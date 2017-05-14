Family Promise gearing up for life-size Monopoly game

on May 14, 2017 12:54 AM

on May 14, 2017 12:54 AM Blairsville, PA

Pictured, from left, are Rich Gallo, president of the Realtors association; Jennifer Fraser, Blairsville Eagles Auxiliary; Lindsay Neary, of the Realtors association; and Becky Driscoll, Family Promise board president. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Family Promise has begun planning for the second annual Monopoly Challenge, to be held Oct. 15 in the Blairsville Senior High School gymnasium.

In partnership with the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley, and the Hope in Action Center, the organization hopes to raise money to fight homelessness in the region.

The life-size version of the popular game is played on a 34-by-34-foot board.

Pictured, from left, are Rich Gallo, president of the Realtors association; Jennifer Fraser, Blairsville Eagles Auxiliary; Lindsay Neary, of the Realtors association; and Becky Driscoll, Family Promise board president. (Tom Peel/Gazette)