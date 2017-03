on March 05, 2017 12:54 AM

on March 05, 2017 12:54 AM Indiana, PA

Kiera Bennett, 3, petted a duck held by barb Peace, of Clarksburg, during the 14th annual Family Fun Fest event held Saturday at the Indiana Mall. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

Kiera is the daughter of Joe and Cassie Bennett, of Rural Valley.

Hosted by the Children’s Advisory Commission, the event featured dozens of tables with games, activities and information.