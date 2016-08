on August 26, 2016 10:44 AM

SPRING CHURCH — A free financial aid seminar will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library at the Apollo-Ridge High School, 1825 State Route, Spring Church.

A student aid expert from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will provide information about applying for college financial aid.

Apollo-Ridge parents and students are invited to attend.

Please call to register for the event at (724) 478-6000, ext. 1020.