Film series to launch Friday

The Center for Community Growth will launch the second half of its 2016 Film Series, Getting Local, on Friday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse with the environmental film “How To Let Go of the World and Love All The Things Climate Can’t Change,” directed by Josh Fox.

This visually stunning documentary travels around the world to explore serious environmental problems, and the communities who are fighting back. Ultimately, the Sundance winner encourages viewers to get active in their community.

“The message that we must take an active role in fighting climate change is very important for us here at the center. We want to help our audience connect to local groups taking on environmental issues right here in Indiana County,” said Gerald Smith, co-director of the Center for Community Growth.

The film is co-sponsored by Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s E.C.O. club and the Evergreen Conservancy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Opening comments from Fox will be made at 6:30, and the film will be shown at 7 p.m.

The 2016 Film Series continues on the last Fridays of September and October, with “The Mask You Live In” and “Invisible Hand,” respectively. More information is available at theindianacenter.wordpress.com.