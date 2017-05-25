Final path marker dedicated

on May 25, 2017 10:49 AM

on May 25, 2017 10:49 AM

Finishing the masonry work on the final Kittanning Path marker were, from left, Anthony Barrett, Martin Krumenacker, Ben Gray, Nate Pittman and Tylor Rock. (Submitted photo)

The Coal Country Hangout Youth Center of Northern Cambria dedicated the final Kittanning Path Marker at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge and Carpinello roads on Plattsville Hill across from Matt’s Auto Body.

This marks the completion of four monuments marking the Kittanning Path across Cambria County.

The final monument is the joint effort of students from Harmony Area High School, under the direction of Terry Johnson, and Tim Vescovi, masonry instructor at Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School.

This project was funded by grants from the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance and by Northern Cambria Community Development Corporation.

PHOTO: Finishing the masonry work on the final Kittanning Path marker were, from left, Anthony Barrett, Martin Krumenacker, Ben Gray, Nate Pittman and Tylor Rock. (Submitted photo)