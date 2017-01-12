Family-friendly ski resorts offer day trip and overnight fun

Read the full story at RecreationNews.com.

Enjoy snow sports and great mountain views at some of the area’s family-friendly ski areas this winter. Whether you want to take a day trip on the weekend for snow tubing, or plan an overnight adventure with ski lessons, here are some nearby options.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in nearby southern Pennsylvania offers skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing. Parents and kids ages 5 and up can tube on up to 800-foot-long tubing lanes that are serviced by a covered Magic Carpet lift. If parents are busy on the slopes, Play-Care is a daycare option for children ages 18 months to 12.

Liberty Mountain Resort, also in southern Pennsylvania, offers skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and tubing. Kids can learn snow sports at the Children’s Learning Center, and Riglet Park is designed to teach children ages 3 to 7 how to snowboard. There’s a Mountain Adventurers program for tweens with basic ski skills. The “Ski With Me” program coaches parents in how to teach their child to ski. Children ages 6 months to 10 can also go to Play-Care while their parents have fun.

Whitetail Resort, the third southern Pennsylvania ski area, includes a terrain park for snow boarders, 23 trails for skiing, and nine chair lifts. The Kids’ Mountain camp offers skiing lessons for ages 4 to 12 and for snow boarders ages 6 to12. Classes for adults also are offered, and the resort prides itself on teaching adaptive skiing and snowboarding for people with special needs. Ski lessons using American Sign Language are new this year.

Bryce Resort, in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, has plenty of winter sports activities. Kinder School teaches children ages 4 1/2 to 7 how to ski and ages 6 to 7 how to snowboard. The Horst Locher Ski and Snowboard School helps first-time skiers and snowboarders learn the basics (age 8 and up). The resort has a large ski team and offers racing clinics.

Massanutten Resort, also in Virginia and just a bit farther south on I-81, boasts on-site lodging (condos and hotel rooms), skiing, snow tubing, ice skating, and a huge indoor water park, as well as live music on the weekends. The water park was named one of the 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S. by USA Today and Parents Magazine. So after hitting the slopes, change into your swimsuit and enjoy some water park time.

Canaan Valley Resort, in West Virginia, is a skier’s resort. With 47 downhill slopes, it benefits from more than 120 inches of snowfall per year. The snow tubing run offers 1,200 feet of slippery fun. Stay overnight at the lodge or in a cabin or cottage (pets are allowed). Enjoy a dip in the indoor heated pool or a trip to the spa after giving your kids money for the arcade. Kidz Korner offers childcare for ages 2 to 6 (must reserve a week in advance) while parents are in the powder zone.