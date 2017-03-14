Fire association moves into new station

The Indiana Fire Association moved into its new station along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street Monday evening in anticipation of the snowstorm, according to Ron Moreau, the IFA’s third assistant chief. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

The Indiana Fire Association moved into its new station along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street Monday evening in anticipation of the snowstorm, according to Ron Moreau, the IFA’s third assistant chief. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

At 6:14 a.m. today the Indiana firefighters responded to their first alarm from the new station, a traffic crash on Warren Road, White Township. Moreau said one truck will remain at the Water Street station until the storm is over.

The new 15,000-square-foot station along Philadelphia Street is about twice as big as the Water Street location.

The IFA’s other station, along Indian Springs Road in White Township, opened in 2006.