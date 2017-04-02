Family, friends hold memorial for couple

Mike Conner, of Nicktown, joined friends and relatives of Tim Gardner and Jackie Brink in a memorial balloon release Saturday at Indiana Area Senior High School. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photos)

About two dozen shared their memories of the couple, who were killed Oct. 27 by intruders in their home near Clymer.

Conner, retired from the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, took part in a motorcycle escort at Gardner’s funeral and said he attended the balloon release as a show of solidarity for a fellow serviceman.

Gardner, who was 26, served in the U.S. Marines. Thursday would have been Brink’s 21st birthday.

Gazette photographer Kevin G. Stiffler made this photo and others shown in this gallery of images from the event.