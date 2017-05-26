FDW membership meeting set for June 5

The public is invited to attend the next general membership meeting of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County on Monday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m. in the private dining room at Eat’n Park Restaurant, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township.

The program topic will be “The Sustainable Economy (Can Be) Here!” The main speaker will be Sharon Pillar, a consultant with Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2), a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors and others who promote smart environmental policies that drive economic growth.

Pillar will address the current status of the Pennsylvania economy with regard to sustainability, the potential for the immediate and long term future, and what Indiana-area citizens can do to contribute to this vision for a sustainable future.

In addition to Pillar’s talk, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess will give an update on the progress of the newly charged Indiana County Task Force for Sustainable Economic Development.

Those who are planning to eat dinner should arrive and order meals by 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m., with a brief FDW-IC business meeting to follow the program.