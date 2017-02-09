Farm bureau to host pesticide training

A pesticide applicators and safety training session will be hosted by the Indiana County Farm Bureau on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Indiana County fairgrounds office building, 803 Hospital Road, White Township.

This two-hour session, conducted by Nationwide’s Risk Management Services Unit, offers ways to keep your business and employees safe.

The session will raise awareness of applying pesticides near safety-sensitive areas, avoiding drift and equipment contamination, and tips to reduce applicator related claims.

Specific topics include pesticide label review; interpretation and drift prevention for new herbicide products; safe handling, storage and containment of pesticides and PPE; pests and integrated pest management (IPM); weeds and weed management; and application claims and prevention.

This training is open to any interested individual. Reservations are required by Feb. 27 by calling Ed Rising at (724) 541-2986.