Fair reports results of competition

Riders took a spin on the Tilt-A-Whirl at the Indiana County Fair last week. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette)

Officials at The Indiana County Fair reported these winners of various competitions at the fair:

4-H & FFA Junior Horse Show

English Gr. & Showmanship Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first

English Gr. & Showmanship Jr.: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Annalee McCloskey, third; Hailee Monoskey, fourth; Kaylee Henderson, fifth; Katlyn White, sixth

Western Gr. & Showmanship Sr.: Emily Coy, first

Western Gr. & Showmanship Jr.: Danielle Adams, first; Andrew Adams, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Ethan Bracken, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth; Morgan Daugherty, sixth

Horse Halter: Cloe Barnhart, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Danielle Adams, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Emilia Bracken, fifth

Pony Halter: Kaylee Henderson, first; Logan Barnhart, second; Hailee Monoskey, third; Kamryn Snyder, fourth; Kirsten Parys, fifth

Miniature Horse: Annalee McCloskey, first; Leslie L. Blystone, second; Danielle Adams, third; Abigail Olliver, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth

English Equitation Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first

English Equitation Jr.: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Katlyn White, third

English Pleasure Horse: Montana McCloskey, first; Leslie L. Blystone, second

English Pleasure Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second

All Day Pleasure Horse: Cloe Barnhart, first; Morgan Daugherty, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Montana McCloskey, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth

All Day Pleasure Pony: Kirsten Parys, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth

Western Horsemanship: Morgan Daugherty, first; Andrew Adams, second; Cloe Barnhart, third; Leslie L Blystone, fourth; Emilia Bracken, fifth

Stock Seat Equitation Sr.: Leslie L. Blystone, first

Stock Seat Equitation Jr.: Morgan Daugherty, first; Andrew Adams, second; Cloe Barnhart, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Delaney Baird, fifth

Western Pleasure Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Cloe Barnhart, second; Leslie L. Blystone, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Andrew Adams, fifth

Western Pleasure Pony: Delaney Baird, first

Cloverleaf Barrels Horse: Leslie L. Blystone, first; Emilia Bracken, second; Morgan Daugherty, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth

Cloverleaf Barrels Pony: Kaylee Henderson, first; Katlyn White, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Delaney Baird, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth

Pole Bending Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Leslie L Blystone, second; Emilia Bracken, third; Andrew Adams, fourth; Cloe Barnhart, fifth

Pole Bending Pony: Katlyn White, first; Delaney Baird, second; Kamryn Snyder, third; Hailee Monoskey, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth

Keyhole Horse: Morgan Daugherty, first; Emilia Bracken, second; Leslie L. Blystone, third; Andrew Adams, fourth

Keyhole Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Delaney Baird, third; Katlyn White, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth

Egg & Spoon Horse: Andrew Adams, first; Montana McCloskey, second; Leslie L Blystone, third; Emilia Bracken, fourth; Morgan Daugherty, fifth

Egg & Spoon Pony: Kamryn Snyder, first; Kaylee Henderson, second; Delaney Baird, third; Kirsten Parys, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth

Beginners Horsemanship: Emily Coy, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Danielle Adams, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth

Beginners Pleasure Pony: Emily Coy, first; Kirsten Parys, second; Danielle Adams, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Hailee Monoskey, fifth

4-H & FFA Dairy Cattle

Ayrshire

Spring Junior Calf: Averie Gerhart, first

Winter Intermediate Calf: Justin Livingston, first

Brown Swiss

Spring Junior Calf: Jacob Snyder, first

Winter Intermediate Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first

Fall Senior Calf: Kamryn Snyder, first

Summer Yearling: Tim LaVan, first

Dairy Showmanship

Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: Kamryn Snyder, first; Olivia Stiles, second; Jacob Snyder, third; Justin Livingston, fourth; Averie Gerhart, fifth

Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Aidan Cattau, first; Ashton Stiles, second; Robert Livingston, third; Brett Abrams, fourth; Carter Lydic, fifth

Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison Cattau, first; Tim LaVan, second; Michaela Lydic, third; Sierra Nehrig, fourth; Alex Stiles, fifth

Guernsey

Winter Intermediate Calf: Ashton Stiles, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Ashton Stiles, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Ashton Stiles, first

Holstein

Spring Junior Calf: Madison Cattau, first

Winter Intermediate Calf: Olivia Stiles, first

Fall Senior Calf: Tim LaVan, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Olivia Stiles, first

Senior 2 Yr. Old: Madison Cattau, first; Olivia Stiles, second

Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Madison Cattau, first

Five Yr. Old Cow: Ashton Stiles, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Madison Cattau, first; Ashton Stiles, second

Jersey

Spring Junior Calf: Robert Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second

Fall Senior Calf: Justin Coleman, first

Summer Yearling: Max Ackerson, first

Spring Junior Yearling: Jonathon Coleman, first; Sierra Nehrig, second; Max Ackerson, third

Junior 2 Yr. Old: Justin Livingston, first; Sierra Nehrig, second

Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Michaela Lydic, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Jonathon Coleman, first

Five Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Justin Coleman, first

Milking Shorthorn

Summer Yearling: Carter Lydic, first

Fall Senior Yearling: Tim LaVan, first

Dry Cow Senior 2 Yrs. & Over: Brett Abrams, first

Junior 3. Yr Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Senior 3. Yr Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Carter Lydic, first

Five Yr. Old Cow: Brett Abrams, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Brett Abrams, first; Carter Lydic, second

Red & White

Spring Junior Calf: Aidan Cattau, first

Fall Senior Calf: Jonathon Coleman, first

Summer Yearling: Alex Stiles, first

Spring Jr. Yearling: Aidan Cattau, first

Dry Cow Senior, 2 Yrs. & Over: Jonathon Coleman, first

Junior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first

Senior 3 Yr. Old Cow: Alex Stiles, first

Four Yr. Old Cow: Justin Coleman, first

Dam & Daughter (limit 1): Alex Stiles, first; Jonathon Coleman, second

Produce Of Dam (limit 1): Aidan Cattau, first

4-H & FFA Beef Cattle

Market Steer Show

Lightweight Market Steer: Zachery Edwards, first; Mariah Edgell, second; Tyler Heinle, third

Lightweight Market Steer: Olivia Long, first; Preston Brubaker, second; Mariah Edgell, third; Tyler Heinle, fourth

Medium Weight Steer: Taylor Shearer, first; Ryan Jackson, second; Molly Zona, third; Ivy Long, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth

Medium Weight Steer: Gavin Stewart, first; Issac Stewart, second; Amber Long, third

Light Heavy Weight Steer: Tyler Keith, first; Parker Stupic, second; Parker Stupic, third; Carter Lydic, fourth

Light Heavy Weight Steer: Taylor Shearer, first; Tonya Beilchick, second

Heavyweight Market Steer: Jonathon Coleman, first; Jonathon Coleman, second; Tim LaVan, third

Heavyweight Market Steer: Jack Shearer, first; Justin Coleman, second; Justin Coleman, third; Molly Zona, fourth; Tim LaVan, fifth

Pairs: Taylor Shearer, first; Justin Coleman, second; Parker Stupic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Mariah Edgell, fifth; Tim LaVan, sixth

Showmanship

Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Gavin Stewart, first; Jack Shearer, second; Amber Long, third; Carter Lydic, fourth; Ryan Jackson, fifth

Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Olivia Long, first; Ivy Long, second; Justin Coleman, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth

Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Tyler Keith, first; Zachery Edwards, second; Parker Stupic, third; Taylor Shearer, fourth; Tonya Beilchick, fifth

4-H/FFA Market Steer Performance

Market Steer Performance: Justin Coleman, first; Taylor Shearer, second; Parker Stupic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth; Tim LaVan, fifth

4-H & FFA Breeding Sheep

Dorset

Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Stephen Campbell, first; Stephen Campbell, second

Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Stephen Campbell, first

Pair Of Lambs: Stephen Campbell, first

Hampshire

Ram Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second

Ewe, 1 Yr. & Under 2: Cory Campbell, first

Ewe Lamb, Under 1 Yr.: Cory Campbell, first; Cory Campbell, second

Pair Of Lambs: Cory Campbell, first

4-H & FFA Market Lambs

Dorset

Mediumweight: Stephen Campbell, first

Hampshire

Lightweight: Kirsten Parys, first

Mediumweight: Logan Short, first; Amber Long, second

Light Heavyweight: Molly Zona, first

Heavyweight: Justin Alter, first; Madison McGinnis, second

Shropshire

Mediumweight: Averie Gerhart, first

Heavyweight: Averie Gerhart, first

Pair Of Lambs: Averie Gerhart, first

Southdown

Lightweight: Kaden Pisarcik, first

Mediumweight: Kaden Pisarcik , first

Pair Of Lambs: Kaden Pisarcik, first

Suffolk

Lightweight: Kirsten Parys, first

Mediumweight: Kaycee Long, first

Natural Colored

Lightweight: Kaycee Long, first

Mediumweight: Ivy Long, first

Cross Breed

Lightweight: Zachary Short, first; Olivia Long, second

Heavy Lightweight: Olivia Long, first; Stephen Campbell, second; Zachary Short, third

Mediumweight: Amanda Brubaker, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Tyler Heinle, third

Medium Heavyweight: Madison McGinnis, first; Ivy Long, second; Amanda Brubaker, third; Molly Zona, fourth

Heavyweight: Justin Alter, first; Justin Coleman, second; Cory Campbell, third; Cory Campbell, fourth

Pair Of Lambs: Amanda Brubaker, first; Cory Campbell, second; Zachary Short, third; Tyler Heinle, fourth; Olivia Long, fifth

4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship

Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Averie Gerhart, first; Amber Long, second; Kaycee Long, third; Kirsten Parys, fourth; Kaden Pisarcik, fifth

Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Ivy Long, first; Olivia Long, second; Justin Alter, third; Stephen Campbell, fourth; Cory Campbell, fifth

Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison McGinnis, first; Amanda Brubaker, second; Molly Zona, third

4-H/FFA Market Lamb Performance

Market Lamb Performance: Amanda Brubaker, first; Cory Campbell, second; Tyler Heinle, third; Molly Zona, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth

4-H & FFA Market Swine

Berkshire

Medium Weight: Michaela Lydic, first

Heavyweight: Molly Zona, first; Amber Long, second; Tyler Heinle, third; Amber Long, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth

Pair: Amber Long, first

Chester White

Light Weight: Allison Rhea, first

Medium Weight: Montana McCloskey, first; Madison Almes, second

Heavyweight: Benjamin Pearce, first

Duroc

Medium Weight: Parker Stupic, first; Rachel Bowman, second; Amanda Brubaker, third

Heavyweight: Amanda Brubaker, first; Miranda Leassure, second; Allison Rhea, third; Alyssa Yarger, fourth; Alyssa Yarger, fifth

Pair: Alyssa Yarger, first; Amanda Brubaker, second

Hampshire

Light weight: Montanna McCloskey, first; Issac Stewart, second

Poland China

Medium Weight: Zachery Edwards, first; Montanna McCloskey, second; Gavin Stewart, third

Spotted Poland China

Medium Weight: Zachery Edwards, first; Mercedes Dalton, second; Annissa Orr, third; Rachel McDivitt, fourth; Gavin Stewart, fifth

Heavyweight: Ryan Jackson, first

Yorkshire (Large White)

Light Weight: Rachel Bowman, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Katlyn White, third

Medium Weight: Reese Hays, first; Luke Winters, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Colton Fairman, fourth; Rachel Bowman, fifth

Medium Weight: Luke Winters, first; Katelynn Ghiardi, second; Cory Campbell, third; Andrew W. Rhea, fourth; Ryan Fabin, fifth

Heavyweight: Alaina Fabin, first; Tyler Heinle, second; Brandon Ghiardi, third; Cory Campbell, fourth; Jack Shearer, fifth

Pair: Luke Winters, first; Cory Campbell, second; Rachel Bowman, third; Brandon Ghiardi, fourth; Tyler Heinle, fifth

Others

Medium Weight: Andrew W. Rhea, first

Cross Breed

Light Weight: Brandon Ghiardi, first; Preston Brubaker, second; Loren Gaston, third; Kaycee Long, fourth; Annissa Orr, fifth

Light Weight: Reese Hays, first; Luke Winters, second; Allyson Ghiardi, third; Olivia Long, fourth; Rachel McDivitt, fifth

Medium Weight: Risecen McGinnis, first; Molly Zona, second; Katelynn Ghiardi, third; Loren Gaston, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth

Medium Weight: Madison McGinnis, first; Parker Stupic, second; Reese Hays, third; Justin Alter, fourth; Justin Alter, fifth

Medium Weight: Madison Gatskie, first; Whitney Strong, second; Amanda Brubaker, third; Trinity Debnar, fourth; Zachery Edwards, fifth

Medium Weight: Justin Alter, first; Madison McGinnis, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Logan Barnhart, fourth; Kody Templeton, fifth

Heavyweight: Madison McGinnis, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Allyson Ghiardi, third; Kody Templeton, fourth; Jonathon Coleman, fifth

Heavyweight: Risecen McGinnis, first; Braylee Cresley, second; Trinity Debnar, third; Ryan Fabin, fourth; Michaela Lydic, fifth

Heavyweight: Ryan Fabin, first; Whitney Strong, second; Colton Fairman, third; Alaina Fabin, fourth; Justin Coleman, fifth

Pair: Justin Alter, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Risecen McGinnis, third; Ryan Fabin, fourth; Logan Barnhart, fifth

4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship

Beginning Showmanship, 8-9: Loren Gaston, first; Brandon Ghiardi, second; Allison Rhea, third; Braylee Cresley, fourth; Miranda Leassure, fifth

Junior Showmanship, 10-12: Luke Winters, first; Andrew W. Rhea, second; Madison Almes, third; Jack Shearer, fourth; Ryan Jackson, fifth

Int. Showmanship, 13-15: Justin Alter, first; Reese Hays, second; Olivia Long, third; Madison Gatskie, fourth; Montana McCloskey, fifth

Senior Showmanship, 16 & over: Madison McGinnis, first; Parker Stupic, second; Zachery Edwards, third; Amanda Brubaker, fourth; Isaac Stewart, fifth

4-H/FFA Swine Performance

Market Swine Performance: Alyssa Yarger, first; Kody Templeton, second; Bryce Gromley, third; Miranda Leassure, fourth; Zachery Edwards, fifth

4-H & FFA Carcass Show

Carcass Steer: Justin Coleman, first; Carter Lydic, second; Michaela Lydic, third

Carcass Steer: Tim LaVan, first; Jonathon Coleman, second; Kaycee Long, third

Carcass Lamb: Preston Brubaker, first

Carcass Lamb: Tyler Heinle, first; Molly Zona, second; Jonathon Coleman, third; Stephen Campbell, fourth

Carcass Swine: Cory Campbell, first; Alyssa Yarger, second; Bryce Gromley, third; Gavin Stewart, fourth

Carcass Swine: Michaela Lydic, first; Madison Gatskie, second; Miranda Leassure, third; Ivy Long, fourth; Loren Gaston, fifth

Carcass Swine: Tyler Heinle, first; Whitney Strong, second; Carter Lydic, third; Jonathon Coleman, fourth

Carcass Goat: Carter Lydic, first; Olivia Long, second; Elizabeth Bruner, third