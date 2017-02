Pictured, from left, are Cathy Englert, Walmart Community Involvement; Mary McCunn, Walmart store manager; Ron Moreau, vice president of IFA and third assistant chief; and Bill Simmons, president, IFA. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The Indiana Fire Association recently received $2,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program, which will help offset the $371,000 cost to replace 53 self-contained breathing apparatus units.

