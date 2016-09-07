Fire department installs new roof

About 25 volunteers, including firefighters and community members, installed a new shingle roof on the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department station and social hall over the Labor Day weekend. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

TMR Roofing, of Conemaugh Township, furnished a crane and operator and a roll-off trash bin, and other volunteer help came from the Conemaugh Township supervisors and the Saltsburg Masons.

Fire Chief Rick Bouch said the fire company’s emergency lights allowed the work to continue at night when it was cooler.