Bracken, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth; Morgan Daugherty, sixth
Horse Halter: Cloe Barnhart, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Danielle Adams, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Emilia Bracken, fifth
Pony Halter: Kaylee Henderson, first; Logan Barnhart, second; Hailee Monoskey, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth; Kirsten Parys, fifth
Miniature Horse: Annalee McCloskey, first; Leslie L. Blystone, second; Danielle Adams, third; Abigail Olliver, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth
English Equitation Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first
English Equitation Jr.: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Katlyn White, third
English Pleasure Horse: Montana McCloskey, first; Leslie L. Blystone, second
English Pleasure Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second
All Day Pleasure Horse: Cloe Barnhart, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Montana McCloskey, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth
All Day Pleasure Pony: Kirsten Parys, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth
Western Horsemanship: Morgan Daugherty, first; Andrew Adams, second; Cloe Barnhart, third; Leslie L Blystone, fourth; Emilia Bracken, fifth
Stock Seat Equitation Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first
Stock Seat Equitation Jr.: Morgan Daugherty, first; Andrew Adams, second; Cloe Barnhart, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Delaney Baird, fifth
Western Pleasure Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Cloe Barnhart, second; Leslie L. Blystone, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth
Western Pleasure Pony: Delaney Baird, first
Cloverleaf Barrels Horse: Leslie L. Blystone, first; Emilia Bracken, second; Morgan Daugherty, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth
Cloverleaf Barrels Pony: Kaylee Henderson, first; Katlyn White, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Delaney Baird, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth
Pole Bending Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Leslie L Blystone, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth
Pole Bending Pony: Katlyn White, first; Delaney Baird, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Hailee Monoskey, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth
Keyhole Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Emilia Bracken, second; Leslie L. Blystone, third; Andrew Adams, fourth
Keyhole Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Delaney Baird, third; Katlyn White, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth
Egg & Spoon Horse: Andrew Adams, first; Montana McCloskey, second; Leslie L Blystone, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Morgan Daugherty, fifth
Egg & Spoon Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Delaney Baird, third; Kirsten Parys, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth
Beginners Horsemanship: Emily Coy, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Danielle Adams, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth
Beginners Pleasure Pony: Emily Coy, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Danielle Adams, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth
4-H & FFA Dairy Cattle
Ayrshire
Spring Junior Calf: Averie Gerhart, first
Winter Intermediate Calf: Justin Livingston, first
Brown Swiss
Spring Junior Calf: Jacob Snyder, first
Winter Intermediate Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first
Fall Senior Calf: Kamryn Snyder, first
Summer Yearling: Tim LaVan, first
Dairy Showmanship
Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: Kamryn Snyder, first; Olivia Stiles, second; Jacob Snyder, third; Justin Livingston, fourth; Averie Gerhart, fifth
Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Aidan Cattau, first; Ashton Stiles, second; Robert Livingston, third; Brett Abrams, fourth; Carter Lydic, fifth
Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison Cattau, first; Tim LaVan, second; Michaela Lydic, third; Sierra Nehrig, fourth; Alex Stiles, fifth
Guernsey
Winter Intermediate Calf: Ashton Stiles, first
Spring Junior Yearling: Ashton Stiles, first
Four Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first
Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Ashton Stiles, first
Holstein
Spring Junior Calf: Madison Cattau, first
Winter Intermediate Calf: Olivia Stiles, first
Fall Senior Calf: Tim LaVan, first
Spring Junior Yearling: Olivia Stiles, first
Senior 2 Yr. Old: Madison Cattau, first; Olivia Stiles, second
Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Madison Cattau, first
Five Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first
Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Madison Cattau, first; Ashton Stiles, second
Jersey
Spring Junior Calf: Robert Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second
Fall Senior Calf: Justin Coleman, first
Summer Yearling: Max Ackerson, first
Spring Junior Yearling: Jonathon Coleman, first; Sierra Nehrig, second; Max Ackerson, third
Junior 2 Yr. Old: Justin Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second
Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Michaela Lydic, first
Four Yr. Old Cow: Jonathon Coleman, first
Five Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first
Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Justin Coleman, first
Milking Shorthorn
Summer Yearling: Carter Lydic, first
Fall Senior Yearling: Tim LaVan, first
Dry Cow Senior 2 Yrs. & Over: Brett Abrams, first
Junior 3. Yr Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first
Senior 3. Yr Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first
Four Yr. Old Cow: Carter Lydic, first
Five Yr. Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first
Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Brett Abrams, first; Carter Lydic, second
Red & White
Spring Junior Calf: Aidan Cattau, first
Fall Senior Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first
Summer Yearling: Alex Stiles, first
Spring Jr. Yearling: Aidan Cattau, first
Dry Cow Senior, 2 Yrs. & Over: Jonathon Coleman, first
Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first
Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first
Four Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first
Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Alex Stiles, first; Jonathon Coleman, second
Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Aidan Cattau, first
4-H & FFA Beef Cattle
Market Steer Show
Lightweight Market Steer: Zachery Edwards, first; Mariah Edgell, second; Tyler Heinle, third
Lightweight Market Steer: Olivia Long, first; Preston Brubaker, second; Mariah Edgell, third; Tyler Heinle, fourth
Medium Weight Steer: Taylor Shearer, first; Ryan Jackson, second; Molly Zona, third; Ivy Long, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth
Medium Weight Steer: Gavin Stewart, first; Issac Stewart, second; Amber Long, third
Light Heavy Weight Steer: Tyler Keith, first; Parker Stupic, second; Parker Stupic, third; Carter Lydic, fourth
Light Heavy Weight Steer: Taylor Shearer, first; Tonya Beilchick, second
Heavyweight Market Steer: Jonathon Coleman, first; Jonathon Coleman, second; Tim LaVan, third
Heavyweight Market Steer: Jack Shearer, first; Justin Coleman, second; Justin Coleman, third; Molly Zona, fourth; Tim LaVan, fifth
Pairs: Taylor Shearer, first; Justin Coleman, second; Parker Stupic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Mariah Edgell, fifth; Tim LaVan, sixth
Showmanship
Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Gavin Stewart, first; Jack Shearer, second; Amber Long, third; Carter Lydic, fourth; Ryan Jackson, fifth
Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Olivia Long, first; Ivy Long, second; Justin Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth
Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Tyler Keith, first; Zachery Edwards, second; Parker Stupic, third; Taylor Shearer, fourth; Tonya Beilchick, fifth
4-H/FFA Market Steer Performance
Market Steer Performance: Justin Coleman, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Parker Stupic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tim LaVan, fifth
4-H & FFA Breeding Sheep
Dorset
Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second
Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second
Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first
Pair Of Lambs: Stephen Campbell, first
Hampshire
Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second
Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Cory Campbell, first
Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second
Pair Of Lambs: Cory Campbell, first
4-H & FFA Market Lambs
Dorset
Mediumweight: Stephen Campbell, first
Hampshire
Lightweight: Kirsten Parys, first
Mediumweight: Logan Short, first; Amber Long, second
Light Heavyweight: Molly Zona, first
Heavyweight: Justin Alter, first; Madison McGinnis, second
Shropshire
Mediumweight: Averie Gerhart, first
Heavyweight: Averie Gerhart, first
Pair Of Lambs: Averie Gerhart, first
Southdown
Lightweight: Kaden Pisarcik, first
Mediumweight: Kaden Pisarcik , first
Pair Of Lambs: Kaden Pisarcik, first
Suffolk
Lightweight: Kirsten Parys, first
Mediumweight: Kaycee Long, first
Natural Colored
Lightweight: Kaycee Long, first
Mediumweight: Ivy Long, first
Cross Breed
Lightweight: Zachary Short, first; Olivia Long, second
Heavy Lightweight: Olivia Long, first; Stephen Campbell, second; Zachary Short, third
Mediumweight: Amanda Brubaker, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Tyler Heinle, third
Medium Heavyweight: Madison McGinnis, first; Ivy Long, second; Amanda Brubaker, third; Molly Zona, fourth
Heavyweight: Justin Alter, first; Justin Coleman, second; Cory Campbell, third; Cory Campbell, fourth
Pair Of Lambs: Amanda Brubaker, first; Cory Campbell, second; Zachary Short, third; Tyler Heinle, fourth; Olivia Long, fifth
4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship
Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Averie Gerhart, first; Amber Long, second; Kaycee Long, third; Kirsten Parys, fourth; Kaden Pisarcik, fifth
Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Ivy Long, first; Olivia Long, second; Justin Alter, third; Stephen Campbell, fourth; Cory Campbell, fifth
Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison McGinnis, first; Amanda Brubaker, second; Molly Zona, third
4-H/FFA Market Lamb Performance
Market Lamb Performance: Amanda Brubaker, first; Cory Campbell, second; Tyler Heinle, third; Molly Zona, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth
4-H & FFA Market Swine
Berkshire
Medium Weight: Michaela Lydic, first
Heavyweight: Molly Zona, first; Amber Long, second; Tyler Heinle, third; Amber Long, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth
Pair: Amber Long, first
Chester White
Light Weight: Allison Rhea, first
Medium Weight: Montana McCloskey, first; Madison Almes, second
Heavyweight: Benjamin Pearce, first
Duroc
Medium Weight: Parker Stupic, first; Rachel Bowman, second; Amanda Brubaker, third
Heavyweight: Amanda Brubaker, first; Miranda Leassure, second; Allison Rhea, third; Alyssa Yarger, fourth; Alyssa Yarger, fifth
Pair: Alyssa Yarger, first; Amanda Brubaker, second
Hampshire
Light weight: Montanna McCloskey, first; Issac Stewart, second
Poland China
Medium Weight: Zachery Edwards, first; Montanna McCloskey, second; Gavin Stewart, third
Spotted Poland China
Medium Weight: Zachery Edwards, first; Mercedes Dalton, second; Annissa Orr, third; Rachel McDivitt, fourth; Gavin Stewart, fifth
Heavyweight: Ryan Jackson, first
Yorkshire (Large White)
Light Weight: Rachel Bowman, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Katlyn White, third
Medium Weight: Reese Hays, first; Luke Winters, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Colton Fairman, fourth; Rachel Bowman, fifth
Medium Weight: Luke Winters, first; Katelynn Ghiardi, second; Cory Campbell, third; Andrew W. Rhea, fourth; Ryan Fabin, fifth
Heavyweight: Alaina Fabin, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Cory Campbell, fourth; Jack Shearer, fifth
Pair: Luke Winters, first; Cory Campbell, second; Rachel Bowman, third; Brandon Ghiardi, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth
Others
Medium Weight: Andrew W. Rhea, first
Cross Breed
Light Weight: Brandon Ghiardi, first; Preston Brubaker, second; Loren Gaston, third; Kaycee Long, fourth; Annissa Orr, fifth
Light Weight: Reese Hays, first; Luke Winters, second; Allyson Ghiardi, third; Olivia Long, fourth; Rachel McDivitt, fifth
Medium Weight: Risecen McGinnis, first; Molly Zona, second; Katelynn Ghiardi, third; Loren Gaston, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth
Medium Weight: Madison McGinnis, first; Parker Stupic, second; Reese Hays, third; Justin Alter, fourth; Justin Alter, fifth
Medium Weight: Madison Gatskie, first; Whitney Strong, second; Amanda Brubaker, third; Trinity Debnar, fourth; Zachery Edwards, fifth
Medium Weight: Justin Alter, first; Madison McGinnis, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Kody Templeton, fifth
Heavyweight: Madison McGinnis, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Allyson Ghiardi, third; Kody Templeton, fourth; Jonathon Coleman, fifth
Heavyweight: Risecen McGinnis, first; Braylee Cresley, second; Trinity Debnar, third; Ryan Fabin, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth
Heavyweight: Ryan Fabin, first; Whitney Strong, second; Colton Fairman, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth
Pair: Justin Alter, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Ryan Fabin, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth
4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship
Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: Loren Gaston, first; Brandon Ghiardi, second; Allison Rhea, third; Braylee Cresley, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth
Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Luke Winters, first; Andrew W. Rhea, second; Madison Almes, third; Jack Shearer, fourth; Ryan Jackson, fifth
Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Justin Alter, first; Reese Hays, second; Olivia Long, third; Madison Gatskie, fourth; Montana McCloskey, fifth
Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison McGinnis, first; Parker Stupic, second; Zachery Edwards, third; Amanda Brubaker, fourth; Isaac Stewart, fifth
4-H/FFA Swine Performance
Market Swine Performance: Alyssa Yarger, first; Kody Templeton, second; Bryce Gromley, third; Miranda Leassure, fourth; Zachery Edwards, fifth
4-H & FFA Carcass Show
Carcass Steer: Justin Coleman, first; Carter Lydic, second; Michaela Lydic, third
Carcass Steer: Tim LaVan, first; Jonathon Coleman, second; Kaycee Long, third
Carcass Lamb: Preston Brubaker, first
Carcass Lamb: Tyler Heinle, first; Molly Zona, second; Jonathon Coleman, third; Stephen Campbell, fourth
Carcass Swine: Cory Campbell, first; Alyssa Yarger, second; Bryce Gromley, third; Gavin Stewart, fourth
Carcass Swine: Michaela Lydic, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Miranda Leassure, third; Ivy Long, fourth; Loren Gaston, fifth
Carcass Swine: Tyler Heinle, first; Whitney Strong, second; Carter Lydic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth
Carcass Goat: Carter Lydic, first; Olivia Long, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third