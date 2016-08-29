Fire destroys auto body workshop

by The Indiana Gazette on August 29, 2016 10:50 AM Saltsburg, PA

A fire destroyed a workshop at McQuaide Auto Body and Repair along Cemetery Road in Conemaugh Township late Sunday. Tom Peel/Gazette

TUNNELTON — Lightning is believed responsible for a fire late Sunday night that destroyed a two-car wood garage with an attached workshop at McQuaide Auto Body and Repair along Cemetery Road, Conemaugh Township.

Rick Bouch, chief of the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, said McQuaide family members heard a loud crash a few minutes before midnight during “a major electrical storm.”

Bouch said the garage and shop and at least one vehicle in the garage were destroyed by the resulting fire. Other vehicles outside were damaged but it appeared there was no significant damage to a nearby house, he added.

No one was hurt. Officials did not have an estimate of damage.

Because there are no fire hydrants nearby and tankers were needed to transport water, the Saltsburg, Blairsville, Coal Run, Iselin, Coral-Graceton, Aultman and Indiana fire companies also responded, along with more units from Westmoreland County.